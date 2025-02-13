

HONG KONG, Feb 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Black Spade Capital Limited (“Black Spade”) announced today that its subsidiary S Experience Limited (“S Experience”) has entered into a strategic deal memorandum with Kingsmen Xperience, Inc. (“Kingsmen Xperience”), the United States location-based entertainment-focused subsidiary of Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. (“Kingsmen”), a leading creator of experiences, to develop location-based branded attractions in Asia Pacific, initially focusing on Macau, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand. Kingsmen has designed and built notable location-based entertainment attractions, including the interactive "Monopoly Dreams" game space in Hong Kong and Hasbro's first-ever multi-brand carnival in Asia, "TOYBOX by Hasbro." Kingsmen has also contributed to the design and construction of large-scale theme park attractions for world-leading parks such as Universal Studios Singapore and Disneyland Hong Kong. Kingsmen Xperience currently manages several licensed attractions, including Hasbro's Planet Playskool and Nerf Action Xperience, the immersive VR experience Space Explorers: THE INFINITE from Infinity Experiences, and the interactive Discovery: A Living Worlds Experience from Warner Bros. Discovery. Kingsmen Xperience is also preparing to launch its newest live, walk-through immersive attraction, Squid Game: The Experience, in Seoul, Korea, later in February 2025, under an exclusive partnership with Netflix. “This strategic partnership deal memorandum combines Kingmen’s global expertise in transforming iconic consumer brand engagements into reimagined and expansive interactive experiences with S Experience and its shareholders’ local market knowledge, network and strong presence in the locations,” said Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade. “By leveraging our combined expertise, we are excited to bring to life immersive, innovative attractions that will captivate audiences across diverse regions and genres,” said Corey Redmond, Senior Executive Vice President of Kingsmen Xperience. (from left) Mr. Corey Redmond, Senior Executive Vice President of Kingsmen

Xperience, Mr. Anthony Chong, Group CEO of Kingsmen Creatives, Mr. Dennis

Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade and Mr. Alvin Lai, Director and Senior

Executive of S Experience About S Experience and Black Spade

S Experience is a business venture formed with a mission to explore and invest in the entertainment industry. Through partnerships and investments in innovative projects, S Experience collaborates with some of the world’s leading creators in entertainment to deliver incomparable experiences and offer the best and unique entertainment experience that appeals to a broad spectrum of customers. S Experience is majority-owned by Black Spade Capital Limited. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Black Spade’s global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade’s investment strategy maximises coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to pre-IPO investments. In August 2023, Black Spade Acquisition Co, sponsored by Black Spade, completed a US$23 billion business combination with VinFast Auto Ltd. About Kingsmen Xperience

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, United States, Kingsmen Xperience is the location-based entertainment-focused subsidiary of Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. (SGX:5MZ), a leading creator of experiences listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange. Kingsmen Xperience transforms iconic consumer brand engagements into reimagined and expansive interactive experiences. By creating landmark attractions, consumers can engage with beloved brands in new and extraordinary ways. Kingsmen Xperience has vast experience in licensing and managing global intellectual property, raising capital, as well as working with leading commercial real estate companies worldwide for optimal venues. In addition, it provides oversight in the management of the design, production, and operations of experiential attractions. Kingsmen Xperience’s projects include museum-quality travelling exhibitions, pop-ups, and permanent installations, both in traditional and non-traditional venues. For more information, please visit https://www.kx.kingsmen-int.com Media Enquiries:

