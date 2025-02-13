SEOUL, S.KOREA, Feb 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The GobizKOREA Online Exhibition is officially underway, bringing together innovative and competitive products from Korean small and medium-sized enterprises for a global business showcase. This dynamic online event, powered by the GobizKOREA global B2B platform, eliminates time and location barriers, enabling real-time interaction and efficient connections between exhibitors and buyers, as Korea’s latest trendy products make their grand debut on the international stage.

This online exhibition aims to introduce innovative and competitive products from Korean small and medium-sized suppliers to the global market and strengthen business networks.

Based on GobizKOREA's online platform, this exhibition showcases products from various industries including health and beauty, agriculture and food, clothing and accessories. Additionally, it has significantly enhanced accessibility between global buyers and Korean companies by providing an environment where anyone can participate anytime, without time or location constraints.

Participating companies are strengthening their credibility by sharing detailed company and product information, along with various certifications to increase the chance of securing deals with buyers.

Buyers interested in trading can access the GobizKOREA website (https://www.gobizkorea.com), browse the various showcased products, and submit purchase inquiries for products of interest.

Considering the nature of this non-face-to-face online exhibition, GobizKOREA is actively supporting smooth communication between participating companies and buyers through trade experts, aiming to facilitate practical business cooperation.

GobizKOREA is a global B2B platform initiated in 1996 by The Korea SMEs & Startups Agency (KOSME), a government agency of the Republic of Korea. It plays a pivotal role in introducing outstanding products from Korean small and medium-sized suppliers to overseas markets through online channels and supporting global business.

Looking for trendy new products with immediate sales potential in the market? Please participate in this online exhibition and directly explore the products. Don't miss out on valuable business opportunities.

