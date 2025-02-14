Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Graid Technology
Graid Technology Announces SupremeRAID SE Support for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 Series, Expanding High-Performance RAID for Workstations
With Support for the NVIDIA(R) GeForce RTX(TM) 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 and 5060, SupremeRAID(TM) SE Continues to Push the Boundaries of High-Performance Workstation Storage

SANTA CLARA, CA, Feb 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Graid Technology, the leader in GPU-based RAID solutions, today announced that SupremeRAID™ SE now supports the entire NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5000 series, delivering unparalleled RAID performance to high-end workstation users. With support for the GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070, and 5060, professionals can leverage NVIDIA's most powerful GPUs to maximize NVMe SSD performance with exceptional efficiency and resilience.

SupremeRAID™ SE is Graid Technology's bring-your-own-GPU RAID solution, designed for workstation users who demand high-speed data access, reliability, and flexibility. With support for the GeForce RTX 5000 series, users can take advantage of NVIDIA's cutting-edge Blackwell architecture and ultra-fast GDDR7 memory to eliminate RAID bottlenecks and unlock the full potential of NVMe SSD storage.

"With SupremeRAID™ SE, we're continuing to redefine what's possible for workstation RAID," said Leander Yu, President and CEO at Graid Technology. "By expanding support to the entire NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 series, we're giving professionals even greater flexibility to harness their GPU's power for extreme data performance - whether for AI, content creation or other demanding workloads."

SupremeRAID™ SE enables users to configure RAID across 4 to 8 NVMe SSDs, ensuring maximum throughput and resilience while freeing up CPU resources for other intensive tasks.

Key benefits of SupremeRAID™ SE with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 series include:

Unmatched AI and Compute Power - Leverages NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture for high-speed RAID processing.

Support for the Latest GPUs - Now compatible with the GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070, and 5060.

Bring-Your-Own-GPU Flexibility - Users can maximize their investment by utilizing existing GPU hardware for RAID acceleration.

Optimized for Extreme Workloads - Ideal for AI, machine learning, 3D rendering, video editing, and gaming development.

Simplified, Software-Defined RAID - Easy configuration without the complexity of traditional hardware RAID solutions.

Join the SupremeRAID™ SE Beta Program

Graid Technology continues to pioneer next-generation RAID solutions, reinforcing its position as a market leader. Users interested in experiencing SupremeRAID™ SE with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 series can sign up for the beta program at beta.graidtech.com.

About Graid Technology

Graid Technology is transforming what's possible for high-performance computing. As the creator of SupremeRAID™, the world's first and only GPU-based RAID, the company is committed to helping enterprises unlock the full potential of their NVMe SSDs. Through global partnerships with industry leaders like NVIDIA, Supermicro, and Dell Technologies, Graid Technology delivers cutting-edge RAID solutions for AI, machine learning, media & entertainment, and high-performance computing. For more information, visit www.graidtech.com.

Contact Information
Andrea Eaken
Senior Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA
andrea.eaken@graidtech.com
949-742-9928

.SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.




