SINGAPORE, Feb 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - SkyLab, a Singapore headquartered and fast-growing innovator in AI and GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) cloud service platforms, has announced the expansion of XR Cloud into Korea through a strategic partnership with Esnet Systems, a leading ICT solutions provider.
This move will accelerate AI-driven innovation by providing enterprises, research institutions, and startups instant access to high-performance GPU computing without the traditional barriers of cost and procurement delays.
To address this, SkyLab’s XR Cloud—powered by its flagship FusionFlow™ Cloud Service Platform—delivers enterprise-grade AI computing on demand. This GPUaaS model eliminates the need for expensive GPU hardware investments, enabling organizations to scale AI workloads instantly and cost-effectively.
Democratising AI’s Infrastructure Bottleneck with XR Cloud GPUaaS
The phenomenal growth of AI machine learning, and generative AI applications worldwide has created a critical challenge and is pushing computing infrastructure to its limits. Many enterprises struggle with:
- Skyrocketing costs of GPU ownership, limiting AI innovation.
- Unpredictable access to compute resources, due to supply chain constraints.
- Complex, fragmented infrastructure, making AI deployments slow and inefficient.
SkyLab’s XR Cloud eliminates these barriers by delivering:
- On-Demand Enterprise GPU Power – Instant access to AI-optimized NVIDIA GPUs, including H100 & H200.
- Seamless AI Scalability – Grow AI workloads effortlessly with flexible compute allocation.
- Optimized AI Infrastructure Management – Integrated GPU scheduling & Kubernetes clusters for efficiency.
Powering Korea’s AI Boom with Strategic Expansion
With Korea emerging as a major AI and digital transformation hub, SkyLab’s partnership with Esnet Systems will accelerate access to high-performance AI computing across industries.
Yu In-cheol, Head of AI/Cloud Center, Esnet Systems, stated: "AI infrastructure is the foundation of innovation. By integrating XR Cloud into our AI solutions portfolio, we’re providing businesses and research institutions with the GPU compute power they need—scalably and cost-effectively. Our partnership with SkyLab will unlock new AI capabilities across Korea’s technology ecosystem."
Stephen Ho, Group CEO, SkyLab, added:"The future of AI requires flexibility, scalability, and seamless access to high-performance computing—yet traditional infrastructure models are held back by limited and expensive GPU resources. SkyLab is changing that with XR Cloud. By leveraging our FusionFlow™ Cloud Service Platform, we are enabling enterprises, startups, and research institutions to innovate and deploy AI applications at scale. Our collaboration with Esnet Systems is a critical step in advancing AI accessibility across Korea."
Why XR Cloud GPUaaS is a Game-Changer
SkyLab’s XR Cloud GPUaaS is designed for:
- Enterprise AI & Cloud Innovation – Corporations can train and deploy AI models without GPU constraints.
- AI Research & LLM Development – Universities and labs gain on-demand access to high-performance compute.
- Startup Acceleration – AI-first startups scale without the cost burden of hardware ownership.
Unlike traditional cloud providers, XR Cloud delivers:
- Faster AI Model Deployment – No long GPU queue times, instant provisioning.
- Cost-Optimized AI Compute – Flexible pricing models to reduce capital expenses.
- Enterprise-Ready Security & Compliance – Fully integrated sovereign and hybrid cloud AI compute.
About SkyLab
SkyLab is a Singapore-based deep-tech company specializing in AI infrastructure, GPUaaS, and cloud computing solutions. XR Cloud, SkyLab’s AI and GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) brand, is built on its flagship FusionFlow™ Cloud Service Platform, delivering on-demand enterprise-grade GPU computing for machine learning, deep learning, AI analytics, and edge AI applications.
SkyLab’s solutions power AI workloads across 20 countries and 194 data centers, ensuring:
- Sovereign cloud compliance for regulated industries.
- Hybrid cloud and edge AI capabilities for seamless, real-time AI deployment.
- Enterprise-grade security to meet AI-first compliance needs.
About Esnet Systems
Esnet Systems is a leading ICT solutions provider specializing in AI, cloud computing, and enterprise digital transformation. A trusted partner of NVIDIA, Dell, and Cisco, Esnet integrates SkyLab’s XR Cloud GPUaaS to provide scalable, high-performance AI computing to enterprises, financial institutions, and research organizations.
