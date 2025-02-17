

SINGAPORE, Feb 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - SkyLab, a Singapore headquartered and fast-growing innovator in AI and GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) cloud service platforms, has announced the expansion of XR Cloud into Korea through a strategic partnership with Esnet Systems, a leading ICT solutions provider. This move will accelerate AI-driven innovation by providing enterprises, research institutions, and startups instant access to high-performance GPU computing without the traditional barriers of cost and procurement delays. To address this, SkyLab’s XR Cloud—powered by its flagship FusionFlow™ Cloud Service Platform—delivers enterprise-grade AI computing on demand. This GPUaaS model eliminates the need for expensive GPU hardware investments, enabling organizations to scale AI workloads instantly and cost-effectively. Democratising AI’s Infrastructure Bottleneck with XR Cloud GPUaaS The phenomenal growth of AI machine learning, and generative AI applications worldwide has created a critical challenge and is pushing computing infrastructure to its limits. Many enterprises struggle with: Skyrocketing costs of GPU ownership, limiting AI innovation.

Unpredictable access to compute resources, due to supply chain constraints.

Complex, fragmented infrastructure, making AI deployments slow and inefficient. SkyLab’s XR Cloud eliminates these barriers by delivering: On-Demand Enterprise GPU Power – Instant access to AI-optimized NVIDIA GPUs, including H100 & H200.

Seamless AI Scalability – Grow AI workloads effortlessly with flexible compute allocation.

Optimized AI Infrastructure Management – Integrated GPU scheduling & Kubernetes clusters for efficiency. Powering Korea’s AI Boom with Strategic Expansion With Korea emerging as a major AI and digital transformation hub, SkyLab’s partnership with Esnet Systems will accelerate access to high-performance AI computing across industries. Yu In-cheol, Head of AI/Cloud Center, Esnet Systems, stated: "AI infrastructure is the foundation of innovation. By integrating XR Cloud into our AI solutions portfolio, we’re providing businesses and research institutions with the GPU compute power they need—scalably and cost-effectively. Our partnership with SkyLab will unlock new AI capabilities across Korea’s technology ecosystem." Stephen Ho, Group CEO, SkyLab, added:"The future of AI requires flexibility, scalability, and seamless access to high-performance computing—yet traditional infrastructure models are held back by limited and expensive GPU resources. SkyLab is changing that with XR Cloud. By leveraging our FusionFlow™ Cloud Service Platform, we are enabling enterprises, startups, and research institutions to innovate and deploy AI applications at scale. Our collaboration with Esnet Systems is a critical step in advancing AI accessibility across Korea." Why XR Cloud GPUaaS is a Game-Changer SkyLab’s XR Cloud GPUaaS is designed for: Enterprise AI & Cloud Innovation – Corporations can train and deploy AI models without GPU constraints.

AI Research & LLM Development – Universities and labs gain on-demand access to high-performance compute.

Startup Acceleration – AI-first startups scale without the cost burden of hardware ownership. Unlike traditional cloud providers, XR Cloud delivers: Faster AI Model Deployment – No long GPU queue times, instant provisioning.

Cost-Optimized AI Compute – Flexible pricing models to reduce capital expenses.

Enterprise-Ready Security & Compliance – Fully integrated sovereign and hybrid cloud AI compute. About SkyLab



SkyLab is a Singapore-based deep-tech company specializing in AI infrastructure, GPUaaS, and cloud computing solutions. XR Cloud, SkyLab’s AI and GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) brand, is built on its flagship FusionFlow™ Cloud Service Platform, delivering on-demand enterprise-grade GPU computing for machine learning, deep learning, AI analytics, and edge AI applications. SkyLab’s solutions power AI workloads across 20 countries and 194 data centers, ensuring: Sovereign cloud compliance for regulated industries.

Hybrid cloud and edge AI capabilities for seamless, real-time AI deployment.

Enterprise-grade security to meet AI-first compliance needs. About Esnet Systems



Esnet Systems is a leading ICT solutions provider specializing in AI, cloud computing, and enterprise digital transformation. A trusted partner of NVIDIA, Dell, and Cisco, Esnet integrates SkyLab’s XR Cloud GPUaaS to provide scalable, high-performance AI computing to enterprises, financial institutions, and research organizations. Media contact:

