SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - EPI, an entity of EDGE Group and the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE's aerospace, oil and gas, and defence industries, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with General Atomics-Systems Integration, an affiliate of General Atomics.

The signing ceremony was held on February 17, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025.

"Through this collaboration, EPI will significantly expand its capabilities. This will include the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility to support the production of electromechanical systems," said Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI.

"Working with EPI will mark a leap forward in the development and manufacturing of this advanced aviation technology," said General Atomics-Systems Integration Vice President Scott Sappenfield. "We expect to offer safe, affordable, high-performance solutions to replace legacy systems in military and commercial aircraft."

This project is enabled by the Tawazun Council (Tawazun Economic Program). A key milestone in the project will be the certification of EPI's facility as a Part 145 repair centre. This will involve the production airworthiness certification process and the test and evaluation of prototype units, ensuring compliance with the highest industry standards.

About General Atomics (GA)

General Atomics is a defense and diversified technologies company. GA and affiliated companies operate on five continents. GA affiliates produce unmanned aircraft and airborne, space and maritime surveillance, optical communications, data analytics, aircraft carrier launch and submarine systems. GA is a leader in nuclear fusion research, next-generation nuclear fission and advanced materials technologies. The company occupies 8+ million square feet of engineering, laboratory and manufacturing facilities and comprises over 12,000 employees.

