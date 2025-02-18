

NEW YORK, Feb 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hola Prime, a global leader in proprietary trading solutions, has introduced its latest offering: the innovative Hola Prime Instant Account. This new feature allows traders to bypass the traditional evaluation phase and gain immediate access to Hola Prime Account, setting a new standard in the prop trading space. For years, traders working with prop firms have had to complete evaluation processes to demonstrate their skills and strategic decision-making abilities before accessing trading accounts with advanced resources. With the launch of the Instant Account, traders can now skip this assessment phase and begin immediately. Mr. Somesh Kapuria, MD-CEO of Hola Prime, explained, "We're always looking to push boundaries and deliver solutions that prioritize traders' needs. With the Instant Account, traders who know their craft can now skip the evaluation and focus entirely on their strategies without evaluation hurdles." The decision to launch this account stems from Hola Prime's mission to provide trader-centric solutions that streamline processes and reduce barriers for experienced traders. Ms. Sumedha Sharma, CFO of Hola Prime, highlighted the strategic importance of the launch: "We've heard our community's call for more agile pathways. The Instant Account addresses this by eliminating the evaluation phase and offering an accessible, straightforward approach for confident traders." Advantages of the Instant Account Traders opting for Hola Prime's Instant Account enjoy several key benefits, including: - No Evaluation Phase: Immediate access for traders without the need to pass challenges. - Fast Payouts: Receive payouts within just 1 hour - one of the fastest turnaround times in the industry. - Risk Alerts: Stay in control with advanced alerts that help traders recalibrate strategies and avoid account breaches. - High Rewards: Enjoy one of the most competitive reward structures in the market, with up to 90% share. These advantages make the Hola Prime Instant Account ideal for seasoned professionals who are ready to start trading without procedural hurdles. Revolutionizing the Trader Experience In an industry traditionally dominated by structured evaluation models, Hola Prime's Instant Account provides a fresh alternative. While evaluation phases serve the purpose for newcomers, they often pose unnecessary barriers for seasoned traders who have already gained their expertise. Mr. Somesh Kapuria emphasized, "This initiative isn't just about cutting steps - it's about respecting the experience and expertise that many traders bring to the table. Time is crucial for every professional trader." Hola Prime's risk management tools further support trader success. With advanced alerts, traders are empowered to adjust their strategies proactively, maintaining full control of their trading journeys. A Bold Move for a New Generation of Traders The trading landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with flexibility and innovation becoming essential. Hola Prime's Instant Account meets the demands of a new generation of traders who seek agility, efficiency, and enhanced experiences. Ms. Sumedha Sharma added, "By launching the Instant Account, we are staying ahead of the curve and offering solutions that traders would truly value. We believe this will shape better conditions for the knowledgeable traders in our community." The launch of the Instant Account represents Hola Prime's ongoing evolution as a leader in prop trading solutions. The firm remains dedicated to expanding its suite of trader-focused offerings, setting itself apart as a trusted partner for those seeking enhanced trading experiences. About Hola Prime Hola Prime is a global prop firm dedicated to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools, seamless opportunities, and industry-leading support. With innovative features such as lightning-fast 1-hour payouts, Price transparency report, and rewards up to 95%, Hola Prime continues to redefine the landscape of professional trading. For more information about the Instant Account and other offerings from Hola Prime, please visit https://holaprime.com/. Social Links

