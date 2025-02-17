

MANILA, Feb 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Following a groundbreaking debut in Morocco, organised by CollabConf, the GenAI Summit Tour is making its highly anticipated stop in Manila, bringing together top government leaders, business executives, and AI innovators to shape the future of AI adoption in the Philippines.



Supported by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), with the Global AI Council as its AI Advisory partner and Philippines CIO Association & G100 Mission as Community Partners, GenAI Summit Philippines 2025, which will be held on April 29-30, 2025, is set to be the nation’s most influential AI event, addressing the critical role of AI in enterprise transformation, national security, and economic growth. As the Philippines accelerates its AI adoption, the summit arrives at a pivotal moment. - The National AI Strategy Roadmap aims to position the Philippines as an AI powerhouse in ASEAN, integrating AI into governance, public services, and economic policies.

- AI-driven automation is projected to boost business efficiency by 40%, driving major advancements in banking, cybersecurity, and customer engagement.

- The demand for AI talent in the Philippines is soaring, with AI-related job openings doubling in the past two years.

- Cybercrime threats are evolving, making AI-powered cyber resilience strategies essential for national and enterprise security.



Key AI Conversations at GenAI Summit Philippines 2025 The summit will bring together industry leaders to tackle real-world AI deployment, focusing on: AI & Digital Governance – Policy frameworks for responsible AI adoption and national security.

Generative AI & The Future of Work – Upskilling the workforce to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

AI for Cyber Resilience – AI-powered threat detection and national security strategies.

AI in Banking & Fintech – Fraud prevention, risk assessment, and hyper-personalized financial services.

Retail & Consumer AI – The rise of AI-driven hyper-personalization and predictive analytics.

AI in Healthcare & Public Services – AI’s role in diagnostics, drug discovery, and smart governance. High-Impact Speakers & Sessions:

The summit will feature exclusive insights from top AI leaders, policymakers, and enterprise executives, including:



- Alexander Ramos, Undersecretary, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) – "AI & Cyber Resilience: Protecting National Digital Infrastructure"

- Bently Roxas, Director IV - Knowledge Management Information Technology, Department of Health – "AI for Smarter Public Health"

- Wence Wenceslao, Senior Global Digital Lead – Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever – "AI-Driven Consumer Engagement: Transforming Retail & Beauty"

- Adrienne Heinrich, VP & AI Center of Excellence Head, UnionBank of the Philippines – "AI x Banking: The Ultimate Power Couple" "AI will transform the new generation for a higher level of productivity and competitiveness," says CICC Executive Director, Alexander K. Ramos. ”We are going to be part of that new generation because change is an inevitable need.” "AI is redefining the enterprise landscape, and CIOs must lead the charge in balancing innovation with security," says Mel Migrino, President of the Philippines CIO Association. "At GenAI Summit, we’ll discuss how organizations can adopt AI responsibly while safeguarding digital trust." Secure Your Spot: www.collabconf.com/genai/philippines



