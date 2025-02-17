Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CollabConf
GenAI Summit Tour Lands in Manila to Redefine AI in Enterprise & Government

MANILA, Feb 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Following a groundbreaking debut in Morocco, organised by CollabConf, the GenAI Summit Tour is making its highly anticipated stop in Manila, bringing together top government leaders, business executives, and AI innovators to shape the future of AI adoption in the Philippines.

Supported by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), with the Global AI Council as its AI Advisory partner and Philippines CIO Association & G100 Mission as Community Partners, GenAI Summit Philippines 2025, which will be held on  April 29-30, 2025, is set to be the nation’s most influential AI event, addressing the critical role of AI in enterprise transformation, national security, and economic growth.

As the Philippines accelerates its AI adoption, the summit arrives at a pivotal moment.

- The National AI Strategy Roadmap aims to position the Philippines as an AI powerhouse in ASEAN, integrating AI into governance, public services, and economic policies.
- AI-driven automation is projected to boost business efficiency by 40%, driving major advancements in banking, cybersecurity, and customer engagement.
- The demand for AI talent in the Philippines is soaring, with AI-related job openings doubling in the past two years.
- Cybercrime threats are evolving, making AI-powered cyber resilience strategies essential for national and enterprise security.

Key AI Conversations at GenAI Summit Philippines 2025

The summit will bring together industry leaders to tackle real-world AI deployment, focusing on:

  • AI & Digital Governance – Policy frameworks for responsible AI adoption and national security.
  • Generative AI & The Future of Work – Upskilling the workforce to thrive in an AI-driven economy.
  • AI for Cyber Resilience – AI-powered threat detection and national security strategies.
  • AI in Banking & Fintech – Fraud prevention, risk assessment, and hyper-personalized financial services.
  • Retail & Consumer AI – The rise of AI-driven hyper-personalization and predictive analytics.
  • AI in Healthcare & Public Services – AI’s role in diagnostics, drug discovery, and smart governance.

High-Impact Speakers & Sessions:
The summit will feature exclusive insights from top AI leaders, policymakers, and enterprise executives, including:

- Alexander Ramos, Undersecretary, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) – "AI & Cyber Resilience: Protecting National Digital Infrastructure"
- Bently Roxas, Director IV - Knowledge Management Information Technology, Department of Health – "AI for Smarter Public Health"
- Wence Wenceslao, Senior Global Digital Lead – Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever – "AI-Driven Consumer Engagement: Transforming Retail & Beauty"
- Adrienne Heinrich, VP & AI Center of Excellence Head, UnionBank of the Philippines – "AI x Banking: The Ultimate Power Couple"

"AI will transform the new generation for a higher level of productivity and competitiveness," says CICC Executive Director, Alexander K. Ramos. ”We are going to be part of that new generation because change is an inevitable need.”

"AI is redefining the enterprise landscape, and CIOs must lead the charge in balancing innovation with security," says Mel Migrino, President of the Philippines CIO Association. "At GenAI Summit, we’ll discuss how organizations can adopt AI responsibly while safeguarding digital trust."

Secure Your Spot: www.collabconf.com/genai/philippines

About CollabConf

CollabConf is a global platform dedicated to curating high-impact conferences that drive industry transformation through knowledge sharing and strategic networking. Specializing in AI, technology, and digital innovation, CollabConf brings together thought leaders, government officials, and business pioneers to foster collaboration and accelerate real-world adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

With a track record of hosting premier summits worldwide, including the GenAI Summit Tour, CollabConf creates unparalleled opportunities for enterprises and policymakers to explore emerging trends, forge meaningful partnerships, and shape the future of their industries.

Media Contact:Mohammed Raiyan
Marketing & Communication Director, MENA
raiyanm@collabconf.com
0091 890-4664 414




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CollabConf
Sectors: Trade Shows, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
GTJAI Assisted iMotion Automotive Technology (1274.HK) in Completing the Placing of New H Shares  
Feb 18, 2025 12:15 HKT/SGT
GenAI Summit Tour Lands in Manila to Redefine AI in Enterprise & Government  
Feb 18, 2025 09:00 HKT/SGT
Hola Prime Now Offers Immediate Funding with Instant Account  
Feb 18, 2025 09:00 HKT/SGT
Cybersecurity Leaders to Convene at the 2025 Cyber Resilience Summit Delivering Competitive Advantage Through Security  
Feb 18, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
Move Digital Announces Strategic Expansion into Robotics Manufacturing  
Feb 18, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
General Atomics and EDGE Establish Partnership to Manufacture, Test and Repair Electromechanical Systems  
Feb 17, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing starts WEC season with Qatar challenge  
Monday, February 17, 2025 5:45:00 PM
Holiverse Brings Space History to a Global Audience with Lunar Constitution Mission  
Feb 17, 2025 17:20 HKT/SGT
FLAT OUT IN TOKYO "Red Bull Showrun x Powered by Honda" April 2 (Wed)  
Monday, February 17, 2025 3:21:00 PM
Thrilling TOYOTA GAZOO Racing one-two on Swedish snow  
Monday, February 17, 2025 1:23:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
ESG and Sustainability
10  -  25   February
Online
Mastering Solar Power
12  -  20   February
Online
ASEAN Operational Excellence and Business Transformation Summit 2025
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecPhil Conference 2025
19  -  20   February
Makati, Philippines
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4  -  12   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
Sustainability LIVE London
5  -  6   March
London, UK
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11  -  20   March
Online
10th DX LEADERS PHILIPPINES 2025
13   March
Manila, Philippines
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13  -  20   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18  -  27   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18  -  27   March
Online
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       