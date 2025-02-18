

HONG KONG, Feb 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, a subsidiary of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“GTJAI” or “the Company”, stock code: 1788.HK), acted as the sole overall coordinator and placing agent to assist iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (“iMotion Automotive Technology”, stock code: 1274.HK) in successfully and rapidly completing the placing of 11,190,200 new H shares at HK$20.88 per share, raising a total of over HK$230 million on 17 February. This is iMotion’s second public equity financing activity in the secondary market after its Hong Kong IPO and its second placing with GTJAI’s assistance. In December 2024, GTJAI assisted iMotion Automotive Technology in the issuance of a total of 4,427,000 new H shares, raising approximately HK$78 million. With its extensive investor network and outstanding project execution capabilities, GTJAI has won the trust and recognition of its clients and was re-appointed by iMotion Automotive Technology in February 2025 as the sole overall coordinator and placing agent. The placing of new H shares of iMotion Automotive Technology was launched after the market close on 7 February 2025, and the number of new H shares allotted represented approximately 4.85% of the existing issued share capital as at the date of the announcement and approximately 4.63% of the issued share capital as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the placing shares. The placing was successfully completed on 17 February, raising gross proceeds of approximately HK$230 million, which will be used for enhancing research and development of the advanced intelligent driving and automated driving and cockpit integrated solutions and products, capital expenditure related to enhancing the R&D and manufacturing facilities, expanding the overseas sales and service network, and working capital and general corporate purposes. GTJAI played a crucial role in this placing project, actively maintained timely and close communication with all parties involved in the project, assisted the issuer in formulating a feasible and practical project plan, and efficiently pushed forward all tasks, fully demonstrating its professional ability and profound experience in the capital market. GTJAI brings together seasoned professionals with a profound understanding of and extensive experience in the capital markets of Hong Kong and mainland China. Leveraging robust research capabilities, solid financing strength, extensive information channels, and a continuously innovative professional approach, GTJAI upholds a business philosophy centered on professionalism, integrity, innovation and friendliness. Transforming client trust into motivation and treating client needs as its mission, GTJAI is committed to delivering comprehensive, diversified and integrated financial services to its clients.





