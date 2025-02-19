Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 15:18 HKT/SGT
GoDaddy
GoDaddy Airo: An AI-Powered Revolutionary Solution for Asian Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners
GoDaddy Airo Delivers website creation, logo design and digital marketing strategies for entrepreneurs to get started online quickly


MANILA, Feb 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - GoDaddy, a global leader in empowering entrepreneurs, unveiled GoDaddy Airo®, an innovative AI-powered experience set to transform small and medium-sized businesses sector. This groundbreaking new AI-powered experience enables entrepreneurs to establish a comprehensive online presence within minutes, bridging the gap between vision and digital reality.


Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy, emphasized the new experience’s significance, "GoDaddy Airo® provides accessible AI-powered tools for Asian entrepreneurs and business owners to realize the benefits of using AI technology to help build and grow their digital brands together effortlessly."

The AI-driven features include instant brand creation, digital marketing tools, Search Engine Optimization, and a user-friendly interface that allows navigation of advanced features without technical expertise. GoDaddy Airo® generates custom logos, websites, and email addresses in moments, develops targeted social media calendar aligned with local events, and enhances online visibility with built-in email marketing campaigns.

Many small business owners feel they face challenges in leveraging new technologies, primarily due to high implementation costs and lack of in-house technical expertise. GoDaddy Airo® eliminates these obstacles by providing cost-effective solutions accessible to businesses of all sizes, an intuitive design requiring no specialized skills, and comprehensive support and resources to confidently embrace AI technology and realize its benefits to their business operations.

With the purchase of a domain name, GoDaddy Airo® leverages the power of AI to make it easy  to start a business and take it to the next level with a user-friendly online interface that requires no technical expertise. 

Key features include: 

  • Logo Creation – Building a compelling visual identity is essential for any business but can be time-consuming and expensive. With GoDaddy Airo® entrepreneurs can generate unique, professional logos in minutes, providing a solid brand image without needing design expertise.   
  • Instant Website Development – One of the platform's standout features is its ability to generate complete websites instantly. Entrepreneurs can publish a functional site with personalized content within minutes, simplifying digital presence creation without technical skills.   
  • Automated Search Engine Optimization – GoDaddy helps businesses enhance their search rankings by providing suggestions to optimize their websites with targeted keywords and descriptions. AI analyses and recommends improvements, increasing visibility in search engine results and helping small businesses attract more customers.   
  • Professional Email Services – A company domain-based email not only builds customer trust but also promotes the brand with every message sent. Additionally, it is backed by advanced email security through Microsoft 365, with features such as proactive protection, email backup, archiving, and seamless migration.     

“GoDaddy Airo® can offer business owners new opportunities, while saving valuable time, so they can focus on building their brand, engaging with their customers and growing,” added Bieber.

For more information on how GoDaddy Airo® can help your business, visit.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company’s AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by enabling them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy’s expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com

Issued on behalf of GoDaddy.

For more information, contact:
Fekra Communications
info@fekracomms.com




