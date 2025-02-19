

HONG KONG, Feb 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, China Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited (“China Entercom”), and H&H Group (“H&H Group”) have forged a successful partnership, strengthening the “Belt and Road” initiative and embodying the service of “CITIC, your trusted partner for Going Global and Coming to China”, deepening the company's strategy of connecting the world and fostering ecosystem collaboration. This partnership showcases how holistic information security and agile connectivity are achieved through a strengthened digital infrastructure, demonstrating how enterprises can excel in the global market by harnessing digital capabilities and embarking on a successful digital journey. An Unbreakable Bond: From Biostime to a Globally Diversified Brand Established as Biostime, H&H Group has overcome challenges and matured through various developmental phases, and more importantly, it has achieved remarkable digital transformation leveraging a suite of innovative technologies. In 2015, the Group strategically acquired Swisse, an Australian supplement brand, and therefore unlocked unprecedented opportunities for its development in the global market. Amidst transformative shifts, China Entercom has excelled as the digital service partner of H&H Group since Biostime’s listing in Hong Kong in 2010, offering a comprehensive “Cloud-network-security” full-stack service that encompasses a mature network architecture and cloud resources. Leveraging international experience and reliable technical capabilities, China Entercom provides H&H Group with crucial ICT infrastructure. Over the years, China Entercom and H&H Group have laid a solid foundation for domestic and international global coverage, including the seamless connection of its digitized platforms, private line service and cloud voice service, enhanced the network architecture to ensure efficient collaboration and service stability of its global team. Joe Liang, IT Operations and Information Security Head, H&H Group Joe Liang, IT Operations and Information Security Head of H&H Group, stated that the Group faces challenges such as global expansion and ensuring information security in its digital transformation journey. However, leveraging China Entercom’s extensive ICT resources, global service expertise, robust network operation and maintenance, as well as in-depth industry insights, China Entercom successfully established a reliable platform for the Group’s businesses and facilitated its entry into the international market. Joe emphasized that besides being a trusted service provider, China Entercom is also a partner working hand-in-hand with the Group. The partnership marked a new era in digital transformation, transcending technical level and delved into strategic planning, cost reduction, efficiency enhancement and other aspects. This profound partnership infused boundless momentum and dynamism into the globalization and diversification journey of the H&H Group. Taking Cooperation to the Next Level: From Single Private Network to SD-WAN and IP-Guard In today’s era of globalization, numerous Chinese enterprises have proactively set sail for the overseas market. As a leading company of the industry, H&H Group has also been steadily expanding its market abroad. Despite its successful expansion, challenges such as global management of operating systems, data interaction efficiency, system stability have emerged, prompting the H&H Group team to actively address these issues with determination. Acknowledging the immediate needs of H&H Group, China Entercom customized a comprehensive solution that upgraded the single private network to SD-WAN and IP-Guard together with its parent companies, CITIC Telecom CPC and CITIC Group. This solution delivered exceptional results for the Group that fulfilled its goal of global business expansion with unparalleled security, stability, reliability, flexibility, scalability and highly efficient cross-cultural management capability. China Entercom empowered H&H Group to overcome various challenges during business expansion – from introducing systems and applications across different regions to enhancing data interaction and unified management, ultimately raising the operation efficiency and market competitiveness in the globe. Today, H&H Group has been thoroughly immersed in globalization and firmly rooted in the whole-family nutrition and wellness market. “Zero Trust” Reinforcement: Building Globalized Security Frontier H&H Group and China Entercom have established a nearly 15-year closely bonded partnership from 2010 to 2025. In the next phase, this partnership will mark a new milestone with Zero Trust. According to Joe, Zero Trust can be illustrated in three ways. First of all, ensuring data uniqueness is paramount, any unauthorized endpoint accessing the Group’s network, system or SaaS platform may pose a severe risk of data breach. The second concern is hackers may use illegal terminals to invade the network, which will constitute significant security vulnerabilities and require urgent response and remedial measures from the Group. At last, due to its notable market share and profitability of e-commerce in the world, especially in North America, there is an increasing demand for data security capabilities in the online business of the Group. With Zero Trust being the key technology, the partnership with China Entercom is expected to build a more solid security protection for the Group in terms of operation and maintenance. Sam Guo, Sales General Manager, South China, China Entercom Sam Guo, Sales General Manager of South China, China Entercom, further explained the integration of “Zero Trust” into the SASE solution, making it the cornerstone of TrustCSI™ 3.0, as China Entercom pioneers Zero Trust MSP (Managed Service Provider) services. The solution has 2 key features, first of all, by implementing Zero Trust technology, it significantly enhances the efficiency of users’ access to enterprises’ resources; secondly, through continuous monitoring measures, it effectively reduces cybersecurity risks and minimize operational downtime and financial loss resulting from security incidents. As for H&H Group, the day-to-day challenge lies in enhancing access efficiency and strengthening security defenses in its North American and interstate operation. Meanwhile, the pivotal role of security stakeholders in steering corporate growth and operation and development remains prominent. Securing “Going Global” through Digital Intelligence Empowerment With the ever-increasing threats to information security around the globe, enterprises going overseas like H&H Group are seeking to cope with the challenges and enhance their security protection level by improving intelligentized capabilities. The potential attack surface broadens as the globalization of enterprises accelerates, and underscores the increasingly symbiotic relationship between security and development. Adan Zhan, Senior Director of Data Science and Innovation of China Entercom, underlined that China Entercom has implemented TrustCSI™ 3.0, a holistic protection solution focusing on defense and attack strategies to address the challenges faced by H&H Group. To enhance its defense capabilities, China Entercom continuously optimizes its intelligent algorithms for precise threat detection, leveraging anomaly detection technology, big data models and AI to combat evolving threats such as zero-day attacks, enabling AI-driven human-machine collaboration that surpasses AI in global security operations. In terms of attack strategy, adhering to the principle of "Know yourself and know your enemy, and you will never be defeated”, China Entercom strategically deploys AI to automate the penetration testing tools, scanning enterprises’ threat and attack surface from various aspects. Conducting precise penetration test for in-depth analysis of existing assets is critical in addressing potential security vulnerabilities. By integrating attack and defense strategies with red-blue cybersecurity practices, China Entercom is committed to providing comprehensive security solutions for enterprises amidst the global digital transformation. Win-Win Alliance: Striving together for New Opportunities in “Belt and Road” In the ever-changing global market environment, it is a must to navigate the business with holistic planning and execution of corporate strategies, while combining digitization and innovation to power the engine. As a healthcare industry pioneer, H&H Group overcomes challenges and thrives. During the journey of business expansion and globalization, H&H Group has been supported by China Entercom’s premium services that have achieved highly efficient network connection, stable operations and reliable protection of information security. Joe pointed out that the partnership between China Entercom and H&H Group is poised to tackle diverse global challenges, as H&H Group is a private enterprise with extensive international experience and global resources. In addition, this partnership is made possible not only by a solid technical foundation, but also on mutual recognition of each other’s brand and global reputation. Lastly, Joe suggested that enterprises interested in joining the “Belt and Road” Initiative should gain a clear insight into their own businesses in terms of the current IT operation and development needs, and partner with a well-established service provider such as China Entercom, achieving a win-win strategy. To facilitate the “Belt and Road” Initiative, Guo proposed the following suggestions: carrying out in-depth research into the legal systems, policies, cultural characteristics and social needs of the targeted markets for a smooth project implementation; strictly complying with international standards and local laws and regulations by strengthening compliance and security management; proactively perform social responsibility in terms of environmental protection and community contribution; forming a network of information technology application innovation industry (ITAI) to collaborate with top-class worldwide partners, and fostering growth and development through resource sharing and complementary strengths. He believed that the best practices of these suggestions are fully manifested in the partnership between China Entercom and H&H Group. In the future, this partnership will continue to accelerate the “Belt and Road” Initiative and sustainable development. About H&H Group H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company. Dynamic, courageous and ambitious in its mission to make people healthier and happier, the Group strives to inspire wellness while contributing positively to the needs of society and the planet. The Group has three business segments – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness, with premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science. Consumer brands include Biostime, Swisse, Zesty Paws, Solid Gold Pet, Dodie, Good Goût and Aurelia London. For details, please visit www.hh.global About China Entercom China Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited (“China Entercom” or “CEC”), a subsidiary of the CITIC Group. With solid global knowledge, diversified industrial experience, successful cases and top-notch expertise, as well as incorporating extensive ICT resource coverage, global-local capabilities and world-class solutions, China Entercom stands as the trusted partner for comprehensive solutions, addressing customers’ specific ICT requirements and fostering their development along the “Belt and Road” and around the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.china-entercom.com/En/. About CITIC Telecom CPC We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT™ private network solutions, TrustCSI™ information security solutions, DataHOUSE™ cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD™ cloud computing solutions. With the motto “Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization. With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers. 