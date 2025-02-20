

SINGAPORE, Feb 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Self-care has traditionally taken a backseat in our fast-paced world, yet its importance cannot be overstated. Rather than viewing external relationships as the ultimate source of fulfilment, many are prioritising personal well-being and self-care. This shift has redefined how individuals approach health, empowerment, and overall quality of life. Despite its proven benefits—reducing stress, boosting self-esteem, and strengthening our connections with others—self-care is often neglected. A recent study found that only a third of people practice self-care daily, highlighting the need to prioritise habits that nourish the mind and body. LAC emphasises the importance of self-care, encouraging individuals from all walks of life to nurture their well-being and invest in their health. To support this journey of self-care, LAC (pronounced L-A-C) has thoughtfully curated a selection of wellness essentials designed to help individuals juggling packed schedules feel their best, inside and out. LAC Hair Protect™ - Hair Growth Formula FullCal® - Highly Assimilable Calcium Citrate Formula, and Joint Protec® Flex - UC-II® Collagen + CurQlife Plus® Turmeric From maintaining strong bones and joints to nourishing hair health, these supplements help individuals to maintain vitality and mobility, ensuring you stay vibrant, full of life, and ready to embrace self-love this season. Hair health is closely tied to overall well-being, and factors like stress, poor circulation, and nutrient deficiencies can contribute to hair thinning and loss. Rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), LAC Activated® Hair Protect™ combines nine natural herbs, including He Shou Wu, to support scalp health, strengthen hair follicles, and promote natural growth. By nourishing the liver and kidneys—key organs in TCM for maintaining healthy blood circulation—this vegetarian and halal-certified formula helps improve hair strength, thickness, and shine while reducing hair loss. Ideal for those experiencing stress, frequent hair treatments, or premature greying, LAC Activated® Hair Protect™ supports a fuller, healthier head of hair. As simple as it sounds, prolonged day-to-day activities, alongside growing age, often brings joint issues such as the synovial fluid and calcium depletion within the bones and joints. The combination of both LAC FullCal® - Highly Assimilable Calcium Citrate and Formula Joint Protec® Flex - UC-II® Collagen + CurQlife Plus® Turmeric provides the necessary nutrients for stronger bones and joint health. Formulated with LAC’s proprietary blend, individuals will no longer need to consume separate combinations of supplements to achieve similar results, bringing much convenience and cost-effectiveness at the same time. By prioritising self-care, individuals can cultivate health, confidence, and overall well-being, making them better equipped to navigate life’s demands. LAC encourages everyone to take a step back, recharge, and invest in their health, because true well-being starts from within.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: LAC Global

Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Pharm, Regional, Beauty & Skin Care

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

