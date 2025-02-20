

Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - South Africa has taken a big step to boost its national cybersecurity. It has adopted the National Cybersecurity Policy Framework (NCPF), which came out in December 2015. This framework gives a full plan for cybersecurity. It focuses on protecting Critical Information Infrastructure (NCII) that supports key areas like energy, banking, and telecommunications.



The NCPF aims to tackle cybersecurity issues and make the nation stronger against cyber threats. It does this by getting the government, private companies, and regular people to work together. The framework also has plans to fight cybercrime, help law enforcement do a better job, and teach people about cybersecurity through education programs. South Africa sees international teamwork as a crucial part of its online safety plan. It takes part in worldwide talks about cyber protection rules. The NCPF aims to bring together the whole country to shield vital computer systems, lower the chance of online crimes, and give people and groups the know-how to protect their digital lives. With this plan, South Africa wants to be a top player in cyber safety in Africa. It hopes to create a safer online world for its people and companies. Over View of the event: The Cybersecurity Summit is a leading event that brings together top industry experts and decision-makers to tackle the evolving challenges of digital security. Taking place on 13th March 2025 at the Qurtuba Convention Centre, this summit focuses on the latest threats and cutting-edge defense strategies. It offers an in-depth exploration of how to strengthen organizational defenses and leverage emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, IoT, and cloud security. Over 200 C-level executives, directors, and heads of security will gather to share insights, discuss innovative solutions, and explore the future of cybersecurity. This event, running from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, provides the knowledge and tools necessary to protect against tomorrow’s risks and safeguard valuable digital assets. Who will Speak: Simon Nare, CISO, AECI.

Sihle Mthiyane, CIO, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings.

Kenneth Palliam, President, ISACA South Africa.

Galeboe Mogotsi, Chief Information Security Officer, University of Witwatersrand. The event will cover topics like: Setting the Stage for Cybersecurity in Africa.

The Cutting Edge: Integrating AI in Cybersecurity with Risk Awareness.

Building Resilience: Safeguarding the Backbone of National Infrastructure.

Zero Trust in Action: Transforming South Africa's Cybersecurity Landscape.

Implementing AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (TRiSM) in South Africa: Safeguarding the Future. For more information on the 25th Edition Cyber Security Summit: Link About Exito Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands. For Media Enquiries, contact:

