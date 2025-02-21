Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
NaaS Technology Launches $10 Million Share Repurchase Plan Boosting Market Confidence

HONG KONG, Feb 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $10 million share repurchase program, highlighting the company’s robust financial health and operational stability. According to the announcement, the repurchase plan will be executed over the next 12 months, with shares repurchased on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

This share repurchase program signals the company’s confidence in its growth prospects while reaffirming its commitment to optimizing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. As the global demand for EV charging infrastructure continues to grow, NaaS Technology is actively expanding its market presence, improving operational efficiencies, and reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry. As the program progresses, it is expected to strengthen investor confidence, stabilize stock performance, and further enhance market recognition of the company’s long-term strategic vision. NaaS Technology’s capital management strategies and business development initiatives will continue to attract significant attention from investors.




