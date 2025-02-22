

LONDON, Feb 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Jeton, global payment services provider, announces a three-year partnership with global football icon Alexis Mac Allister. The 25-year-old Argentine football player is a midfielder for Premier League Club Liverpool and represents Argentina's national team. The agreement between the global payment services provider and the footballer will appoint Mac Allister to serve as Jeton's brand ambassador and represent the brand in various marketing campaigns. Jeton will be authorised to use Mac Allister's professional name, image, likeness, and biography as part of the partnership. "I'm pleased to be Jeton's brand ambassador," stated Alexis Mac Allister. 'I look forward to representing the brand and sharing its values with my fanbase and football lovers worldwide." 'We are very happy and excited to work closely with Mac Allister. We have strategized these partnerships based on what our customers expect from Jeton and how we can exceed their expectations. We hope to build stronger relations among the football community and reach out to football lovers all around the world through partnerships they desire. As exemplified by our recent partnership with Japanese football player Kou Itakura, we believe we are one step closer to achieving our objectives. We can't wait to embark on this journey alongside Alexis Mac Allister.' said Executive Director of Jeton. Jeton is known for its ongoing partnerships, marketing activities and close relations with football clubs and the community. The global payment services brand has a long-lasting relationship with West Ham United FC as their official e-Wallet partner and have previously partnered with other notable football clubs such as Aston Villa FC and Hull City AFC. Jeton has recently expanded its reach into the Asian market by partnering with Japanese football player Kou Itakura. About Jeton LA Orange CY Limited, trading as Jeton, is authorised by the Central Bank of Cyprus under the Electronic Money Law of 2012 and 2018 (Law 81(I)/2012) for distributing or redeeming electronic money (e-money), with Licence No: 115.1.3.66. LA Orange CY Limited has been incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus under the provisions of the Companies Law (Cap 113) with registration number HE 424807, with its registered office address at 116 Gladstonos, M. Kyprianou House, 3rd and 4th Floor, 3032, Limassol, Cyprus. © 2024 | LA Orange Limited, trading as Jeton, is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 for distributing or redeeming electronic money (e-money) and providing certain payment services on behalf of an e-money institution, with FCA registration number 902088. LA Orange Limited is registered in England and Wales, Company Number 11535714, with its registered office address at The Shard Floor 24/25, 32 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG, United Kingdom. Jeton Bank Limited is licensed and authorised by the Financial Services Unit, Ministry of Finance of the Commonwealth of Dominica, licensed as a banking institution under the international Banking Act, fully authorised to provide services to clients worldwide, under the prudential supervision of the Financial Services Unit. Jeton Bank Limited is registered in the Commonwealth of Dominica, Company Number 2022/C0175, with its registered address at 1st Floor, 43 Great George Street, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica, Post Code: 00109-8000. - LEI Code: 894500XGIX3R4HCIOC29. Social Links

