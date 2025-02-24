

HONG KONG, Feb 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CALB Group Co., Ltd.("CALB" or "the Company," stock code: 3931.HK) announced that it has been included in the Hang Seng Composite Index as of February 21, 2025, with effect from March 10, 2025. The Hang Seng Composite Index is a benchmark index for the Hong Kong stock market, representing the largest and most liquid companies in the market. CALB's inclusion in the index means the Company has met the criteria for inclusion in the Hong Kong Stock Connect trading program. This cross-border trading mechanism between mainland China and Hong Kong promotes the opening and cooperation of the two capital markets, offering global investors more opportunities. As a frontrunner in the battery industry, CALB's inclusion will attract more investors from both mainland China and overseas, enhancing stock liquidity and potentially diversifying its shareholder base. As a leading international new energy technology enterprise, CALB is committed to driving energy transformation and technological innovation, with the mission of "achieving greatness through win-win cooperation, and benefiting mankind for a better world." Leveraging its strong technological R&D capabilities and innovative potential, the Company focuses on multiple applications related to E-transformation, including electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS). In 2024, CALB's installed capacity of EV batteries firmly ranked the second place among the third-party EV battery enterprises in China and third globally. In the energy storage market, the Company, in collaboration with Sungrow, secured the world’s largest energy storage battery order in 2024, earning high recognition from strategic customers for its products and delivery capabilities. In the marine market, the Company partnered with several well-known enterprises to promote the operation of the world's first-of-its-kind 10,000-ton pure electric container ship. CALB continues to innovate, supporting the "carbon peaking and carbon neutrality" goals, and actively explores battery recycling and reuse to foster the development of the circular economy. The Company strives to establish a battery full life cycle management system in the new energy industry, meeting the growing market demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. CALB stated that inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite Index will open more capital market opportunities, facilitate its inclusion in the Hong Kong Stock Connect program, accelerate its internationalization, expand global influence, and enhance long-term shareholder value. This milestone not only supports the Company's growth but also provides additional capital to drive breakthroughs in the global new energy market. About CALB

CALB is a new energy enterprise specializing in the research, production, sales, and market application development of lithium batteries, battery management systems, and related integrated products and lithium battery materials. As Battery Expert, we aim to build a comprehensive energy operation system, to provide complete product solutions and full life-cycle management for the new energy application market, represented by power and energy storage. Currently, CALB has completed an all-round layout in domestic by setting up industrial bases in Changzhou, Xiamen, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hefei, Jiangmen and Meishan. Meanwhile, CALB has set up bases in Europe and ASEAN, vigorously expanding the layout all over the world to become a global leading enterprise with large-scale intelligent manufacturing capabilities.





