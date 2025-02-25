

HONG KONG, Feb 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CALB Group Co., Ltd. ("CALB" or "the Company," stock code: 3931.HK) published a positive profit announcement. The Company is expected to record a net profit ranging from approximately RMB786 million to RMB874 million for the year ended 31 December 2024, representing an increase ranging from approximately 80% to 100% as compared to the net profit of RMB437 million for the same period last year. The expected growth is primarily attributable to the following factors: Firstly, the Company broadened its operations and achieved sustained business growth, which significantly improved its economies of scale; secondly, the Company, leveraging its advanced technology and robust product capabilities, continually improved its product performance and consistently lowered costs, therefore resulting in a year-on-year increase in profits during 2024. CALB stated that, as one of the fastest-growing international new energy enterprises, the Company adheres to a dual-drive strategy focusing on power and energy storage, actively promotes global expansion, accelerates the construction of its global infrastructure, and improves its production, sales, and service networks to provide strong support for global delivery. With a series of world-first and innovative technologies and products, the Company has achieved exponential growth. Its products have been exported to more than 40 countries and regions worldwide, and established a good relationship with the world's leading enterprises. The realization of scale effects from business growth is one of the primary reasons for the company's significant revenue increase. Furthermore, as a battery expert, CALB has been adhering to the philosophy of technological innovation, maintaining its leading position in both product and technology. The Company continues to increase its R&D investments, which not only reduces costs but also enables the launch of more high-performance and high-safety battery products. With the further expansion of global demand for power and energy storage markets, the Company is committed to developing products that are better suited to various application scenarios, in order to satisfy the ever-changing customer needs. CALB is expected to achieve sustained profit growth, thereby better rewarding investors and shareholders. About CALB

CALB is a new energy enterprise specializing in the research, production, sales, and market application development of lithium batteries, battery management systems, and related integrated products and lithium battery materials. As Battery Expert, we aim to build a comprehensive energy operation system, to provide complete product solutions and full life-cycle management for the new energy application market, represented by power and energy storage.



Currently, CALB has completed an all-round layout in domestic by setting up industrial bases in Changzhou, Xiamen, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hefei, Jiangmen and Meishan. Meanwhile, CALB has set up bases in Europe and ASEAN, vigorously expanding the layout all over the world to become a global leading enterprise with large-scale intelligent manufacturing capabilities.





