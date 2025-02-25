

Combining 5G Connectivity, Advanced Thermal Imaging, a Slim Design, and Built-to-Endure Toughness San Diego, California and Barcelona, Spain--(ACN Newswire - February 25, 2025) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), a U.S.-based leader in rugged mobile solutions, today introduced the Sonim XP Pro Thermal 5G smartphone, the latest addition to its flagship XP Pro series. This professional rugged solution blends 5G connectivity, integrated thermal imaging, and exceptional durability into a sleek design that empowers professionals to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently-no matter the challenge or environment. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8971/242257_bf41a193d4ef3be6_001full.jpg "The best thermal camera is the one you have with you," said Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonim Technologies. "With the XP Pro Thermal, you eliminate the need for bulky standalone devices or costly add-ons. This all-in-one solution is compact, cost-effective, and ready to go wherever the job takes you. It is designed to save time, enhance productivity, and provide users with a reliable, durable tool that performs in the toughest environments." Professional-Grade Imaging Meets 5G Performance The XP Pro Thermal raises the bar with FLIR Lepton® 3.5 thermal imaging powered by the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 chipset. This combination enables capturing, analyzing, sharing, and live-streaming thermal data over 5G networks for real-time decision-making. Enhanced with Teledyne FLIR's MSX® technology, the thermal imaging system overlays visible-light details on heat maps for exceptional context. Built to Endure The XP Pro Thermal combines a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery with fast-charge and wireless charging to keep professionals ready all day long. Designed to Sonim Rugged Performance Standards™ (RPS), it withstands water, dust, shocks, and extreme temperatures. The slim, ergonomic design, Gorilla® Glass Victus II®-protected 6.58" FHD+ display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB1), and Android 14 make it a versatile, tough solution for everyday use. Built for Professionals in Demanding Industries The XP Pro Thermal is designed to meet the needs of those working in the world's demanding roles, combining thermal imaging with durability and the ability to be easily disinfected, with use cases that include: Electrical Maintenance - Detect overheating or potential fire hazards for preventative action.

HVAC and Plumbing - Pinpoint insulation gaps for increased energy efficiency, locate leaks or blockages behind walls without invasive damage.

Inspection and Safety - Identify risks in low-light or hazardous environments with ease.

Energy and Utilities - Detect faulty transformers, overloaded circuits, or connections; monitor pipelines for leaks which helps to improve safety and efficiency of field workers.

Automotive - Quick detection of heat-related issues in engines.

Construction and Home Improvement - Detecting insulation issues, air leaks, or water damage.

Pest and rodent control - Identify exact location of nests and minimize invasive damage to remove them.

Public safety and first responders - Provide situational awareness with a cost-effective, all-in-one tool.

Agriculture - Easily monitor livestock health, detect crop stress and pests. Preloaded with the Sonim IRIS software app-which contains MyFLIR Pro-and is fully compatible with FLIR Thermal Studio, the device streamlines workflows by enabling users to analyze thermal data on-site, share findings instantly, or generate professional-grade reports. Opening Doors to Innovation Sonim IRIS is a versatile software suite with an integrated SDK, enabling custom app development tailored to industries like construction, utilities, trades, and emergency services. It helps professionals streamline workflows, enhance reporting, and seamlessly integrate with existing systems to drive efficiency and performance. Key Features at a Glance** Thermal Imaging - Integrated FLIR Lepton 3.5 with MSX for enhanced visuals 2 .

5G Connectivity - Powered by Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 for fast sharing and live-streaming.

Long-Lasting Power - Robust 5000 mAh battery with advanced charging options for all-day 3 use.

Ultra Durability - Military-grade certifications, IP-rated protection 4 , Sonim Rugged Performance standards, and Gorilla® Glass Victus II®.

SonimWare software support - Comprehensive suite of professional-grade software tools for device management, application deployment, and seamless integration into enterprise workflows.

Flexible Platform - SDK-enabled Sonim IRIS software for custom app development. Availability The Sonim XP Pro Thermal will launch in Europe and South Africa in Q2 2025, with availability in other regions to follow at a later date. Pre-orders will open soon. Experience it at Mobile World Congress Visit Sonim and Teledyne FLIR at Mobile World Congress, Hall 7 stand 7B6, for a firsthand look at the XP Pro Thermal. Discover how Sonim is shaping the future of rugged technology-redefining what is possible for professionals in every industry. Sonim is a registered trademark of Sonim Technologies, Inc. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. FLIR and MSX are registered trademarks of Teledyne FLIR, LLC. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. 1External storage sold separately. 2The thermal imaging functionality is powered by Teledyne FLIR® OEM technology. Performance may vary based on environmental conditions and object emissivity. 3Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors. 4As of the time of the publication of this press release MIL-STD-810H, IP68, and IPX9K certifications for the XP Pro Thermal are currently undergoing testing in a third-party lab and are expected to meet these standards upon completion. Final certification results may vary, and users are encouraged to verify the latest updates prior to purchase. Water and dust resistance are not permanent and may decrease with normal wear. Do not charge the device when wet. *The XP Pro Thermal is designed to operate on select carrier networks. Network compatibility and availability depend on carrier certification and local regulations. Please check with your service provider for details; Wireless connectivity, including 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth performance, may vary depending on regional availability, carrier support, and network conditions. **Features and specifications are subject to change without notice. Availability may vary by region. About Sonim Technologies Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged and rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the the timeline of new products. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "poised," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines for Sonim's products; the current interest and potential attempt of a hostile takeover from a third party may divert the management attention from Sonim's business and may require significant expenses; Sonim's susceptibility to supply chain disruptions; a potential strain on Sonim's resources as a result of rapid customer ramp-up and significant increases in demand; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim's common stock; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242257





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Sonim Technologies, Inc

Sectors: Wireless, Apps

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

