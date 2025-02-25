

PERTH, W AUSTRALIA, Feb 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Parker Blackwood Advisers, a leading financial services provider, is pleased to announce a major expansion of its retail business, reinforcing its commitment to providing personalised financial solutions for individual investors across Australia. With historically low interest rates and an increased appetite for diversified investment opportunities, PBA has experienced significant growth in new client acquisitions, spanning both novice investors and experienced professionals seeking a well-balanced portfolio. Since its establishment in 2013, Parker Blackwood Advisers has built a reputation for delivering expert financial guidance tailored to each client's needs. With a robust team of 60 professionals overseeing $4.7 billion in assets under management, the firm has successfully positioned itself as a trusted partner in wealth management. As part of its growth strategy, Parker Blackwood Advisers is expanding its physical presence across key locations in Australia, ensuring greater accessibility and fostering the personalised client experience that has been central to its success. The financial landscape is evolving, with more Australians recognising the importance of strategic investing to secure their financial future. Parker Blackwood Advisers has observed a distinct rise in the number of retail investors seeking bespoke investment strategies that extend beyond traditional asset classes. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including Australian and global equities, foreign exchange, and fixed-income solutions, enabling investors to build resilient and diversified portfolios. "We believe every client is unique, and our approach to financial management reflects this philosophy," said Leigh Jamieson, Chief Executive Officer at Parker Blackwood Advisers. "Our expansion will allow us to meet the growing demand for tailored financial services. We are committed to ensuring that our clients are treated as individuals, not just numbers-a principle that has been the foundation of our success for over a decade." To further strengthen its client-centric approach, Parker Blackwood Advisers is investing in opening additional branches across Australia. This expansion is designed to enhance accessibility and offer investors the convenience of in-person consultations with PBA's team of experienced advisers. The firm understands that financial planning is deeply personal, and providing a physical presence ensures that clients receive the hands-on support they need to make informed decisions. "Trust is the cornerstone of our business, and nothing builds trust better than direct engagement," added Nathan Jones, Chief Investment Officer at Parker Blackwood Advisers. "By expanding our footprint, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional service and ensuring that every client receives the attention and expertise they deserve." Parker Blackwood Advisers remains dedicated to leveraging its industry-leading expertise to help clients navigate the complexities of financial management. With an emphasis on financial education, the firm provides clients with the necessary tools and insights to make confident investment decisions. Whether individuals are just starting their investment journey or are seasoned investors seeking advanced strategies, PBA's advisers are equipped to guide them towards financial success. As Parker Blackwood Advisers embarks on this exciting phase of growth, the firm continues to set new standards in the Australian financial services industry. By expanding its reach and enhancing its personalised approach, PBA is not only strengthening its position as a market leader but also reaffirming its unwavering commitment to empowering Australian investors. About Parker Blackwood Advisers Founded in 2013, Parker Blackwood Advisers is a premier financial services provider based in Perth, Australia. With a focus on personalised investment strategies, the firm offers a broad range of wealth management solutions, including asset allocation, investment management, and financial planning. Managing over $4.7 billion in assets, Parker Blackwood Advisers is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through tailored, expert guidance. Disclaimer - Parker Blackwood Advisers is a trading name of PBA Corporation Pty Ltd (ABN: 98 162 183 244), holder of AFSL 434-071. Investing carries risks, including potential loss of capital. Information provided is general and not financial advice. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Mr. Paul Allen, Head of Marketing

08 6275 0960, paul.allen@pb-investment.com

Exchange Tower,

Level 17/2 The Esplanade

Perth WA, 6000 SOURCE: PBA Corporation Pty Ltd





