

Highlights: Hole H078: 1.00% Copper and 0.46 g/t Gold over 107 meters within 409 meters of 0.39% Copper and 0.28 g/t Gold.

Hole H079: 0.95% Copper and 0.79 g/t Gold over 82 meters within 213 meters of 0.59% Copper and 0.50 g/t Gold.

Both drill holes represent the highest-grade mineralization intercepted to date at the Hat Project.

Other drill holes reported are extending the mineralization envelope of the Hat deposit. Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - February 25, 2025) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce significant assay results from its 2024 drilling program at the Hat Polymetallic Deposit in northwestern British Columbia. The results from drill holes H078 and H079 include the most substantial intervals of high-grade copper and gold mineralization encountered at the Hat Project to date. Drill holes H081, H082, H083 and H085 provide more details of the East Lisle Zone, a shallow extension of the Main Lisle Zone. (Drill hole H084 was abandoned before it reached its target depth). 1- Central Lisle Zone Drill Results: The recent drilling focused on the Central Lisle Zone, which is interpreted as a potential porphyry feeder zone. The intercepts demonstrate shallow mineralization horizons and provide further evidence of the Hat Deposit's robust mineralization profile. Drill Hole H078: From 12 meters to 684 meters: 672 meters averaging 0.29% Copper and 0.22 g/t Gold (0.50% CuEq - see note (a) for CuEq calculation).

averaging and (0.50% CuEq - see note (a) for CuEq calculation). Significant long intercepts include: 409 meters (from 92 meters to 501 meters) averaging 0.39% Copper and 0.28 g/t Gold (0.65% CuEq) including 107 meters (from 247 meters to 354 meters) averaging 1.00% Copper and 0.46 g/t Gold (1.42% CuEq), the highest-grade interval recorded at the Hat Project.

Drill Hole H079: From 7 meters to 732 meters: 725 meters averaging 0.29% Copper and 0.22 g/t Gold (0.44% CuEq) including 572 meters (from 150 meters to 722 meters) averaging 0.28% Copper and 0.25 g/t Gold (0.50% CuEq) and 213 meters (from 510 meters to 723 meters) averaging 0.59% Copper and 0.50 g/t Gold (1.00% CuEq) and 82 meters (from 600 meters to 682 meters) averaging 0.95% Copper and 0.79 g/t Gold (1.58% CuEq).

averaging and (0.44% CuEq) including Drill Hole H080: From 318 meters to 372 meters: 54 meters averaging 0.30% Copper and 0.21 g/t Gold (0.50% CuEq), including: 22 meters (from 350 meters to 372 meters) averaging 0.54% Copper and 0.38 g/t Gold (0.91% CuEq).

averaging and (0.50% CuEq), including: Table 1: Summary of Significant Drill Intercepts DDH From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) CuEq (%) Excl. Sc 2 O 3 Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Co

(g/t) Sc

(g/t) H078 12.0 684.0 672.0 0.50 0.29 0.22 0.50 85 28.7 Incl. 92.0 501.0 409.0 0.65 0.39 0.28 0.66 104 26.2 Incl. 134.0 354.0 220.0 1.00 0.60 0.44 1.05 130 25.6 Incl. 247.0 354.0 107.0 1.42 1.00 0.46 1.61 141 24.1 H079 7.0 732.0 725.0 0.44 0.23 0.22 0.35 73 29.0 Incl. 150.0 722.0 572.0 0.50 0.28 0.25 0.34 68 28.8 Incl. 510.0 723.0 213.0 1.00 0.59 0.50 0.69 70 31.2 Incl. 600.0 722.0 122.0 1.34 0.79 0.69 1.03 73 30.6 Incl. 600.0 682.0 82.0 1.58 0.95 0.79 1.25 77 31.4 H080 114.0 444.0 330.0 0.28 0.15 0.12 0.16 82 28.3 Incl. 225.0 279.0 54.0 0.50 0.30 0.21 0.21 98 22.3 Incl. 225.0 247.0 22.0 0.91 0.54 0.38 0.35 169 26.1 Incl. 232.0 247.0 15.0 1.19 0.72 0.52 0.45 171 24.1 Please note: the intervals presented in this table are not true widths Central Lisle Zone Drill Results Discussion: The exceptional grades and intercepts reported from holes H078 and H079 confirm the high-grade nature of the mineralization within the Central Lisle Zone and suggest proximity to the core of the porphyry system, possibly representing the feeder zone. The intercepts display consistent copper, gold and strong cobalt values, as well as consistent scandium mineralization, reinforcing the Hat Deposit's potential as a significant resource of strategic metals. Figure 1: Section view of Central Lisle Zone based on 2024 Resource Block Model of the MRE with drill holes H078 and H079. [see note (b)] To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/242256_1c3c41839422c817_001full.jpg President and CEO, Farshad Shirvani, commented: "These are the most significant drill results we have ever reported from the Hat Project that is attracting attention from major players in the metals industry. The substantial copper and gold grades over considerable lengths indicate that we may be intersecting the core of the porphyry system. These results not only underscore the robust nature of the Hat Deposit but also enhance its potential to become a world-class polymetallic resource. We are excited about the conclusions of these findings and look forward to advancing the project with further drilling and exploration activities." 2- East Lisle New Horizon: The East Lisle Zone has revealed a promising new zone of mineralization beyond the conceptual pit shell proposed in MRE V1 [note (b)] and at depth, which is expected to be extended in the upcoming MRE V2 with new conceptual pit walls. All drill holes in this setting intersected strong copper and gold mineralization. Table 2: Summary of Significant Drill Intercepts from East Lisle Zone DDH From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) CuEq (%) Excl. Sc 2 O 3 Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Co

(g/t) Sc

(g/t) H081 39.0 354.0 315.0 0.32 0.15 0.18 0.25 61 27.3 Incl. 108.0 327.0 219.0 0.40 0.20 0.22 0.29 70 28.0 Incl. 108.0 229.0 121.0 0.50 0.23 0.32 0.40 70 26.0 Incl. 108.0 142.2 34.2 1.13 0.50 0.81 1.08 52 24.3 Incl. 133.8 144.0 10.2 3.05 1.52 1.99 3.28 90 22.2 H082 69.0 483.0 414.0 0.33 0.22 0.11 0.39 62 28.2 Incl. 152.7 477.0 324.4 0.37 0.26 0.10 0.44 67 28.1 Incl. 258.0 476.0 218.0 0.50 0.37 0.13 0.61 75 28.5 Incl. 288.6 454.0 165.4 0.60 0.44 0.15 0.76 82 27.7 Incl. 347.9 463.0 115.1 0.62 0.50 0.11 0.92 78 27.0 Incl. 385.0 424.0 39.0 0.92 0.75 0.15 1.40 103 26.7 H083 115.9 327.0 211.1 0.38 0.20 0.20 0.26 64 26.3 Incl. 201.0 303.6 102.6 0.59 0.33 0.31 0.33 79 28.7 Incl. 204.0 263.0 59.0 0.85 0.50 0.41 0.50 102 29.3 Incl. 229.0 263.0 34.0 1.29 0.75 0.63 0.74 137 24.3 Incl. 229.0 249.0 20.0 1.76 1.03 0.87 1.03 160 24.6 H085 42.0 454.4 412.4 0.20 0.11 0.09 0.19 51 29.8 Incl. 307.0 464.0 157.0 0.33 0.21 0.12 0.29 62 31.1 Incl. 386.0 459.0 73.0 0.38 0.25 0.13 0.38 65 33.3 Incl. 441.4 459.0 17.7 0.70 0.45 0.28 0.63 87 27.1 Incl. 441.4 453.4 12.0 0.86 0.53 0.37 0.78 100 26.8 Note: Dill Hole H084 was abandoned. Please note: the intervals presented in this table are not true widths East Lisle Zone Drill Results Discussion:

The results from the East Lisle Zone indicate a significant new zone of mineralization, suggesting potential extensions of the Hat Deposit to the east. The drill intercepts show consistent grades over substantial lengths, underscoring the prospectivity of this area and supporting further exploration. Figure 2: Section view of Central Lisle Zone based on 2024 Resource Block Model of the MRE with drill holes H081, H082, H083, and H085. [see note (b)] To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/242256_1c3c41839422c817_002full.jpg 3- Far Northwest Lisle Zone: The Far Northwest Lisle Zone has produced encouraging results, revealing multiple intervals of copper, gold, and associated metals. These results suggest significant potential for mineralization in this area, further extending the scope of the Hat Polymetallic Deposit. Table 3: Summary of Significant Drill Intercepts of the Far Northwest Lisle Zone DDH From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) CuEq (%) Excl. Sc 2 O 3 Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Co

(g/t) Sc

(g/t) H086 78.0 151.0 73.0 0.34 0.20 0.15 0.35 60 30.4 Incl. 96.8 150.0 53.2 0.42 0.25 0.19 0.42 54 30.5 Incl. 104.0 145.8 41.8 0.50 0.30 0.23 0.49 56 31.3 H087 140.3 156.0 15.8 0.31 0.24 0.03 1.28 65 26.1 Incl. 141.8 156.0 14.2 0.34 0.27 0.03 1.41 70 27.8 H088 82.0 124.0 42.0 0.34 0.20 0.10 1.18 113 30.2 Incl. 96.0 124.0 28.0 0.43 0.27 0.11 1.63 131 31.9 Incl. 246.0 318.0 72.0 0.32 0.20 0.10 0.94 76 29.9 Incl. 273.0 289.0 16.0 0.75 0.50 0.20 2.45 167 26.2 H089 117.0 204.0 87.0 0.18 0.10 0.06 0.58 53 33.7 Incl. 316.0 324.0 8.0 0.35 0.20 0.11 0.77 129 18.8 Please note: the intervals presented in this table are not true widths Notes: (a) Copper Equivalent (CuEq) currently does not include the Scandium Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations. - Drill hole intercepts included in this news release are core lengths that may or may not be true widths of mineralization. It is not possible to determine true widths. - Parameters used to calculate Copper Equivalent: Au price (US$/oz): 1900; Ag price (US$/oz): 24; Cu price (US$/lb): 4; Co price (US$/lb): 22. Au recovery: 89.0%; Ag recovery: 68.0%; Cu recovery: 84.0%; Co recovery: 78.0%. Copper Equivalent Calculation CuEq in % = ([Ag grade in ppm] *24*0.68/31.1035 + [Au grade in ppm] *1900*.89/31.1035 + 0.0001* [Co grade in ppm] *22*0.78*22.0462 + 0.0001* [Cu grade in ppm] *4*0.84*22.0462)/(4*22.0462*0.84). (b) For further details, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release of the MRE. (c) Drill holes are projected onto the sections of this news release. Table 4. Details of Location and direction of drill holes discussed in this release: DDH ID UTM-East (m) UTM-North (m) Elevation (m) Max-Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) H078 347,865 6,453,951 956.5 708 120 75 H079 347,865 6,453,951 956.5 732 120 58 H080 347,865 6,453,951 956.5 624 70 56 H081 348,348 6,454,186 1,008 537 0 88 H082 348,348 6,454,186 1,008 558 270 65 H083 348,348 6,454,186 1,008 552 315 59 H084 348,348 6,454,186 1,008 289 0 63 H085 348,348 6,454,186 1,008 543 260 63 H086 347,518 6,454,430 976 471 345 71 H087 347,518 6,454,430 976 465 0 87 H088 347,703 6,454,749 1,025 390 180 62 H089 347,703 6,454,749 1,025 351 0 62 Figure 3: Drill Plan To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/242256_1c3c41839422c817_003full.jpg



Quality Assurance and Quality Control: Hat Project drill cores are processed at Doubleview's camp where they are photographed, measured and logged by our technical staff and then divided using a diamond bladed saw. One half is placed in a stout bag to form the assay sample that is forwarded securely to the independent analytical lab. The remaining half core is stored on site where it is available for further examination and sampling. The assay cores are subject to a Chain of Custody routine as they are shipped from camp to a bonded carrier for delivery to the lab. Core samples are analysed at the North Vancouver facility of ALS Canada Ltd. using their PREP-31, PGM-ICP24, ME-MS61, and ME-ICP06 packages. Each core sample is dried, then crushed to 70% passing a 2mm screen. All material is processed in an automatic Riffle splitter to yield a 250g homogenized, representative sample. This sub-sample is then pulverized to 85% passing a 75-micron screen. All samples are analyzed for Au, Pt, Pd by 50g fire-assay fusion/ICP-ES finish, using PGM-ICP24 package. A separate 0.25g pulp split is analyzed by Four Acid digestion/ICP-MS finish, reporting 48 elements. Over limit elements are analyzed by Ore Grade Four Acid digestion/ICP-ES finish using ME-OG62 assay package. All of Doubleview's core samples are analyzed or assayed at independent ISO 17025 and ISO 9001- certified laboratories. When initial assays are received and accepted by our staff, a certain fraction of the samples will be sent to a second ISO-certified lab for check assay and verification purposes. Assays will be reported in News Releases. Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca. Qualified Persons: Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company. About Doubleview Gold Corp A mineral resource exploration and development company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: LA1W038) and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals-utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques. Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development, and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector. About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company's July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below:



Open Pit Model Hat



Resource Category Average Grade Metal Content Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million

lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575 Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 O 3 . For further details of the MRE, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242256





