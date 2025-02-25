

West Palm Beach, FL, Feb 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly served as the Official Apparel Sponsor of the 2025 Dubai Polo Gold Cup for the second year in a row. The prestigious tournament was hosted at the iconic Al Habtoor Polo Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from February 5-22, 2025. U.S. Polo Assn. In partnership with Aydinli Group, U.S. Polo Assn.'s brand partner in the Middle East, the classic, sport-inspired brand provided performance jerseys for multiple teams, branded apparel for all on-site staff, and gifts to the finalists. During the game's fun-filled divot stomp, spectators also enjoyed a special giveaway of U.S. Polo Assn. branded caps. The Dubai Polo Gold Cup was an unforgettable two-week tournament ending with an intense final game between two strong teams, the UAE Polo Team and Jehangiri Polo. Ultimately, the UAE Polo Team prevailed with a final score of 9-8, and their name will be etched into the Gold Cup trophy. The event offered a blend of the highest-rated polo in the UAE, along with international musical entertainment, global cuisines, and one-of-a-kind retail experiences to the thousands of spirited sports fans in attendance. "U.S. Polo Assn. is thrilled to once again partner with the Dubai Polo Gold Cup as the Official Apparel Sponsor in this premier venue for polo in the UAE," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Dubai and the UAE region are key markets for our sport-inspired brand, and we are honored to participate in this iconic event by showcasing U.S. Polo Assn. to sports fans and consumers alike." The Dubai Polo Gold Cup was founded in 2009 by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and has since become a cornerstone on the international polo calendar, comparable to major events in Argentina, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. "We are honored to represent U.S. Polo Assn. in the UAE, and the Dubai Polo Gold Cup is the perfect event to align our authentic sports brand with the prestigious sport of polo in Dubai," said Seref Safa, Chairman of the Board of Aydinli Group, the Middle Eastern partner for U.S. Polo Assn. "Each year, this event showcases some of the finest polo teams and ponies in the world, providing a mix of sportsmanship and style for all attendees, making this a high-profile event in Dubai that's not to be missed." Photo Credit: Margarita Crotto About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com. About Aydinli Group Aydinli Group is the Middle Eastern and Eastern European partner for the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Aydinli Group adopts the principle of quality service and universal values, produces environmentally conscious products, and provides world-class, customer-oriented service. With more than 690 stores, 300 of which are abroad, and more than 7,500 employees, it is one of the largest apparel retailers in the region. Aydinli Group, which has operations in nearly 50 countries with U.S. Polo Assn., 10 countries with Pierre Cardin, and 8 countries with Cacharel, has license rights in 55 countries in total. For more information, visit aydinli.com. Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

VP, Global PR and Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036 Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing & Media

sstilson@uspagl.com

+001.561.227.6994 SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: USPA Global Licensing Inc.

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

