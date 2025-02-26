

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Feb 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As it expands its mission to support healthcare workforce development on a global scale, CGFNS International announced today it will change its name to TruMerit™, a decision approved by the CGFNS Board of Trustees in fall of 2024. CGFNS International is now TruMerit The initiative signifies a new journey for CGFNS, an acronym for Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools, which for nearly a half-century has supported the career mobility of nurses and other healthcare workers by validating their education, skills, and experience as they seek authorization to practice in the United States and other countries. It comes in response to calls to invigorate capacity building of the healthcare workforce so it can meet the needs of people in a rapidly evolving global health landscape. TruMerit, a reference to "genuine excellence," points to the organization's role in validating the meritorious achievements of global healthcare workers. It will continue to be a worldwide leader in providing these services while broadening its mission to strengthen research and advocacy in support of healthcare workforce development solutions, including global standards and frameworks for specialty certifications that will empower career pathways for healthcare workers, regardless of where they choose to work. "With this rebranding, we are stepping into a new era of global impact with faith in the proposition that healthcare workers in every country-empowered with the knowledge, tools, and inspiration to achieve excellence in their profession-can lead the way to resolving the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow," said Dr. Peter Preziosi, the organization's President and CEO. "TruMerit will advocate for and generate intellectual capital to drive investment in a future-ready global healthcare workforce. We know that a commitment to the development and validation of their skills is the best contribution we can make to addressing shortages, health equity and access challenges, and the demand for patient-centric care model evolution," he added. The name change will be the centerpiece of a comprehensive rebranding of the organization, which will include a new visual identity across its public profile, including its website, customer portals, credentials and certificates, and social media channels. The rebranding effort will begin rolling out in mid-March and will be completed by the summer. "Our new name carries both a meaning and a message about who we are and what is important to the global healthcare workforce we serve," said Lea Sims, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, who led the year-long renaming initiative and is overseeing the organization's transition to its evolving identity and new brand. "The name TruMerit reflects our longstanding mission of helping healthcare workers around the world advance their careers while preserving the earned credibility associated with CGFNS and its nearly half-century of service to nursing and the allied health professions." Click here for more information on the CGFNS rebranding to TruMerit. About CGFNS International, Inc. Founded in 1977 and based in Philadelphia, CGFNS International is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving as the world's largest credentials evaluation organization for the nursing and allied health professions. CGFNS International is an NGO in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO). Contact Information

David St. John

dstjohn@cgfns.org SOURCE: CGFNS International





Topic: Press release summary

Source: CGFNS International

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, HR

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

