

PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri makes Indonesia proud by becoming the first Indonesian airline to launch new scheduled flight from Bali, Indonesia to Guangzhou, China

TransNusa successfully started sale of tickets on February 24th with a promotional rate of 388.000, CNY999 and USD149, one-way

TransNusa simultaneously launches one of the fastest and seamless scheduled connecting flight from Guangzhou, China to Perth, Australia via Bali JAKARTA, Feb 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - TRANSNUSA has yet again added another feather in its cap by becoming the first Indonesian airline to launch scheduled flights from Bali, Indonesia to Guangzhou, China. In addition, the airline also announced that it will be simultaneously launching scheduled connecting flights from Guangzhou to Perth via Bali. TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer and aviation veteran, Datuk Bernard Francis said, “We are always looking at developing new routes to benefit our passengers. While traditional routes such as Bali to Perth and Bali to Guangzhou are important, we also strive to go the extra mile to provide fast as well as seamless connectivity to our passengers. “With the launch of our new Bali-Guangzhou route, our passengers can now enjoy one of the fastest scheduled connecting flights to either Guangzhou or Perth via Bali, with a transit duration of either 1 hour and 30 minutes or 2 hours and 35 minutes, depending on the day and time of the scheduled flights. “From April 13th to May 31st, on a weekly basis, there will be three connecting flights from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport to Perth International Airport, Australia while from Perth there will be two connecting flights weekly via Bali to Guangzhou,” Datuk Francis said, adding that connecting flight from Guangzhou will be every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday while the connecting flight from Perth to Guangzhou via Bali will be on Monday and Saturday. Datuk Francis further elaborated that from June onwards, the airline will be flying daily from Perth and Guangzhou to Bali. As such, from June onwards, passengers can also enjoy daily connecting flights. The Quangzhou to Perth flight ticket price will start from as low as CNY1899, USD 259 and AUD399. Within the first quarter of 2025, two-year old TransNusa has already broken the traditional norm and planned a holistic 360-degree flight path from Guangzhou to Perth via Bali. This innovative move is a historical first and a strategic triumph for the airline since TransNusa’s re-launch as a Premium Service Carrier in October 2022. In breaking the sound barrier of convention and implementing its planned holistic 360-degree flight path from Guangzhou to Perth via Bali, TransNusa kick-started 2025 by announcing the launch of its Bali-Perth route in January, with flight tickets priced from as low as IDR1.799.000, AUD169, CNY782, and USD163. Details of the new Bali-Guangzhou Route In order to implement the holistic 360-degree flight path from Guangzhou to Perth via Bali, TransNusa is launching its Bali-Guangzhou route on April 13th. Tickets for the new scheduled route are priced at a promotional rate that starts from IDR2.388.000, CNY999 and USD149. Flight tickets can be purchased at transnusa.co.id and all other main online travel agent platforms. “In addition to the connecting flight, with the launch of this new route, we hope to also provide tourists from China additional options to travel to the Island of Gods, Bali,” Datuk Francis said. At the initial stage, from April 13th to May 31st, TransNusa will be operating four flights a week from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, popularly known as the Denpasar International Airport. The TransNusa flight, 8B 969, will depart Bali at 20.15pm and arrive at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 01.00am while TransNusa flight, 8B 968, will depart Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 02.05am and arrive in Bali at 07.40am. The TransNusa flight will depart Bali every Sunday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday while flights will depart Guangzhou on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. For this scheduled flight, TransNusa will be utilizing its A320 narrow-body jet airliner, which has 174 seats, to cater for the five-hour scheduled flight. Brief History On TransNusa TransNusa, which had to close business due to the Covid-19 pandemic was injected with new shareholders and management team in 2022. The airline opened its doors for business in October and within six months, in April 2023, launched its first international flight from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After which, under the new leadership of Datuk Francis, and the new management team, the airline successfully launched three more new international routes by the end of 2023. In 2024, the airline continued growing its international and domestic route and at the same time recording historical firsts that also became a significant industry first for the Indonesian aviation industry. Since April 2023, TransNusa has been making headlines in Malaysia, Singapore, China and around the world with news of being the first airline in Indonesia and the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and diving haven, Manado. TransNusa also became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China and provided Indonesians with more pricing and route options to China. TransNusa’s aggressive international growth strategy combined with its domestic business operations approach has enabled the airline to be the fastest growing airline in South East Asia. - ENDS - For Further information, please contact Trina Thomas Raj, Primary Communications and Marketing Consultant by email trina@myqaseh.org OR by mobile +60124992672 (Watsapp) About TransNusa TransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. After the take-over, in February 2024, the airline rebranded itself from being a Low-Cost Carrier to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered. TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The airline currently flies from Jakarta to Yogyakarta, Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Subang, Malaysia and Guangzhou, China. It also flies from Bali to Jakarta and Manado. TransNusa made history when it became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website (www.transnusa.co.id), through authorized travel agents in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, or by contacting the airline's customer service centre at, +62216310888. For the Singaporean market, passengers can contact TransNusa’s General Sales Agent, Chariot Travels Pte Ltd, at +65 86602719 for assistance.





Source: TransNusa

Sectors: Airlines, Travel & Tourism

http://www.acnnewswire.com

