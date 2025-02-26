

HONG KONG, Feb 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (“Charity Fund”) announced its continued support for elite athletes from The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) for the third consecutive year. The Presentation Ceremony for Nissin Foods Scholarship for Elite Athletes 2024/2025 was held to present scholarships for seven outstanding athletes, who not only excel in their sports but also aspire to become future educators. The scholarship will cover their full tuition fees throughout their study period, so they can focus on their studies without worrying about their financial burden. Established in 2022 by Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund, the scholarship is intended to encourage elite athletes taking the Bachelor of Health Education (Honours) or the Postgraduate Diploma in Education programme at EdUHK to pursue studies and become health educators in the future while continuing to strive for excellence in their athletic performance. The four new awardees for the 2024/2025 academic year are: Mr. CHEN Pak Hong (rowing), Mr. WONG Ching (rowing), Miss LAM Yee Ting (volleyball, retired) and Miss QIAN Jiayu (rugby). In addition to providing support to new awardees, the Charity Fund also made the scholarship renewable to support the elite athletes throughout their study period. The three recipients of the renewed scholarship are: Mr. CHOI Kwan Lok (cycling, retired), Mr. TANG Cheuk Yiu (shuttlecock) and Mr. Joseph LAU (cycling). Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund, said, “Nissin Foods has been present in Hong Kong for over 40 years, and our commitment to the local community has only grown stronger. The scholarship is a key initiative to empower local talent and foster community development. In alignment with our founder Mr. Momofuku Ando's belief that ‘Eating and sports are the two axles of health,’ we provide scholarships to elite athletes at The Education University of Hong Kong as well as a scholarship in food and nutritional sciences at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Altogether this year, we nurture 20 scholars who will join the Nissin team to promote a healthy lifestyle through food and sports in the future.” Expressing his gratitude to the Charity Fund for its generous support to EdUHK, Professor Chetwyn CHAN, Vice President (Research and Development) of EdUHK, said, “EdUHK is committed to fostering sustainable and dual career development for elite athletes. I am delighted to witness that some of the previous awardees have already embarked on their journeys as teachers, becoming inspirational torchbearers and role models for younger generations. Meanwhile, some have become leaders in the local sports industry. Their achievements live up to the support of the scholarship and the dedicated nurturing of their alma mater.” Accomplished rugby player Miss QIAN Jiayu, recipient of the scholarship from the Postgraduate Diploma in Education, majoring in Physical Education, explained her heartfelt appreciation to the Charity Fund. "The invaluable support provided through this scholarship equips me with the resources to further my studies and enhance my expertise in physical education, whilst also enabling me to contribute to the development of future athletes," she said. Photo Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (middle right), and Professor Chetwyn CHAN, Vice President (Research and Development) of EdUHK (middle left), attended the Presentation Ceremony for Nissin Foods Scholarship for Elite Athletes 2024/2025 on 18 February 2025. Five scholarship recipients attended the ceremony, including four new awardees for the 2024/2025 academic year, namely: Mr CHEN Pak Hong (first from left), Mr. WONG Ching (second from left), Mr. LAM Yee Ting (third from right) and Miss QIAN Jiayu (second from right), as well as the renewed awardee - Mr. TANG Cheuk Yiu (first from right). Awardees of Nissin Foods Scholarship for Elite Athletes 2024/2025 are excelling in their respective fields. From top left: Mr. CHEN Pak Hong (rowing), Mr. WONG Ching (rowing), Miss LAM Yee Ting (volleyball, retired), Miss QIAN Jiayu (rugby), Mr. CHOI Kwan Lok (cycling, retired), Mr. TANG Cheuk Yiu (shuttlecock) and Mr. Joseph LAU (cycling).

About Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund The Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (“Charity Fund”) was set up in September 2020 by way of a trust deed by Nissin Foods Company Limited (Stock code: 1475). The objectives of the Charity Fund are: a) to advance education, teaching, learning, arts, science and academic research; b) to make provision for people in need; and c) to carry out works of a charitable nature that are beneficial to the Hong Kong community. For media enquiries: Nissin Foods Company Limited

