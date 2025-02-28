Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 28, 2025
Thursday, 27 February 2025, 20:47 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Pinnacle Group International
The 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit 2025 Concludes in Ho Chi Minh City, Setting New Standards in Sustainability


HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Feb 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit 2025, themed "Scaling Impact and Redefining Value in Sustainability," came to a successful close yesterday at the Mai House Saigon Hotel. The event marked a significant milestone in the field of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, attracting over 200 experts, practitioners, NGO representatives, and media partners.

Hosted by The Pinnacle Group International in collaboration with the Sustainable Technology Centre, this year’s summit assembled industry leaders, policymakers, and subject matter experts to explore innovative ESG strategies and solutions to creating value for organisations and the community at large.  The event showcased insightful discussions, on pressing issues including climate action, transition finance, carbon emissions, diversity and inclusion, ethical governance, and community engagement.


"Green Man" Matthias Gelber captivates the audience at The 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2025 with his passionate keynote, urging businesses to embrace sustainable practices.

Industry Leaders Convene to Drive Sustainability and ESG Innovation

The summit brought together top industry leaders and experts to explore solutions for achieving net-zero goals and advancing ESG initiatives. Mr. Mai Lam Dong, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Vietnam & Cambodia, emphasized the urgent need for carbon reduction technologies to achieve a sustainable future. He highlighted the role of smart grids, AI-driven energy management, and automation in enhancing efficiency and reducing emissions. By integrating renewables, microgrids, and electrification, businesses can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. With Vietnam’s net-zero commitments, he called for stronger collaboration between industry, policymakers, and technology providers to scale these solutions for lasting environmental and economic impact.

Building on this, Huang Yi Chun, Regional Leader for Climate Action & Sustainability at Gensler, shared how digital design is reshaping the built environment. He discussed AI-driven simulations and parametric design, suggesting ideas for businesses to integrate sustainability into urban planning and architecture to meet evolving regulatory demands.

Prof. Dr. Geoffrey Williams, a leading economist and government advisor moderated a panel consisting of leaders from Bridgestone Asia Pacific, PT Hengjaya Mineralindo, and PT TBS Energi Utama where they shared insights on embedding ESG into workforce development, responsible resource management, and financing sustainable growth.

Highlighting technology’s role in ESG transparency, Susanna Hasenoehrl, Head of Sustainability at SAP Asia, demonstrated how AI, big data, and blockchain are transforming sustainability reporting and corporate accountability in enabling faster and more accurate results.

In another panel where strategic partnerships in sustainability were explored, Dr. Doseba Sinay of World Vision highlighted the transformative power of collaboration in addressing social and environmental challenges, emphasizing the need for multi-stakeholder engagement to create lasting impact. He shared how World Vision’s initiatives—ranging from reforestation and clean water access to livelihood programs—have been strengthened through corporate and government partnerships. Speakers from HEINEKEN Vietnam, Sarawak Energy Berhad, and Evermos echoed this sentiment, discussing how businesses can integrate ESG principles into their operations through sustainable supply chains, circular economy models, and community-driven projects. The discussion reinforced that cross-sector collaboration is not just beneficial but essential for scaling meaningful and measurable sustainability outcomes.

The summit concluded with an inspiring keynote by Prof. Dr. Richard David Hames, urging businesses to remain committed to CSR and ESG as key drivers of long-term value. The event culminated in an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions, with Guest of Honour Mr Vu Minh Ly, Vice Director of Resource and Environment Communication Centre, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Dr Tran Quy, President of Vietnam Institute of Digital Economy Development.

The Global CSR & ESG Summit 2025 concluded with a renewed commitment from industry leaders to scaling ESG initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices that drive both environmental impact and business value. Delegates engaged in insightful discussions on integrating sustainability into corporate strategies, leveraging technology for ESG transparency, and forging partnerships to create long-term economic and social benefits. The summit provided actionable strategies for businesses to align profitability with purpose, ensuring that sustainability remains at the core of corporate decision-making.

On the second day, delegates explored the Mekong Delta, gaining firsthand insights into the intersection of sustainable tourism, local economic empowerment, and environmental preservation. The tour included a scenic cruise along the Mekong River, visits to traditional riverside villages and coconut processing workshops, and a sampan ride through the region’s lush waterways. Delegates also experienced the cultural heritage of the Delta through local folk music, seasonal delicacies, and an authentic riverside meal, reinforcing the importance of preserving both ecological and cultural landscapes in sustainability efforts.

Celebrating success! Recipients proudly display their awards at the 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2025, recognizing their outstanding contributions to corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

Results for Global CSR & ESG Awards 2025

Award Categories for 2025:

  • Best Environmental Excellence Award
  • Best Community Programme Award
  • Excellence in Provision of Literacy & Education Award
  • Empowerment of Women Award
  • Best Workplace Practices
  • CSR & ESG Leadership Award
  • Best CEO
  • Best CFO
  • Best Corporate Communications & Investors Relations Team

Additionally, awards were given to companies excelling in their respective regions, including awards for Best in Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India.

Best CEO         

Up to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization

Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company

USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization

Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping

Best CFO         

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping

Best Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Team Award

Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Gold: PT TBS Energi Utama Tbk (TBS)

Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company

USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization

Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping

Best Environmental Excellence Award

Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Bronze: Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments Limited

Silver: PT Pertamina EP Bunyu Field

Gold:
PT. Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Sepinggan
Bank Rakyat

Platinum: PT Pertamina EP Sangasanga Field

USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization

Silver: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada

Gold: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Juanda

Platinum: PT Pertamina EP Donggi Matindok Field

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Bronze: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Surabaya

Silver:
PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam
Pertamina International Shipping

Gold:
Pertamina EP Zona 7
PT Chandra Asri Pacific
Thai Union Group
PTTEP Indonesia

Platinum: Bridgestone Asia Pacific

Best Community Programme Award

Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Bronze: PT Pertamina Hulu Sanga Sanga

Silver:
Evermos
Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments Limited
NagaWorld Limited
Hengjaya Mineralindo
Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company

Gold:
PT Pertamina EP Asset 4 Sukowati Field
PT Badak NGL
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga FT Maos
Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Rewulu
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Semarang

Platinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Tuban

USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization

Bronze:
Amazon Web Services
PT Suprabari Mapanindo Mineral

Silver:
PT Asmin Bara Bronang
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Sanggaran

Gold:
Samsung Vietnam
Akzo Nobel Vietnam
PT Kalimantan Prima Persada

Platinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Tanjung Gerem

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Bronze:
Pertamina EP Papua Field
PT Pamapersada Nusantara
PT Pertamina EP Donggi Matindok Field
PT Pertamina EP Sukowati Field
PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk Area Ulubelu

Silver:
Bumi Resouces
Pertamina EP Zona 7
PT Chandra Asri Pacific
JOB Pertamina-Medco E&P Tomori Sulawesi
Pertamina International Shipping

Gold:
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Banjarmasin
Sarawak Energy Berhad
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Tarakan
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Supadio
Central Retail
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Pontianak
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Aviation Fuel Terminal BIL

Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System

Excellence In Provisional Of Literacy & Education Award

USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization

Silver: Amazon Web Services

Gold: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada

Platinum: Samsung Vietnam

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Gold: Pertamina International Shipping

Platinum: Sarawak Energy Berhad

Empowerment Of Women Award

Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company

USD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market Capitalization

Gold: Pertamina International Shipping

Platinum: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Bronze: Bumi Resouces

Silver: Pertamina EP Zona 7

Gold: PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam

Platinum: Sarawak Energy Berhad

Best Workplace Practises         

Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System

Product Excellence Award       

Up to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization

Platinum: CoMem Natural Cosmeceutics Join Stock Company

USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization

Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping

CSR & ESG Leadership Award   

Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Silver: Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation

Gold:
CoMem Natural Cosmeceutics Join Stock Company
Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments Limited

Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company

USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization

Platinum: Samsung Vietnam

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Silver: PT Chandra Asri Pacific

Gold: Home Credit Vietnam Financial Company Limited

Platinum: Advanta Enterprises Limited (AEL)

Best Country Excellence – Best in Cambodia

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Platinum: NagaWorld Limited

Best Country Excellence – Best in Thailand

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Platinum: Thai Union Group

Best Country Excellence – Best In Indonesia

Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Gold: PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP Suralaya

Platinum: PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk Area Lahendong

USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization

Platinum: PT Pertamina Hulu Energi West Madura

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit III Plaju

Platinum: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada

Best Country Excellence – Best in Vietnam

Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System

Best Country Excellence – Best in Malaysia

Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Platinum: Tata Consultancy Services

USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization

Platinum: Sarawak Energy Berhad

Best Country Excellence – Best in India

Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization

Platinum: Bridgestone Asia Pacific

For media inquiries, please contact:
Eric Khoo (Mr.)
Head of Global Events and Partnerships
The Pinnacle Group International
Email: eric.khoo@pinnaclegroup.global
Tel: +65 8383 2480




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Pinnacle Group International
Sectors: Trade Shows, Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Pinnacle Group International
Jan 9, 2025 15:17 HKT/SGT
Ho Chi Minh to Host Asia's Longest Running Sustainability Event - The 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2025
Oct 7, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Success at the 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024(TM): Driving Profits Through Sustainable Technology and Net Zero Imperatives
July 8, 2024 15:30 HKT/SGT
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024: Profiting Through Sustainable Technology and Net Zero Imperatives
May 9, 2024 05:04 HKT/SGT
Vinmec's Innovations Spotlighted at Global CSR & ESG Summit 2024
May 2, 2024 12:30 HKT/SGT
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2024: Celebrating Sustainable Leadership and Innovation, 25 April 2024
Jan 31, 2024 17:38 HKT/SGT
A Confluence of Sustainability Excellence: The 16th Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2024
Aug 31, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
Leaders Gather for The 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit
Aug 30, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
The 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Awards Honours 2023 Winners
Aug 15, 2023 08:02 HKT/SGT
The 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit 2023
Aug 14, 2023 14:01 HKT/SGT
Pinnacle Group announces the 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       