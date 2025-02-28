



HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Feb 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit 2025, themed "Scaling Impact and Redefining Value in Sustainability," came to a successful close yesterday at the Mai House Saigon Hotel. The event marked a significant milestone in the field of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, attracting over 200 experts, practitioners, NGO representatives, and media partners. Hosted by The Pinnacle Group International in collaboration with the Sustainable Technology Centre, this year’s summit assembled industry leaders, policymakers, and subject matter experts to explore innovative ESG strategies and solutions to creating value for organisations and the community at large. The event showcased insightful discussions, on pressing issues including climate action, transition finance, carbon emissions, diversity and inclusion, ethical governance, and community engagement.





"Green Man" Matthias Gelber captivates the audience at The 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2025 with his passionate keynote, urging businesses to embrace sustainable practices. Industry Leaders Convene to Drive Sustainability and ESG Innovation The summit brought together top industry leaders and experts to explore solutions for achieving net-zero goals and advancing ESG initiatives. Mr. Mai Lam Dong, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Vietnam & Cambodia, emphasized the urgent need for carbon reduction technologies to achieve a sustainable future. He highlighted the role of smart grids, AI-driven energy management, and automation in enhancing efficiency and reducing emissions. By integrating renewables, microgrids, and electrification, businesses can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. With Vietnam’s net-zero commitments, he called for stronger collaboration between industry, policymakers, and technology providers to scale these solutions for lasting environmental and economic impact. Building on this, Huang Yi Chun, Regional Leader for Climate Action & Sustainability at Gensler, shared how digital design is reshaping the built environment. He discussed AI-driven simulations and parametric design, suggesting ideas for businesses to integrate sustainability into urban planning and architecture to meet evolving regulatory demands. Prof. Dr. Geoffrey Williams, a leading economist and government advisor moderated a panel consisting of leaders from Bridgestone Asia Pacific, PT Hengjaya Mineralindo, and PT TBS Energi Utama where they shared insights on embedding ESG into workforce development, responsible resource management, and financing sustainable growth. Highlighting technology’s role in ESG transparency, Susanna Hasenoehrl, Head of Sustainability at SAP Asia, demonstrated how AI, big data, and blockchain are transforming sustainability reporting and corporate accountability in enabling faster and more accurate results. In another panel where strategic partnerships in sustainability were explored, Dr. Doseba Sinay of World Vision highlighted the transformative power of collaboration in addressing social and environmental challenges, emphasizing the need for multi-stakeholder engagement to create lasting impact. He shared how World Vision’s initiatives—ranging from reforestation and clean water access to livelihood programs—have been strengthened through corporate and government partnerships. Speakers from HEINEKEN Vietnam, Sarawak Energy Berhad, and Evermos echoed this sentiment, discussing how businesses can integrate ESG principles into their operations through sustainable supply chains, circular economy models, and community-driven projects. The discussion reinforced that cross-sector collaboration is not just beneficial but essential for scaling meaningful and measurable sustainability outcomes. The summit concluded with an inspiring keynote by Prof. Dr. Richard David Hames, urging businesses to remain committed to CSR and ESG as key drivers of long-term value. The event culminated in an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions, with Guest of Honour Mr Vu Minh Ly, Vice Director of Resource and Environment Communication Centre, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Dr Tran Quy, President of Vietnam Institute of Digital Economy Development. The Global CSR & ESG Summit 2025 concluded with a renewed commitment from industry leaders to scaling ESG initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices that drive both environmental impact and business value. Delegates engaged in insightful discussions on integrating sustainability into corporate strategies, leveraging technology for ESG transparency, and forging partnerships to create long-term economic and social benefits. The summit provided actionable strategies for businesses to align profitability with purpose, ensuring that sustainability remains at the core of corporate decision-making. On the second day, delegates explored the Mekong Delta, gaining firsthand insights into the intersection of sustainable tourism, local economic empowerment, and environmental preservation. The tour included a scenic cruise along the Mekong River, visits to traditional riverside villages and coconut processing workshops, and a sampan ride through the region’s lush waterways. Delegates also experienced the cultural heritage of the Delta through local folk music, seasonal delicacies, and an authentic riverside meal, reinforcing the importance of preserving both ecological and cultural landscapes in sustainability efforts.



Celebrating success! Recipients proudly display their awards at the 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2025, recognizing their outstanding contributions to corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability. Results for Global CSR & ESG Awards 2025 Award Categories for 2025: Best Environmental Excellence Award

Best Community Programme Award

Excellence in Provision of Literacy & Education Award

Empowerment of Women Award

Best Workplace Practices

CSR & ESG Leadership Award

Best CEO

Best CFO

Best Corporate Communications & Investors Relations Team Additionally, awards were given to companies excelling in their respective regions, including awards for Best in Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India. Best CEO Up to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping Best CFO USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping Best Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Team Award Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization Gold: PT TBS Energi Utama Tbk (TBS) Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping Best Environmental Excellence Award Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization Bronze: Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments Limited Silver: PT Pertamina EP Bunyu Field Gold:

PT. Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Sepinggan

Bank Rakyat Platinum: PT Pertamina EP Sangasanga Field USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization Silver: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada Gold: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Juanda Platinum: PT Pertamina EP Donggi Matindok Field USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization Bronze: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Surabaya Silver:

PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam

Pertamina International Shipping Gold:

Pertamina EP Zona 7

PT Chandra Asri Pacific

Thai Union Group

PTTEP Indonesia Platinum: Bridgestone Asia Pacific Best Community Programme Award Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization Bronze: PT Pertamina Hulu Sanga Sanga Silver:

Evermos

Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments Limited

NagaWorld Limited

Hengjaya Mineralindo

Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company Gold:

PT Pertamina EP Asset 4 Sukowati Field

PT Badak NGL

PT Pertamina Patra Niaga FT Maos

Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Rewulu

PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Semarang Platinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Tuban USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization Bronze:

Amazon Web Services

PT Suprabari Mapanindo Mineral Silver:

PT Asmin Bara Bronang

PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Sanggaran Gold:

Samsung Vietnam

Akzo Nobel Vietnam

PT Kalimantan Prima Persada Platinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Tanjung Gerem USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization Bronze:

Pertamina EP Papua Field

PT Pamapersada Nusantara

PT Pertamina EP Donggi Matindok Field

PT Pertamina EP Sukowati Field

PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk Area Ulubelu



Silver:

Bumi Resouces

Pertamina EP Zona 7

PT Chandra Asri Pacific

JOB Pertamina-Medco E&P Tomori Sulawesi

Pertamina International Shipping



Gold:

PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Banjarmasin

Sarawak Energy Berhad

PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Tarakan

PT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Supadio

Central Retail

PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Pontianak

PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Aviation Fuel Terminal BIL



Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System Excellence In Provisional Of Literacy & Education Award USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization



Silver: Amazon Web Services



Gold: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada



Platinum: Samsung Vietnam USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization Gold: Pertamina International Shipping



Platinum: Sarawak Energy Berhad Empowerment Of Women Award Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization



Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company USD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market Capitalization



Gold: Pertamina International Shipping



Platinum: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization



Bronze: Bumi Resouces



Silver: Pertamina EP Zona 7



Gold: PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam



Platinum: Sarawak Energy Berhad Best Workplace Practises Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization



Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization



Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System Product Excellence Award Up to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization



Platinum: CoMem Natural Cosmeceutics Join Stock Company USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization



Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping CSR & ESG Leadership Award Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization Silver: Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation



Gold:

CoMem Natural Cosmeceutics Join Stock Company

Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments Limited Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization Platinum: Samsung Vietnam USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization



Silver: PT Chandra Asri Pacific



Gold: Home Credit Vietnam Financial Company Limited



Platinum: Advanta Enterprises Limited (AEL) Best Country Excellence – Best in Cambodia USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization Platinum: NagaWorld Limited Best Country Excellence – Best in Thailand USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization



Platinum: Thai Union Group Best Country Excellence – Best In Indonesia Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization



Gold: PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP Suralaya



Platinum: PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk Area Lahendong USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization



Platinum: PT Pertamina Hulu Energi West Madura USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization



Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit III Plaju Platinum: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada Best Country Excellence – Best in Vietnam Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System Best Country Excellence – Best in Malaysia Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization



Platinum: Tata Consultancy Services USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization



Platinum: Sarawak Energy Berhad Best Country Excellence – Best in India Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization



Platinum: Bridgestone Asia Pacific For media inquiries, please contact:

Eric Khoo (Mr.)

Head of Global Events and Partnerships

The Pinnacle Group International

Email: eric.khoo@pinnaclegroup.global

Tel: +65 8383 2480





Source: Pinnacle Group International

Source: Pinnacle Group International

Sectors: Trade Shows, Environment, ESG

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



