

SHANGHAI, Mar 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On February 27th, the awarding ceremony of the second batch of Shanghai Innovative Enterprise Headquarters was held in Shanghai. Gong Zheng, Deputy Secretary of Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and Mayor of Shanghai, awarded the certificates to 49 innovative enterprise headquarters, and Hua Medicine was among them. Dr. Li Chen, the founder and CEO of the Company, went on stage to receive the award and delivered a speech as a representative of the enterprises. (Gong Zheng, Deputy Secretary of Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and

Mayor of Shanghai, awarded the titles to innovative enterprise headquarters) Innovative enterprises are an important part of Shanghai's modern industrial system and the source of vitality for Shanghai's high-quality development. In recent years, innovative enterprises in Shanghai have been growing and developing rapidly, having an obvious driving effect on the industry. The enterprises awarded this time are from key industrial fields such as integrated circuits, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, digital economy, and emerging strategic comprehensive industries. All the selected enterprises exhibit the characteristics of strong innovation leadership, vigorous development vitality, and obvious agglomeration development. (Certificate of innovative enterprise headquarters) Hua Medicine, headquartered in Shanghai but with a global outlook, is leveraging China's evolving pharmaceutical regulatory landscape and the innovative drug full-chain industrial environment such as the pharmaceutical research and development, production, and business environment created by Shanghai to continuously accelerate the transformation and implementation of innovative achievements. Hua Medicine took ten years to develop a globally first-in-class and national Class I new drug, glucokinase activator (GKA) dorzagliatin (Trade name:) independently, which was first launched in China, with a globally new target and a new mechanism. In September 2022, dorzagliatin was approved for marketing by the National Medical Products Administration of China for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is the first GKA approved for marketing worldwide and has also become the tenth class of diabetes treatment drugs recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). By the end of 2023, dorzagliatin was successfully included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), greatly improving the accessibility and affordability of this innovative drug for patients. As a global innovation leader in the GKA field, Hua Medicine has received national-level awards on multiple occasions during the research and development period and after the product launch, and has undertaken major national projects. These include being consecutively selected as a major new drug development special project under the "12th Five-Year Plan" and the "13th Five-Year Plan” by the Ministry of Science and Technology, and winning the First Prize of the Science and Technology Award of the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, among others. Currently, Hua Medicine is actively carrying out the development of the second-generation GKA and fixed combination preparations, aiming to bring more innovative and good drugs to patients in China and even globally in the fields of diabetes and its complications, such as obesity and diabetic nephropathy. (Dr. Li Chen delivered a speech as a representative of the enterprises) As a representative of the enterprises, Dr. Li Chen said in his speech at the awarding ceremony: "Coinciding with the new era and new journey of Shanghai accelerating the construction of a scientific and technological innovation center and fully promoting the upgrading and development of strategic emerging industries, Hua Medicine being recognized as the Shanghai Innovative Enterprise Headquarters is an affirmation of the enterprise's past and also an encouragement and inspiration for the enterprise's future development. Hua Medicine will continue to leverage its advantages of conceptual innovation, technological innovation, and model innovation, keep making progress, and contribute to the construction of Shanghai's scientific and technological innovation center and the innovative development of the biomedicine industry." Receiving the title of "Shanghai Innovative Enterprise Headquarters" this time is not only an honor for Hua Medicine but also a responsibility and mission. In the future, taking this as an opportunity, Hua Medicine will continuously increase its innovation investment and the ability of achievement transformation, continuously enhance its international competitiveness, provide more high-quality innovative drugs and treatment solutions for patients, help Shanghai's biomedicine industry reach new heights, and promote the construction of the "Healthy China" strategy. About Hua Medicine

Hua Medicine (The “Company”) is an innovative drug development and commercialization company based in Shanghai, China, with companies in the United States and Hong Kong. Hua Medicine focuses on developing novel therapies for patients with unmet medical needs worldwide. Based on global resources, Hua Medicine teams up with global high-calibre people to develop breakthrough technologies and products, which contribute to innovation in diabetes care. Hua Medicine's cornerstone product HuaTangNing (dorzagliatin tablets), targets the glucose sensor glucokinase, restores glucose sensitivity in T2D patients, and stabilizes imbalances in blood glucose levels in patients. HuaTangNing was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China on September 30th, 2022. It can be used alone or in combination with metformin for adult T2D patients. For patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), no dose adjustment is required. It is an oral hypoglycemic drug that can be used for patients with Type 2 diabetes with renal function impairment. For more information

Hua Medicine

Website: www.huamedicine.com

Investors

E-mail: ir@huamedicine.com

Media

Email: pr@huamedicine.com





