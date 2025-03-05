

General Atomics is reshaping its software enterprise for the future, merging efforts from across business lines into a single technology grid delivering all-domain response and information dominance. The new Quadratix enterprise will bond GA's large software workforce and extensive suite of systems under a unified umbrella, merging solutions for: Autonomy, artificial intelligence and machine learning

Airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance

Land-based advanced sensing

Sea-based threat detection

Space-based missions and satellite operations

Cyber exploitation

Unified data fusion and visualization This new cross-functional collaboration is designed to promote interoperability across all GA product lines, providing streamlined options for customers hoping to capitalize on the breadth and depth of General Atomics' expertise. As one of the largest privately held defense companies in the world, General Atomics has been a disruptive force in aerospace and defense technology for decades, employing more than 1,000 software engineers, programmers and related experts. Our new Quadratix enterprise merges software efforts from across the company's various affiliate divisions, including Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI); Electromagnetic Systems Group (GA-EMS); Integrated Intelligence, Inc. (GA-III); and other General Atomics holdings. The move offers new options for both current and future GA customers. One example is the unmanned aircraft delivered by GA-ASI, with its industry-leading Predator® series of UAS and future-forward autonomous jets, which will benefit from increased collaboration on autonomy, AI and ML produced by other GA divisions. "We've transcended a one-for-one software build and arrived at an integrated suite of software solutions for our aircraft and our customers," said GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue. "We're moving out fast to meet our users' toughest challenges by grouping these solutions together under the Quadratix umbrella." GA's transformational technologies continue to revolutionize how global military forces address complex challenges and respond to evolving threats. From data processing, exploitation, and dissemination to data fusion and real-time situational awareness, our vertically integrated software teams work closely with our hardware engineers to build versatile, flexible systems that mesh seamlessly behind the scenes. "Quadratix integrates across our full catalog of subordinate systems to command, control, collect, catalog, and communicate information and intelligence to customers," said Blue. "Built from our existing integrated network of proven systems and subsystems, Quadratix is GA's end-to-end solution for providing information dominance." For information about Quadratix, go to https://quadratix.ga.com . About General Atomics General Atomics is a defense and diversified technologies company, founded in 1955 as a division of General Dynamics and acquired by the Blue family in 1986. GA and affiliated companies operate on five continents. GA and affiliates produce unmanned aircraft and airborne surveillance systems, satellite surveillance, electro-magnetic rail gun, high-power laser, hypervelocity projectile, and power conversion systems. GA is a leader in nuclear fusion research, next-generation nuclear fission and advanced materials technologies. The company occupies 8+ million square feet of engineering, laboratory and manufacturing facilities and comprises over 13,000 employees. Contact Information

