

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - March 3, 2025) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the latest progress update on the Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery technology ("G+AI Battery") being developed by GMG and the University of Queensland ("UQ") under a Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto, one of the world's largest metals and mining groups. Notably, this update includes information about GMG's G+AI Battery regarding: Scaling with the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana, United States.

Electrochemistry Optimisation

1000 mAh Battery Cell Capacity Reached (Previously)

Battery Technology Readiness Level

Next Steps Toward Commercialisation and Market Applications

Next Generation Battery Performance

Important Milestones for GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery Development Scaling with the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana, United States. GMG is pleased to announce that it has signed a service contract with the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana ("BIC") in the United States of America to support the next phase of development of the Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery. Image 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_e0db247a7453eaf3_001full.jpg BIC is a collaborative initiative designed to incorporate leadership from renowned universities, government agencies, and commercial enterprises. BIC is a public-private partnership and a not-for-profit organization focusing on the rapid development, testing and commercialization of safe, reliable and lightweight energy storage systems for defense and commercial customers. BIC is a unique organization that has been leading battery cell development for world leading battery companies for over 10 years and has carried out over 500 battery development projects. Image 2: BIC building in Indiana, USA



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_e0db247a7453eaf3_002full.jpg BIC's mission is to accelerate innovation in the field of battery technology by providing access to the entire spectrum of R&D to commercialization, including low volume production, in a single 40,000 square foot facility, located in Newberry, an hour south of Bloomington, Indiana. Under one roof and with virtual connections to the research and manufacturing facilities of its partners, BIC has capabilities in all aspects of the battery life cycle. Image 3: One of the BIC dry rooms including electrode coating equipment To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_e0db247a7453eaf3_003full.jpg By collaborating with BIC, GMG can take advantage of BIC's technological capabilities and manufacturing facilities and avoid the capital cost of building a pilot plant, that can cost more than AU$10 million dollars, to produce sample cells in advance of mass production. Under its service agreement with BIC, GMG will pay for services rendered and retain all intellectual property of the development work. The service agreement with BIC will enable GMG to optimize BIC's cell design and battery manufacturing equipment during its scale up of battery production, thereby delaying capital expenditures for manufacturing capacity until battery development is further derisked. GMG is very pleased to work with BIC on this next phase in the development of GMG's next generation battery. Electrochemistry Optimisation The Company is currently optimising the G+AI Battery pouch cell electrochemistry - which is a standard battery development process step (please see Battery Technology Readiness Level section below). The Company has developed significant knowledge regarding the electrochemistry of the pouch cells since achieving the targeted 1 Ah cell capacity in February 2024. The challenges faced by the G+AI Battery during this phase of its maturation are very similar to other battery chemistries that have been developed into mass production - including Lithium-Ion batteries. The performance of the pouch cells will be communicated upon successfully producing a repeatable and 3rd party tested 1000 mAh+ battery pouch cell. The Company is confident it can meet its overall timeline on the battery cell roadmap as seen in Figure 1 and as previously communicated. Figure 1: Battery Cell Roadmap To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_e0db247a7453eaf3_004full.jpg There are five steps in this optimisation process which the Company completes once per week in what it calls a "Sprint" as seen in Figure 2. Figure 2: Optimisation Weekly Sprint Process To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_gmg_figure2.jpg Make Cell

The major components of the G+AI Battery are seen below in Figure 3:

Cathode: Graphene, binder and solvent (water or another solution) layered on a metal foil cathode substrate.

Anode: Aluminium foil

Electrolyte: Aluminium Chloride and ionic fluid (Urea or another solution)

Separator: Separator Figure 3: Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery Components To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_e0db247a7453eaf3_006full.jpg These are assembled in a standard step by step process - which is documented in the Company's operation manual of procedures for the Battery Development Process. There are many different variations that can be trialled in a cell design which can include, but are not limited to, the following as seen in Figure 4: Anode foil types and thicknesses

Improving cycle life

Cell assembly processes

Processing of the graphene for the Cathode Slurry

Coating of the Cathode Slurry

Variations in the Electrolyte

Charging and Discharging algorithms

Optimise nominal voltage and capacity

Types of Separators (different materials, suppliers and thicknesses)

Optimising of the weight of the materials Figure 4: Cell Optimisation Variables To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_gmg_figure4_550.jpg Typically, 5 of each battery design is made which ensures a statistical depth to the testing. A total of 250 individual scientific experiments in pouch cells and near 1000 individual pouch cells were made from 2023 till the present date. The basic modelling of the battery is complete and the Company is now working on dynamic modelling of the battery to support multi variant optimization analysis. Test Cell Performance

Once the Cell Performance is measured (on the charging/discharging stacks) there are certain performance parameters that are observed which include, but are not limited to, the following:

- Capacity (mAh)

- Nominal Voltage (Volts)

- Number of Charging and Discharging Cycles (number)

- Physical expansion or contraction of the cell

- Physical changes to the cell This data is then recorded and linked to the cell design and assembly process used to make the cell. Compare Cell Performance

The objective of this step is to understand what design and cell assembly parameters, in an isolated test, have a repeatable causal change in cell performance. Each Sprint usually focuses on a single variable in design or cell assembly - an example of a 3-week Sprint program is seen in Figure 5.



Figure 5: Sprint Program Example To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_gmg_figure5.jpg Review Optimisation Options

Upon reviewing optimisation options for the next Sprint, there are many parameters to consider. Often one design parameter of the cell or assembly process will positively improve one cell performance outcome but have a negative impact on another. As the Company optimises various performance outcomes of the battery cell - some of which are shown in Figure 6 - the Company needs to consider the various potential trade-offs on other performance outcomes. Figure 6: Battery Optimisation Process To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_gmg_figure6.jpg Propose Next Cell Design (repeat Step 1 again)

Once the Company has selected the design of the Cell parameters, it needs to test for optimisation. This involves repeating step 1 until a final design or variable is chosen. 1000 mAh Battery Cell Capacity Reached The Company previously announced on the 6th of February 2024 it produced multiple battery pouch cells with over 1000 mAh (1 Ah) capacity, as seen in Figure 7. This was a major milestone achieved to demonstrate scalability from coin cells to pouch cells, and represented the next milestone in the battery's development, following the announcement of 500 mAh capacity in September 2023. Figure 7: Typical G+AI Pouch Cell Prototype To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_e0db247a7453eaf3_015full.jpg Following the successful cells made at the BIC and successful customer trials, GMG expects to pursue large scale commercial production, as seen in Figure 8. Figure 8: Pouch Cell Scale Up Process To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_e0db247a7453eaf3_016full.jpg Battery Technology Readiness Level The battery technology readiness level ("BTRL") of the Graphene Aluminium-Ion technology remains at Level 4 (see Figure 9). GMG is currently optimizing electrochemical behaviour for pouch cells via ongoing laboratory experimentation. Through collaboration with the BIC it is anticipated that the battery technology readiness will progress to BTRL 7 and 8 since the equipment and process needed to make the Graphene Aluminium-Ion batteries is the same as those employed to make Lithium-Ion Batteries. Figure 9: Battery Technology Readiness Level

Source: "The Battery Component Readiness Level (BC-RL) Framework: A technology-specific development framework", Matthew Greenwood et al To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_e0db247a7453eaf3_017full.jpg Next Steps Toward Commercialisation & Market Applications The Company continues to see a broad range of applications for a completed GMG Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery - utilising its ultra-high power-density and nominal energy density characteristics. Along with Rio Tinto, a range of global companies have confidentially expressed their interest in working with GMG in the following vertical sectors: Figure 10 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_e0db247a7453eaf3_018full.jpg Next Generation Battery Performance GMG's next generation Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery performance data (as tested and calculated on coin cells), as compared to the most commonly available lithium-ion batteries, is shown below in Figure 11, with a list of its beneficial characteristics. The performance of the pouch cells will be communicated upon successfully producing a repeatable and fully 3rd party tested 1000 mAh+ battery pouch cell. Pouch cell performance data could be significantly different and will be published once 1000 mAh+ capacity pouch cells are developed and tested. Source:

*University of Queensland validated GMG testing data based on industry standard estimate methodology from coin cells using a reducing factor of 2.3.

#CATL 3.7V 65Ah NCM Lithium Battery Cell - LiFePO4 Battery (lifepo4-battery.com) on 29/09/22 7

$ CATL 3.2V 150Ah LiFePO4 Battery Cell - LiFePO4 Battery (lifepo4-battery.com) on 29/09/22 Figure 11: Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery Comparative Performance Data (for coin cells) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/243059_gmg_figure11.jpg Important Milestones for the Battery's Development: Important milestones for GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery Development: Month Important Milestones in the Development of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery May 2020 GMG and UQ win Australian Research Council grant for Graphene battery development

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-and-uq-wins-australian-research-council-grant-for-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-development/ Apr 2021 The University of Queensland and GMG kick off coin cell battery development project

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-the-university-of-queensland-research-uni-quest-kick-off-the-graphene-enhanced-aluminium-ion-battery-development-project/ May 2021 Graphene aluminium-ion battery performance data - Energy Density and Power Density

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-performance-data/ Jun 2021 Graphene aluminium-ion battery performance data - Cycle Life

https://graphenemg.com/graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-performance-data/ Jun 2021 Significant potential battery customer market response to launch of battery

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-progress-update/ Jul 2021 Investment decision for coin cell battery development centre

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-battery-pilot-plant-investment/ Oct 2021 Construction starts for coin cell battery development centre

https://graphenemg.com/construction-battery-pilotplant/ Oct 2021 Bosch Australia Manufacturing Solutions and GMG sign Letter of Intent

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-and-bosch-sign-collaboration-arrangement-for-bosch-to-design-and-deliver-gmgs-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-manufacturing-plant/ Dec 2021 Commencement coin cell battery development centre

https://graphenemg.com/battery-pilot-plant/ Dec 2021 Initial coin cell batteries sent for customer feedback

https://graphenemg.com/graphene-aluminium-battery-customers-prototypes/ Mar 2022 Initial factory acceptance testing of semi-automated prototype battery cell assembly equipment

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-announces-initial-factory-acceptance-testing-of-semi-automated-prototype-battery-cell-assembly-equipment/ Mar 2022 Wood Engineering and GMG Sign a Letter of Intent

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-and-wood-agree-collaboration-arrangement-for-wood-to-engineer-and-deliver-major-graphene-manufacturing-expansion-projects/ May 2022 Rio Tinto and GMG sign Letter of Intent

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-riotinto-energysavings-battery/ Jun 2022 Commissioning of Pouch Cell Equipment

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-manufactures-first-pouch-cell/ Jun 2022 Bob Galyen, former chief technology officer of CATL, joins GMG technical advisory committee.

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-technical-advisory-committee-leadership-team-additions-and-cfo-change/ Aug 2022 Investment decision for Phase 1 modular Graphene Production Plant

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-announces-phase-1-expansion-project-to-graphene-manufacturing-facility-for-energy-saving-products-and-batteries/ Oct 2022 Significant battery performance, cell and graphene production improvements

https://graphenemg.com/gmgs-battery-update-significant-battery-performance-cell-and-graphene-production-improvements/ Dec 2022 Investment of $600k Battery Development Centre

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-invests-au-600000-to-accelerate-battery-pouch-cell-customer-testing-development-in-2023/ Feb 2023 Australian Government Approval (AICIS) for production and sale of batteries.

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-receives-regulatory-approval-to-enable-significant-commercial-sales/ May 2023 Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto signed

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-announces-battery-joint-development-agreement-with-rio-tinto/ May 2023 Battery Technology Readiness Level (BRTL) 2-3 reached

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-announces-battery-team-and-related-updates/ May 2023 Decision to switch to develop Pouch Cells (instead of Coin Cells)

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-announces-battery-team-and-related-updates/ Jul 2023 Bob Galyen former chief technology officer of CATL joins GMG board of Directors

https://graphenemg.com/graphene-manufacturing-group-appoints-former-chief-technology-officer-of-catl-limited-to-its-board-of-directors/ Sep 2023 Battery Pouch Cell Prototypes Multilayered Auto-Stacker Demonstration

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-pouch-cell-prototypes-multilayered-auto-stacker-demonstration/ Sep 2023 Reaching 500 mAh capacity battery

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-achieves-500mah-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-prototype-in-pouch-cell-format/ Sep 2023 Battery Technology Readiness Level (BRTL) 4 reached

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-achieves-500mah-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-prototype-in-pouch-cell-format/ Nov 2023 Rio Tinto and GMG Partnership Video Launched

https://graphenemg.com/rio-tinto-gmg-battery-partnership-video-launch/ Dec 2023 Commissioning of modular Graphene Production Plant

https://graphenemg.com/graphene-manufacturing-group-commissions-modular-graphene-production-plant/ Feb 2024 1000 mAh Capacity Reached

https://graphenemg.com/gmgs-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-1000-mah-capacity-reached-and-next-steps-toward-commercialisation/ Mar 2024 Graphene Manufacturing Group Secures AU$2 million Funding Grant from Queensland Government for Battery Pilot Plant

https://graphenemg.com/graphene-manufacturing-group-secures-au2-million-funding-grant-from-queensland-government-for-battery-pilot-plant/ Aug 2024 GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery: Progress Update and Next Steps Toward Commercialisation

https://graphenemg.com/gmgs-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-progress-update-and-next-steps-toward-commercialisation/ RSU Grants The Company is also pleased to announce that following the annual remuneration review, its Board of Directors have approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,021,848 Restricted Share Units ("RSU's") to employees and directors of the Company pursuant to its Restricted Share and Performance Share Plan and the Stock Option Plan. When vested, each RSU entitles the holder thereof to receive one Share upon exercise in accordance with the Plan . The holder at their own discretion, and separately to the Company, may action those shares accordingly for their personal use. About GMG GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium ion batteries. GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the development of the Company's pouch cell battery, that the Company will obtain repeatable third party testing of a 1000 mAh+ battery pouch cell, the timing of gathering third party laboratory battery testing data, that the Company will review the investment decision to procure and install an automated pouch cell battery pilot plant in its Richlands Australia facility and the potential to pursue large scale commercial production if the pilot plant and customer trials are successful, the timing of customer testing for an 1000 mAh pouch cell, that the Company will optimize electrochemical behaviour for pouch cells via ongoing laboratory experimentation, the ability of a pilot plant to help progress the Graphene Aluminium-Ion technology along the BTRL, the Company's ability to meet its overall timeline on the battery cell roadmap, that the service agreement with the BIC will enable the Company to optimize its cell design and battery manufacturing equipment, and the potential applications for the G+AI Battery. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, assumptions that the Company will obtain repeatable third party testing of a 1000 mAh+ battery pouch cell, that the Company will review the investment decision to procure and install an automated pouch cell battery pilot plant in its Richlands Australia facility, that the Company may move to large scale commercial production if the pilot plant and customer trials are successful, that the Company will be able to optimize the electrochemical behaviour of the pouch cell through laboratory experimentation, that a pilot plant will assist in progressing its Graphene Aluminium-Ion technology along the BTRL, that the service agreement with the BIC will enable the Company to optimize its cell design and battery manufacturing equipment, and that the Company will be able to meet its overall timeline on the battery cell roadmap. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the Company will not be able to obtain repeatable third party testing of a 1000 mAh+ battery pouch cell, that the Company will choose not to proceed with a pilot plant, that the Company will not proceed to customer testing and laboratory testing on the expected timeline or at all, that the Company will not pursue large scale commercial production even if the pilot plant and customer trials are successful, that the construction of a pilot plant will not help advance the Graphene Aluminium-Ion technology along the BTRL, that the Company will not be able to optimize the electrochemical behaviour of the pouch cell through laboratory experimentation or at all, that the Company will not be able to meet its overall timeline on the battery cell roadmap, that the service agreement with the BIC will not enable the Company to optimize its cell design and battery manufacturing equipment, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on global markets, the volatility of global capital markets, political instability, the failure of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals, attract and retain skilled personnel, unexpected development and production challenges, unanticipated costs and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated October 12, 2023 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243059





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd

Sectors: Metals & Mining, Engineering, Manufacturing

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

