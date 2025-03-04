

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Mar 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd (GAM), a leading producer of tantalum and tin products, has successfully undergone conflict minerals due diligence audits by the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) at its 3 manufacturing sites in Australia, Japan and the United States. Global Advanced Metals Logo GAM has achieved another milestone in the furtherance of its leadership role in due diligence and responsible minerals trade: following August and September 2024 audits, RMAP-RMI has determined GAM's Aizu, Japan, Greenbushes WA, Australia and Boyertown-Pennsylvania, USA facilities conformant to its audit standards for tantalum and tin. To earn RMAP-RMI conformance status, a company must successfully undergo a rigorous third party audit of its smelting operations. The audit includes validating evidence of: adherence to the 5-steps Due Diligence Guidance of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), acceptable reasonable country of origin evaluation, mine of origin and chain of custody documentation, and verification of scrap sources among other criteria. "These successful audits are additional evidence of the effectiveness of GAM's holistic management system approach to minerals due diligence across the company. GAM will continue collaborating and partnering with organizations like the Public Private Alliance for Responsible Minerals Trade (PPA), the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Multi-Stakeholders Group to drive for responsible business practice in the minerals sector." Said Edward Steckel, GAM Senior Director of Global Supply Chain. The RMI-RMAP's conflict-minerals due diligence audit program is led and supported by a cross section of industries (e.g., Electronics, Aerospace, and Automotive), governments, and other stakeholders. Downstream companies rely on the conformance of smelters like GAM to comply with Section 1502 of the US Dodd-Frank Act, EU conflict minerals regulations, and other applicable conflict-free minerals' regulations. About GAM GAM is a leading conflict-free tantalum and tin products maker. GAM has exclusive rights to the world's largest industrial resources of tantalum ore located in Western Australia. GAM produces conflict-free tantalum powders and metallurgical products at its Pennsylvania, USA and Aizu, Japan plants for a range of industries including electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical and chemical processing. GAM also produces tin ingot at its site in Greenbushes, WA Australia. GAM's smelting facilities in Japan and the USA were first declared "Conflict-Free" in 2010 under the former EICC/GeSI Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative (CFSI) audit program and continue to maintain their conformance to the current RMAP standard. About RBA, RMI and RMAP The Responsible Business Alliance-RBA was formerly known as the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition-EICC,The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) was formerly known as the Conflict Free Sourcing Initiative-CFSI, andThe Responsible Minerals Assurance Process-RMAP was formerly known as the Conflict Free Smelter Program-CFSP. Contact Information

Jean-Paul Meutcheho

Direstor of Sourcing and Corporate Sustainability

jmeutcheho@globaladvancedmetals.com

+1 610-369-8165 SOURCE: Global Advanced Metals





