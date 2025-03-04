

Honouring the trailblazing women who are shaping, innovating, and leading the future of real estate this Women’s Month - The invite-only event celebrated five trailblazing women whose innovative leadership is shaping the future of real estate across Asia

- The honourees represented diverse markets, from Thailand to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore, highlighting their unique contributions to the property sector

- The evening spotlighted women breaking barriers, pioneering sustainability, and driving transformative change in the real estate sector BANGKOK, Mar 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - This Women’s Month, PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia’s leading PropTech company, recognises women driving meaningful change in real estate. Female leaders are actively reshaping skylines and redefining possibilities in the industry. On December 12, 2024, the "Celebrating Power Women in Real Estate" event, which followed the annual PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit (ARES), paid tribute to these influential leaders. This exclusive gathering served as a testament to the resilience, vision, and impact of women in real estate.



Held at the luxurious Kandhavas Place at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, the VIP Cocktail Party honoured five extraordinary women whose achievements have laid the foundation for a more inclusive industry. As we mark Women’s Month, their contributions remind us that smart, innovative women are the future of real estate. A showcase of women who lead the way L-R: Hari Krishnan, CEO & Managing Director, PropertyGuru Group; Jessica Bianca Sy (Philippines); Ixora Ang (Malaysia); Dora Chng (Singapore); Vivin Harsanto (Indonesia); Asst. Prof. Dr. Kessara Thanyalakpark (Thailand); Jules Kay, GM, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events Dora Chng (Singapore) As the Residential Director at GuocoLand, Ms. Chng has redefined the development of luxury living spaces in Singapore, shaping some of the city’s most prestigious properties. With nearly two decades of experience, she has driven the success of award-winning projects like Wallich Residence and Martin Modern, creating towering achievements in the region’s real estate landscape. "As a leader in the real estate industry, I hope to create more opportunities for everyone across the entire spectrum," she shared. She encourages women to seize opportunities as they come, advising, "Work hard to earn respect, enjoy the opportunities, and when they come before you, you must know when to grab them." Beyond her own success, Ms. Chng is also passionate about mentorship, striving to foster a culture of learning, sharing, and continuous improvement within her company and across the industry. Ixora Ang (Malaysia) A leading lady of Malaysian real estate, Ms. Ang serves as the Managing Director for Marketing & Sales and Business Development at Tropicana Corporation. With over a decade of experience, she has brought innovation to property markets from Klang Valley to Langkawi. “At Tropicana Corporation Berhad, one of our key mantras has always been to redefine the art of living, and this award, as well as this event, is a testament to how Tropicana feels,” she said. “A huge part of that is to redefine how we work—and that means creating space for women to take up leadership roles in the workplace.” Her next-generation strategies serve as a blueprint for the future of real estate in Malaysia, and she champions leadership that is rooted in authenticity, bravery, and collaboration. “I live by the ABCs: Authenticity—bringing our true selves to the table and accepting others for who they are; Bravery—having the courage to take up space in a corporate environment and groom female talent; and Celebration via Collaboration—recognising that success is built together,” she emphasised. Jessica Bianca “Jica” T. Sy (Philippines) Ms. Sy, VP & Head of Design, Innovation, and Strategy at SMDC, has been building resilience into real estate development in the Philippines. Her work in integrating disaster risk reduction into property development has weathered storms and inspired progress. A key voice for the Philippines at the United Nations Leaders’ Roundtables on Resilient Infrastructure Systems, she has demonstrated that her designs for change go beyond aesthetics—they are about impact and inclusion. "Allowing women to take part and take lead in projects is a huge factor in making sure that women feel empowered and can feel powerful in an industry that is typically male-dominated," she shared. "We have seen large strides with more designers, real estate developers, and people around the industry truly supporting and being female-centric." Asst. Prof. Dr. Kessara Thanyalakpark (Thailand) Dr. Kessara, Managing Director of Sena Development Public Company Limited, has been a leader in sustainable innovation, pioneering solar-powered real estate solutions in Thailand. With her unwavering focus on renewable energy, she has powered up sustainable real estate development in the kingdom while maintaining a commitment to high-quality housing. She received the 2022 Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year award. “It is important for all of us to try and help each other, to raise the bar for all women to see that there is no limitation on what women can do or achieve, even in an industry like ours,” she said, highlighting the importance of supporting and uplifting women in real estate. Vivin Harsanto (Indonesia) As Senior Director and Head of Advisory of JLL Indonesia, Ms. Harsanto has been a cornerstone of expertise for over 23 years. Her leadership in consulting has positioned her as a reliable advisor on Indonesian real estate. She also serves as the Chairperson of the independent panel of judges for the PropertyGuru Indonesia Property Awards, where she helps raise the bar for industry excellence. “At JLL, we focus on creating equitable opportunities and fostering an inclusive environment,” she explained. “By empowering women, fostering collaboration, and providing mentorship, we not only raise the roof—we change the structure altogether.” Celebrating women who build the future Throughout the evening, attendees toasted to the accomplishments of these extraordinary women. The event showcased how empowerment, diversity, and inclusion work together to improve the industry. Guests left the event with a clear takeaway: Women lead the way in shaping tomorrow’s cities. The 2024 PropertyGuru ARES VIP Cocktail Party recognised the efforts women made in creating liveable communities, providing actionable insights, mitigating disasters and climate change, and developing sustainable, eco-friendly properties. For more information, email ares@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaRealEstateSummit.com and AsiaPropertyAwards.com.



