Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: MBZUAI
MBZUAI Unveils First-of-its-Kind Undergraduate Program in Artificial Intelligence Designed to Empower Future AI Leaders

ABU DHABI, UAE, Mar 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) is disrupting the AI education landscape with the launch of its first-ever undergraduate program. Unlike traditional AI curricula, this Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence program blends core AI expertise with leadership, entrepreneurship, industry experience, and real-world impact.

MBZUAI's undergraduate program is innovative and multidisciplinary as it will equip students with a strong foundation in AI fields such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics, and provide cross-disciplinary training in business, finance, industrial design, market analysis, management, and communication. Students will benefit from a hands-on experiential curriculum to develop an entrepreneurial mindset to lead AI transformations. The goal is to develop visionary thinkers and multi-faceted problem-solvers who will lead the AI evolution globally.

His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of MBZUAI's Board of Trustees, stated: "This undergraduate program will play a transformative role in fulfilling our leadership's vision of ensuring that the UAE continues to lead in AI research, application, and commercialization to drive innovation, economic growth, and societal progress. It will equip the next generation of homegrown talent with deep technical expertise and an understanding of AI's broader impact. In doing so, it will strengthen the nation's ability to foster a skilled workforce capable of driving AI advancements that benefit not only our country and the region but the world."

Beyond the core technical AI skills, MBZUAI is committed to shaping the next generation of AI innovators, developers, managers, and visionaries. This comprehensive program equips them with the leadership acumen, financial and legal fundamentals, and essential human skills such as management, communication, and critical thinking that are crucial for driving the future of AI development and deployment.

MBZUAI's new undergraduate program embraces a co-pilot education model, which integrates AI into every aspect of the student educational journey. AI will assume a central role in the student learning experience, enhancing critical thinking and problem-solving skills and preparing students to excel in a rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The curriculum will cover advanced topics such as deep learning, generative AI, and AI for science, alongside business and entrepreneurial training. Students will also explore cutting-edge areas such as AI for health and medicine, AI for sustainable living, and 3D vision and mixed reality. They will have the opportunity to work with true global leaders across all domains of AI and gain unparalleled hands-on experience with the teams who develop state-of-the-art large language models including MBZUAI's world-leading JAIS, the world's most advanced Arabic LLM, and K2, the only third-party reproducible LLM to outperform major private sector models.

MBZUAI President and University Professor Eric Xing emphasized the university's forward-thinking approach: "Our undergraduate program will be the first of its kind, as it integrates AI education with entrepreneurship, problem-discovery, and key skills for a product journey. We are reshaping what it means to be educated in AI-producing not just engineers, but also entrepreneurs, designers, influencers, executives, and visionary innovators prepared to drive AI innovation in every sector at all stages."

Cross-disciplinary training and hands-on learning will be the cornerstone of the program. Students will embrace the humanities, business and a liberal arts curriculum, as they work well outside the bounds of classic computer science and STEM. Furthermore, they will engage in co-operative industry placements, internships, mentorships, and partnerships with top players in industry and AI research.

Professor Xing added, "Our students won't just be taught theory and programming. They will graduate with critical understandings of society and people, of markets and the economy, and the practical experience and confidence to drive and lead AI initiatives, whether within established companies or through their own entrepreneurial ventures. We're focused on preparing our graduates for the rapidly changing landscape of AI."

MBZUAI's program offers two distinct streams: a Bachelor of Science in AI - Business, which focuses on business integration and entrepreneurship, and a Bachelor of Science in AI - Engineering, which centers on AI model development and deployment across the breadth of AI, and real-world applications in different sectors.

Students will benefit from an environment that includes high-end AI computational resources, smart classrooms, dedicated incubation spaces, and world-renowned faculty with backgrounds in both academia and industry.

This pioneering program is open to both local and international students and aims to attract the brightest and most ambitious minds, positioning MBZUAI at the forefront of undergraduate AI education.

"We are not just educating students; we are building future generations of workforce and community of AI. With this undergraduate program, MBZUAI is setting a new standard in AI education, ensuring our graduates are equipped to transform industries and drive global progress," Professor Xing concluded.

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

MBZUAI is a research-focused university in Abu Dhabi, and the first university dedicated entirely to the advancement of science through AI. The university empowers the next generation of AI leaders, driving innovation and impactful applications of AI through world-class education and interdisciplinary research. In 2025, MBZUAI launched its first ever undergraduate program, a Bachelor of Science in AI, with two distinct streams: Business and Engineering. For more information, please visit www.mbzuai.ac.ae.

To apply for admission, visit mbzuai.ac.ae or contact admission@mbzuai.ac.ae. For press inquiries, please contact:

Aya Sakoury
MBZUAI's Head of Communications

Amy Rogers
MBZUAI's Senior Communications Specialist
media@mbzuai.ac.ae

Roger Field/Aya Hassan
Wallis PR

SOURCE: MBZUAI




Topic: Press release summary
Source: MBZUAI
Sectors: Education, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
[Media Alert] Say Goodbye to Brain Fog and Digestive Woes: Recharge for the New Year with LAC  
Mar 4, 2025 18:00 HKT/SGT
CTF Life is the Sole Diamond Sponsor of Kai Tak Sports Park Grand Opening Ceremony  
Mar 4, 2025 17:28 HKT/SGT
Graphene Manufacturing Group Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery: Collaboration with World Leading USA Battery Innovation Centre and Next Steps Toward Commercialisation  
Mar 4, 2025 17:12 HKT/SGT
General Atomics Acquires North Point Defense  
Mar 4, 2025 17:02 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund Supporting Talents in Food and Nutritional Sciences for the Third Consecutive Year  
Mar 4, 2025 16:54 HKT/SGT
Hua Medicine Awarded Shanghai Innovative Enterprise Headquarters  
Mar 4, 2025 16:53 HKT/SGT
Historic Global Anti-Scam Summit Convenes in London to Combat Escalating Online Fraud  
Mar 4, 2025 16:00 HKT/SGT
Prideone Entertainment announces concept for post-war film to mark 80th anniversary of the end of World War II  
Tuesday, March 4, 2025 3:00:00 PM
HODL 2025 Announces Its Biggest Web3 Gathering in Dubai  
Mar 4, 2025 13:09 HKT/SGT
Explore South Africa's Digital Future at the 35th Digital Transformation Summit  
Mar 4, 2025 12:29 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4  -  12   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
Sustainability LIVE London
5  -  6   March
London, UK
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11  -  20   March
Online
10th DX LEADERS PHILIPPINES 2025
13   March
Manila, Philippines
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13  -  20   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18  -  27   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18  -  27   March
Online
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       