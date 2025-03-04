

Johannesburg, South Africa, Mar 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - South Africa has made significant progress in transferring its government, businesses, and public services to digital platforms, thereby promoting inclusive growth. The key to this transition is increasing access to digital technologies and ensuring that all citizens are included in the digital world through effective regulations.



The South Africa Connect (SA Connect) effort, which began in 2018, intends to connect underserved and rural areas by linking 42,000 government buildings, including schools and healthcare facilities, by 2026. Phase 1 connected 970 government buildings in eight rural districts, laying the framework for future growth. Phase 2, which began in late 2023, aims to connect an additional 882,000 households with an R2.4 billion investment. This phase also involves a feasibility assessment conducted in partnership with the Popular Bank of Southern Africa to identify the most effective rollout techniques. Through these initiatives, the program hopes to minimise the digital divide, promote digital inclusion, and enable residents to participate in the digital economy, thereby promoting both social and economic progress. Over View of the event: The 35th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit is a leading global event that brings together over 300 C-Level Executives, Directors, and Heads of Technology to explore groundbreaking advancements in AI, Web 3.0, IoT, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, and other Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies. Offering essential insights to help businesses navigate digital transformation, enhance operational efficiency, and stay competitive in an ever-evolving digital landscape, this summit provides attendees with actionable strategies to drive meaningful change and maintain an edge in their industries. Held under the theme "Mapping South Africa’s Digital Future & Beyond," the event will take place on 12 March 2025, from 09:00 AM to 05:00 Pm at Qurtuba Convention Centre. Who will Speak? Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar - Group Chief Information Officer, Council for Medical Schemes.

Khetha Cele - Group Chief Information Officer, IDFC.

Mahendra Beharie - Chief Information Officer, Sub Saharan Africa, DHL Express.

Faith Burn, Chief Information Officer, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. The event will cover topics like: South Africa's Digital Future: A Roadmap for National Transformation.

Unlocking South Africa’s Potential: The Transformative Power of Big Data and Gen AI.

Navigating Sustainable Digital Transformation: Innovation, Resilience, and Economic Growth.

South Africa's Digital Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Economic Prosperity.

From Data to Action: How Advanced Technologies Drive Customer Experience Strategies.

Securing South Africa’s Digital Landscape: Addressing Emerging Cyber Threats. For more information on the 35th Edition of Digital Transformation Summit: Link



About Exito Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands. For Media Enquiries, contact:

