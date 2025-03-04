

CEOs and Crypto Leaders from Bitcoin.com, Franklin Templeton, Morgan Stanley, Fireblocks, and more to Join HODL in Dubai this May.



DUBAI, UAE, Mar 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Trescon’s flagship event, HODL 2025 (formerly World Blockchain Summit), the world’s longest-running crypto and web3 summit series, is set to return to Dubai at the Madinat Jumeirah, on 14-15 May, 2025. As a premier platform for blockchain and Web3 innovation, HODL 2025 will bring together 5,000+ Web3 Innovators and Investors, including industry leaders and high-impact decision-makers. This highly anticipated event will showcase cutting-edge advancements in blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and digital assets, offering unparalleled networking and business opportunities in one of the world's most forward-thinking tech hubs.HODL 2025 will host leading blockchain pioneers, crypto innovators, top-tier investors, and government representatives, making it the most anticipated Web3 business conference in the region. Designed to facilitate serious deal-making, strategic partnerships, and high-value networking, HODL is where ground-breaking ideas meet real-world implementation.



Why HODL is the Ultimate Hub for Web3 and Blockchain Leaders HODL is not just another tech gathering — it is a high-powered platform designed for serious business discussions, funding rounds, and market-shaping collaborations. With its focus on institutional blockchain adoption, investment opportunities, regulatory frameworks, and next-generation DeFi models, HODL has built a reputation as the go-to event for C-suite executives, venture capitalists, and blockchain innovators seeking tangible business outcomes. Speaking on the significance of HODL, Mohammed Saleem, Chairman and Founder of Trescon, emphasised: “HODL 2025 will be the ultimate convergence of blockchain leaders, investors, and innovators, setting the stage for breakthrough ideas and partnerships that will shape the future of Web3. This is where the next generation of blockchain businesses will be built." Adding to this, Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com and a speaker at the Summit, highlighted Web3's role in driving innovation and advancing the crypto economy, “Builders are breakwaters, turning volatility into crypto stability.” Joining Corbin Fraser at the summit, the distinguished lineup of speakers includes: Roger Bayston, Executive Vice President Head of Digital Assets, Franklin Templeton Viktor Fischer, Managing Partner, RockawayX Jigar Patel, Global Head of FinTech & Internet, Morgan Stanley Katherine Dowling, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Bitwise Asset Management Gracy Chen, CEO, Bitget Jason Allegrante, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Fireblocks Sumit Gupta, CEO, COINDCX Teddy Liu, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, JINGDONG Coinlink Technology Hong Kong Limited Vijay Tirathrai, Managing Director & Regional Head of MENAPT, TechstarsRonit Ghose, Global Head - Future of Finance, Citi Global Insights Backed by industry leaders, HODL 2025 is set to drive the future of Web3 and blockchain innovation. The event is proudly supported by leading sponsors, including Gofaizen & Sherle (Gold Sponsor), Sky Gate Network, and FMCPAY (Bronze Sponsors).



A Power-Packed Speaker Line-up – Industry-leading experts from blockchain, AI, DeFi, NFTs, and institutional finance will share cutting-edge insights.

Exclusive Business Networking – Connect with top CEOs, investors, and regulators shaping the global Web3 ecosystem.

Investor & Startup Showcases – Emerging blockchain projects will get the opportunity to pitch in front of global investors, venture capital firms, and hedge funds during the event at the Web3 World Cup grand finale on 15 May 2025.

Regulatory & Compliance Panels – Gain insights into the future of crypto regulations and Web3 governance from policymakers and legal experts.

– Gain insights into the future of crypto regulations and Web3 governance from policymakers and legal experts. High-Impact Business Deals – HODL is a serious deal-making hub, where industry giants forge partnerships and investors identify the next unicorns. With its deep focus on blockchain adoption, AI integration, DeFi, NFTs, and institutional investments in Web3, HODL continues to be the premier networking destination for industry stakeholders.For more information, visit: https://hodlsummit.com/ About HODL HODL, born from the legacy of the iconic World Blockchain Summit (WBS) and organised by Trescon, is the World’s Longest-Running Crypto and Web3 Summit Series with 29 global editions across cities like Dubai, Singapore, and Bangkok. Since 2017, HODL has served as a platform for blockchain deal-making, innovation, and connecting disruptive projects with investors, enterprises, and governments. Join HODL Dubai on May 14-15, 2025, to engage with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge blockchain developments, and secure your place at the forefront of Web3 innovation. Visit www.hodlsummit.com for more details and ticket information. For further enquiries, contact:

Shadi Dawi

Sr. Director – PR, Comms., & Media

M: +971 55 498 4989 | E: shadi@tresconglobal.com





