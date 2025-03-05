Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 20:15 HKT/SGT
Global Anti Scam Alliance
Historic Global Anti-Scam Summit Convenes in London to Combat Escalating Online Fraud
The World's largest gathering of international leaders, law enforcement, and industry experts aims to reshape the fight against global scams

LONDON, Mar 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In a landmark event, the United Kingdom will host the Global Anti-Scam Summit (GASS) London 2025, bringing together an unprecedented number of policymakers, industry leaders, and cybersecurity experts. This summit, organized by the UK Home OfficeGlobal Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA)Cifas, and Euroconsumers, is set to be the most significant anti-scam event to date, with a focus on forging global partnerships to address the rampant rise of online scams, which last year cost the global economy nearly US$1.03 trillion.

Unveiling Global Strategies Against Scams

The summit will kick off with keynote speeches from top international figures, including The Rt Hon Lord Hanson of Flint, who will outline the UK's initiatives and the collaborative efforts needed to combat this global menace. Discussions will focus on enhancing international cooperation, harmonizing scam prevention efforts, and leveraging technology to protect consumers worldwide.

Panel discussions on the first day will explore the urgent need for coordinated global action. Sessions will dive into the human cost of scams, share international lessons in scam prevention, and highlight the role of public-private partnerships in advancing fraud legislation and industry best practices. The main focus of the event is to foster cross-border and -sector collaborations.

Industry Leaders to Drive Technological Innovations

The summit will also feature contributions from tech giants and financial institutions, focusing on how cutting-edge technologies like AI can be utilized to thwart scammers effectively. Industry leaders will discuss the creation of the Global Signal Exchange, an innovative platform aimed at enhancing data sharing across borders to better track and prevent scams.

Day two of GASS London 2025 will be dedicated to solutions-focused workshops and breakout sessions. Experts will present the latest advancements in scam detection and prevention, from deepfake recognition to strategies for securing digital identities. Interactive discussions will enable participants to share insights and develop actionable strategies for protecting consumers globally, such as the GASA recommendation that every country should have a dedicated national anti-scam centre.

The event agenda and attendance tickets are available here: https://www.gasa.org/gass-2025-london

The summit will look to solidify commitments from attending public and private organizations and set a roadmap for international cooperation through 2026 and beyond.

GASS London 2025 is a call to action for every stakeholder in the fight against online fraud. It offers a unique opportunity to join forces with global leaders and take a stand against the cyber threats that impact millions of lives each year.

Selected speakers include:

  • Aad Lensen, Jeroen Niessen, and Ruben van Well, Dutch Police
  • Andrei Skorobogatov, Home Office
  • Angelique Miet, European Commission
  • Ben Donaldson, UK Finance
  • Dr Elizabeth Carter, Kingston University London
  • Els Bruggeman, Euroconsumers
  • Hedwige Nuyens, International Banking Federation (IBFed)
  • Henriette Bongers, FraudeHelpdesk.nl
  • Jayde Richmond, Australian National Anti-Scam Centre
  • Jean-Jacques Sahel, Google
  • Jorij Abraham, GASA
  • Kate Griffin, Aspen Institute
  • Kitboga, YouTube Scambaiter
  • Laura Kankaala, F-Secure
  • Lucia Harris, Match Group
  • Luke Reynolds, Mastercard
  • Lynette Owens, Trend Micro
  • Mike Haley, Cifas
  • Natalie Black, OFCOM
  • Nathaniel Gleicher, Meta

Contact Information

Sam Rogers
Marketing Director, Global Anti-Scam Alliance
sam.rogers@gasa.org
+31 (0) 645 130 670

Hayley Paterson
Press & PR Manager, Cifas
hayley.paterson@cifas.org.uk

Related Video

Related Documents: Global State of Scams Report - 2024.pdfState of Scams in the United Kingdom Report - 2024.pdf




