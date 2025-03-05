

LONDON, Mar 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In a landmark event, the United Kingdom will host the Global Anti-Scam Summit (GASS) London 2025, bringing together an unprecedented number of policymakers, industry leaders, and cybersecurity experts. This summit, organized by the UK Home Office, Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), Cifas, and Euroconsumers, is set to be the most significant anti-scam event to date, with a focus on forging global partnerships to address the rampant rise of online scams, which last year cost the global economy nearly US$1.03 trillion. Unveiling Global Strategies Against Scams The summit will kick off with keynote speeches from top international figures, including The Rt Hon Lord Hanson of Flint, who will outline the UK's initiatives and the collaborative efforts needed to combat this global menace. Discussions will focus on enhancing international cooperation, harmonizing scam prevention efforts, and leveraging technology to protect consumers worldwide. Panel discussions on the first day will explore the urgent need for coordinated global action. Sessions will dive into the human cost of scams, share international lessons in scam prevention, and highlight the role of public-private partnerships in advancing fraud legislation and industry best practices. The main focus of the event is to foster cross-border and -sector collaborations. Industry Leaders to Drive Technological Innovations The summit will also feature contributions from tech giants and financial institutions, focusing on how cutting-edge technologies like AI can be utilized to thwart scammers effectively. Industry leaders will discuss the creation of the Global Signal Exchange, an innovative platform aimed at enhancing data sharing across borders to better track and prevent scams. Day two of GASS London 2025 will be dedicated to solutions-focused workshops and breakout sessions. Experts will present the latest advancements in scam detection and prevention, from deepfake recognition to strategies for securing digital identities. Interactive discussions will enable participants to share insights and develop actionable strategies for protecting consumers globally, such as the GASA recommendation that every country should have a dedicated national anti-scam centre. The event agenda and attendance tickets are available here: https://www.gasa.org/gass-2025-london The summit will look to solidify commitments from attending public and private organizations and set a roadmap for international cooperation through 2026 and beyond. GASS London 2025 is a call to action for every stakeholder in the fight against online fraud. It offers a unique opportunity to join forces with global leaders and take a stand against the cyber threats that impact millions of lives each year. Selected speakers include: Aad Lensen, Jeroen Niessen, and Ruben van Well, Dutch Police

Andrei Skorobogatov, Home Office

Angelique Miet, European Commission

Ben Donaldson, UK Finance

Dr Elizabeth Carter, Kingston University London

Els Bruggeman, Euroconsumers

Hedwige Nuyens, International Banking Federation (IBFed)

Henriette Bongers, FraudeHelpdesk.nl

Jayde Richmond, Australian National Anti-Scam Centre

Jean-Jacques Sahel, Google

Jorij Abraham, GASA

Kate Griffin, Aspen Institute

Kitboga, YouTube Scambaiter

Laura Kankaala, F-Secure

Lucia Harris, Match Group

Luke Reynolds, Mastercard

Lynette Owens, Trend Micro

Mike Haley, Cifas

Natalie Black, OFCOM

Nathaniel Gleicher, Meta

Marketing Director, Global Anti-Scam Alliance

sam.rogers@gasa.org

+31 (0) 645 130 670 Hayley Paterson

Press & PR Manager, Cifas

hayley.paterson@cifas.org.uk Related Video SOURCE: Global Anti-Scam Alliance Related Documents: Global State of Scams Report - 2024.pdfState of Scams in the United Kingdom Report - 2024.pdf





