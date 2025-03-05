Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Graid Technology Secures $30M Series B to Accelerate Growth in Data Storage & Protection Market
New investments will drive expansion of Graid Technology's industry-leading data protection solutions across OEM and Enterprise markets.

SANTA CLARA, CA, Mar 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Graid Technology, a leading innovator in GPU-based RAID for NVMe storage performance, today announced the successful closing of its $30 million Series B funding round. The round was led by HH-CTBC Partnership, a joint venture fund between Foxconn and CTBC, alongside Yuanta Ventures. The funding also includes participation from Delta Electronics Capital, Harbinger Venture Capital, and returning investors from Graid Technology's 2022 Series A round.

This investment will drive global expansion, product innovation, and strategic partnerships, strengthening Graid Technology's presence in enterprise and OEM markets while meeting growing demand for AI, machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

Graid Technology's SupremeRAID™ product line eliminates traditional RAID bottlenecks by offloading RAID operations to the GPU, maximizing NVMe SSD performance and scalability. With thousands of deployments worldwide, SupremeRAID™ is enabling data centers, AI research facilities, media production, and financial institutions to optimize storage infrastructure while ensuring data integrity, redundancy, and resilience.

"This funding marks a significant milestone, not only in expanding our market reach but also in driving new innovations," said Leander Yu, Founder and CEO of Graid Technology. "The backing of HH-CTBC Partnership, Yuanta Ventures, and other strategic investors reflects confidence in our vision. With their support, we are well-positioned to scale our technology and expand into new markets."

About Graid Technology

Graid Technology is transforming enterprise storage with SupremeRAID™, the world's first GPU-based RAID solution. By offloading RAID calculations to the GPU, SupremeRAID™ enables enterprises to maximize NVMe SSD performance, delivering unprecedented speed, efficiency, and scalability for AI, ML, media, and high-performance computing workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan, Graid Technology partners with leading OEMs and global technology providers to redefine NVMe storage performance.

For more information, visit www.graidtech.com.

Contact Information
Andrea Eaken
Senior Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA
andrea.eaken@graidtech.com
949-742-9928

SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.




