

SOLANA BEACH, CA, Mar 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - American Wave Machines, the global leader in world-class surf pool destinations, has begun commissioning PerfectSwell® in the heart of Brazil's vibrant financial center São Paulo. AWM has partnered with JHSF, Brazil's leading high-end real estate development company, on their second PerfectSwell® location, the São Paulo Surf Club. With the iconic Ponte Estaiada bridge as a backdrop, top Brazilian Pros Italo Ferreira and Miguel Pupo, along with AWM's Rob Kelly, put the latest PerfectSwell® innovations through the paces. Commissioning will be completed in March. "Our team has done an incredible job. Improvements in PerfectSwell® efficiency, performance, and maintainability are ongoing along with continuing wave design innovations. A lot of R & D went into maintaining ride length and guest beach space in a totally unique footprint," said Bruce McFarland, CEO and Founder of AWM. "The effort has paid off and PerfectSwell® is working great. It's an unsurpassed surf experience." Rob Kelly takes to the air at the newest PerfectSwell® pool in São Paulo. Photo Courtesy of Bruno Zanin. WSL Surfer Miguel Pupo said "It's a mind-blowing experience to surf in the heart of the city in another incredible JHSF venue design. There's so much power in these waves. We surfed the McFly, an incredible air section, and the other new waves, they're all addicting. I can't get myself to get out of the water." "This is the fifth PerfectSwell® commissioning I've been a part of and it's easily the most iconic destination created yet. There are several improvements that have exceeded expectations including our newest wave energy dampening system," said Miquel Lazaro Cordero, lead engineer at AWM. "These improvements have made it possible for us to bring our highest performance surf in this dense urban environment." São Paulo Surf Club with the city's iconic Ponte Estaiada bridge as backdrop. Photo Courtesy of JHSF. About American Wave Machines American Wave Machines, Inc. is the inventor and developer of PerfectSwell® Surf Technology. AWM's technology powers world class surf facilities and destinations backed by proven financials, extensive data capture, and stoked surfers. PerfectSwell® is the only sequence based, pneumatic surf technology on the market. Protected by over 50 patents worldwide, PerfectSwell® Split Peaks, Peeling Waves, Air Sections, and Wedge Barrels are all covered by AWM's robust patent portfolio. About JHSF JHSF is a Brazil-based holding company and leader in the high-income real estate industry in Brazil, engaged in real estate development, shopping mall and fashion retail and hospitality and gastronomy. Founded in 1972, the company's main area of operation and investment is in the high-income segment, with a focus on recurring income activities. The company, which has been publicly traded since 2007 and has its shares listed on B3's Novo Mercado, operates in both the Brazilian market and other countries, such as the United States and Uruguay. It was the first company in the Brazilian real estate sector to prioritize recurring income assets, including the operation of shopping centers, an airport, and hotels, in addition to real estate projects. For more information visit jhsf.com.br Contact:

Jenna Timinsky

info@americanwavemachines.com SOURCE: American Wave Machines, Inc.





