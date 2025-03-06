

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - March 5, 2025) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce that it has received a Statement of Interest from Her Excellency Sheikha Sara Nasser Al-Thani CEO of Qmission W.L.L. for the Company's Polymetallic HAT Porphyry Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. Her Excellency and Doubleview have entered into an Emissary Agreement to build and foster a potential collaboration with the State of Qatar by way of the Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") as well as other Arab countries who are seeking to expand business relations, particularly investments in unique and critical mineral deposits that can deliver the resources needed for a sustainable future. Sheikha Sara Nasser Al-Thani is personally involved in seeking business opportunities and building strategic collaborations between different business sectors through her company Qmission that will benefit all parties involved. The Middle Eastern country of Qatar is known for its wealth of natural resources, mainly natural gas (LNG) and oil. In 2005, the Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") was established. It is the nation's sovereign wealth fund, renowned for its focus on exceptional, one-of-a-kind investments spanning all major global markets, asset classes, sectors and geographies. Her Excellency noted, "This opportunity extends beyond the oil and gas sector and holds significant potential benefits for Qatar. QMISSION's focus is to explore diverse sectors, continuously seeking avenues for growth and innovation. Inspired by the words from the Emir of Qatar, His Royal Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, 'Qatar deserves the best from its citizens,' we remain committed to identifying groundbreaking prospects. Doubleview Gold and its HAT Deposit, with its abundance of copper, gold, cobalt and scandium, represents a golden opportunity in the mining industry." Farshad Shirvani, president & CEO states: "QIA's vision corresponds perfectly with the Hat Project's potential significance on the global stage, due to the deposit's unique variety of critical minerals - copper, cobalt and scandium, in addition to gold and silver - and its size, which sets it apart. This presents a unique investment opportunity. I am honored to have Her Excellency Sheikha Sara Nasser Al Thani as an ally in our mission to develop this deposit and to share my vision with her." The Hat Project features a significant and unique combination of critical metals, including scandium, copper, and gold, among other valuable resources. The Hat Deposit's 2024 maiden resource estimate ("HAT MRE 1.0") reported the following commodities in both indicated and inferred categories, at a cut-off grade of 0.2% copper equivalent ("CuEq"*): Gold: 929k ounces (indicated), 2.328 million ounces (inferred)

Copper: 733 million pounds (indicated), 1.945 billion pounds (inferred)

Silver: 2.045 million ounces (indicated), 7.575 million ounces (inferred)

Cobalt: 28 million pounds (indicated), 91 million pounds (inferred)

Scandium: The scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 O 3 . Note: For further details, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024, news release. An update to the Company's Maiden Resource Estimate ("HAT MRE 2.0") is expected to be published in Q2, 2025. It will include more than 10,000 meters of additional drill hole information and will be used as part of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("HAT PEA") concurrently being completed. Updated Scandium metallurgy studies are underway which will be included in the HAT MRE 2.0 and HAT PEA once concluded. * - Copper Equivalent (CuEq) currently does not include the Scandium.

- Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations.

- Parameters used to calculate Copper Equivalent: Au price (US$/oz): 1900; Ag price (US$/oz): 24; Cu price (US$/lb): 4; Co price (US$/lb): 22. Au recovery: 89.0%; Ag recovery: 68.0%; Cu recovery: 84.0%; Co recovery: 78.0%. * Copper Equivalent Calculation CuEq in % = ([Ag grade in ppm] *24*0.68/31.1035 + [Au grade in ppm] *1900*.89/31.1035 + 0.0001* [Co grade in ppm] *22*0.78*22.0462 + 0.0001* [Cu grade in ppm] *4*0.84*22.0462)/(4*22.0462*0.84). Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca. Qualified Persons: Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company. About Doubleview Gold Corp A mineral resource exploration and development company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: LA1W038), and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals-utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques. Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development, and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector. About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company's July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below: Average Grade Metal Content Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575 Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 O 3 . For further details, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243263





