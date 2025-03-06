Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Exito
Singapore to Host the 24th Cyber Security Summit: Addressing Emerging Threats and AI-Driven Security
Physical Conference on 6th of March, 2025, Sofitel Singapore City Centre

SINGAPORE, Mar 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As cyber threats continue to evolve, the 24th Cyber Security Summit is set to take place in Singapore, bringing together industry leaders, cybersecurity experts, and technology pioneers to discuss the latest advancements and challenges in digital security. Hosted by Exito Media Concepts Pvt Ltd, the summit will provide key insights into next-generation threat detection, artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity, and cross-border data protection.

A Growing Need for Cybersecurity Resilience

A recent cybersecurity incident in Singapore highlights the critical need for proactive security measures. A major financial institution suffered a data breach, exposing sensitive customer information and causing a significant disruption in operations. This attack, attributed to sophisticated ransomware tactics, resulted in a 45% increase in fraudulent transactions and an estimated financial loss of $15 million within a month. Reports indicate that Singapore saw a 32% rise in ransomware incidents in 2023, reinforcing the urgency for advanced cybersecurity frameworks.

The 24th Cyber Security Summit, Singapore, aims to address such pressing challenges by facilitating discussions on cutting-edge encryption methods, AI-driven threat detection, and Zero Trust architecture.

Keynote and Featured Discussions

The summit will kick off with an Opening Keynote on Singapore’s Cybersecurity Strategy, highlighting the country’s commitment to becoming a smart nation with robust digital security infrastructure. Attendees will gain insights into technological innovations such as AI-powered threat detection systems, next-gen encryption methodologies, and proactive incident response frameworks.

A panel discussion on AI and cybersecurity, titled The Yin and Yang of AI: Harnessing Power, Mitigating Risk, will explore the dual role of AI in both enhancing and posing risks to cybersecurity. Industry experts will delve into Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0, emphasizing ethical AI adoption and cyber resilience.

Notable Speakers and Panelists:

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:

  • Christophe Barel, Managing Director APAC, FS-ISAC (Moderator)
  • Neal Jetton, Director Cybercrime, INTERPOL
  • Justin Ong, APAC CISO & CPO, Panasonic Asia Pacific
  • Frankie Shuai, APAC CISO, DWS Group
  • John Kane, Chief Innovation Officer, Tyme Group

Event Highlights

The summit will feature:

  • Fireside Chat: Ransomware Unveiled – Exploring mitigation strategies and incident responses to combat ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) threats.
  • Spotlight Session: Mastering Data Security – Discussing encryption advancements and AI-driven cybersecurity tools.
  • Roundtable Discussions – Covering key topics such as Zero Trust implementation, cross-border data compliance, and next-gen security tools.
  • Workshops – Hands-on hacking and quantum computing sessions to enhance technical knowledge and defense mechanisms.

A Call to Strengthen Cybersecurity Preparedness

With cybercrime damages projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, organizations must adopt resilient cybersecurity strategies. The24th Cyber Security Summit serves as a crucial platform for industry leaders to collaborate, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions that safeguard the digital economy.

For registration details and more information, visit Cyber Security Summit, Singapore.

About Exito

Exito, which means success in Spanish, reflects our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we organize over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing audiences together with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives from various industries. Our carefully curated agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, transaction flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

For Media Enquiries, reach out to:
Aayesha Zaheer (Sr. Media & PR Executive)
aayesha.zaheer@exito-e.com
+9174836 58566




Source: Exito
