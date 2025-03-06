

Visitor Registration is Now Open: www.analyticavietnam2025.events-regis.com/

Two exhibition halls featuring the latest in laboratory technology, analysis, and biotech solutions.

Over 300 exhibitors and brands from across the globe, offering cutting-edge products and innovations.

New features like the Start-Up Pavilion, Live Lab Demo, Innovation Zone, and Lab Design & Construction Forum.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Mar 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - analytica Vietnam 2025, the country’s largest and most influential trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology, is set to return bigger than ever. Taking place from 2-4 April 2025 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, this 8th edition will be the largest in the event’s history, expanding to two exhibition halls and welcoming over 300 exhibitors and brands, and 6,000 trade visitors from across the region. Endorsed by the Ministry of Science and Technology in Vietnam and supported by the National Agency for Science and Technology Information (NASATI), Center for Science and Technology Information (CESTI), Key Laboratory of Analytical Technology for Environmental Quality and Food Safety Control (KLATEFOS), VNU, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany, and the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (Singapore), analytica Vietnam 2025 continues to uphold its reputation as a leading industry event. Global Participation and Networking Opportunities This year’s edition will see extensive global participation, with dedicated pavilions from Germany, Singapore, and China, alongside exhibitors from Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, the UK, Switzerland, France, Spain, Turkey, India, and the USA. The event continues to serve as a premier platform for networking, innovation, and business development in the industry. Michael Wilton, Managing Director of MMI Asia, the organizer of analytica Vietnam, expressed, "The continuous growth of analytica Vietnam reflects the increasing demand for advanced laboratory and analytical solutions across Vietnam and the region. Expanding to two halls not only accommodates more exhibitors but also opens up new avenues for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation. We’re excited to welcome professionals from all over the world to experience our largest and most comprehensive edition yet." What to Expect at analytica Vietnam 2025? Academic Conference : Learn from internationally renowned experts as they share research, trends, and findings on topics such as Environmental and Green Chemistry, Food and Quality Control, Pharmaceutical Analysis & Health Science, and Future Technologies.

: Learn from internationally renowned experts as they share research, trends, and findings on topics such as Environmental and Green Chemistry, Food and Quality Control, Pharmaceutical Analysis & Health Science, and Future Technologies. Live Lab Demo : This interactive feature brings advanced analytical instruments, automation, and testing procedures to life, allowing visitors to witness real-time applications across various industries.

: This interactive feature brings advanced analytical instruments, automation, and testing procedures to life, allowing visitors to witness real-time applications across various industries. Innovation Zone : A dedicated area showcasing the newest and most groundbreaking products in laboratory technology, analysis, and biotech solutions.

: A dedicated area showcasing the newest and most groundbreaking products in laboratory technology, analysis, and biotech solutions. Lab 4.0 Exhibitor Forum : Explore a range of innovative technologies and solutions transforming laboratory operations. Topics will include automation, digitalization, advanced data analytics, new materials, and cutting-edge techniques in laboratory management and research.

: Explore a range of innovative technologies and solutions transforming laboratory operations. Topics will include automation, digitalization, advanced data analytics, new materials, and cutting-edge techniques in laboratory management and research. Lab Design and Construction Forum : Gain insights into the latest trends in lab design, energy-efficient solutions, sustainable practices, and innovative layouts. Industry experts and renowned speakers will share their expertise on creating modern laboratories that meet both functionality and environmental standards.

: Gain insights into the latest trends in lab design, energy-efficient solutions, sustainable practices, and innovative layouts. Industry experts and renowned speakers will share their expertise on creating modern laboratories that meet both functionality and environmental standards. Lucky Draw : Stand a chance to win exciting prizes sponsored by our esteemed exhibitors.

: Stand a chance to win exciting prizes sponsored by our esteemed exhibitors. Hosted Buyer Program: The largest program yet, with key buyers from Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia, invited for exclusive business meetings with exhibitors. Vincent Au Yeong, Country Manager of ITS Vietnam, the event’s Bronze Sponsor, shared, "As a customer of analytica Vietnam for nearly 10 years, I have witnessed the event’s growth and the valuable benefits it brings each year. The continuous development of analytica has reinforced our confidence in its ability to provide insights, foster partnerships, and stay ahead of industry trends. We’re proud to be part of this long-term journey and look forward to further growth together. We can’t wait to meet both our longtime and new customers here." Top 15 Products You Can Look Forward to Seeing at the Exhibition: 1. Mixer Mill MM 400 by ITS

2. PacBio Revio/Onso Sequencing System by DKSH

3. Xevo MRT Mass Spectrometer by Waters

4. Liquid Chromatograph Mass Spectrometer by Shimadzu

5. epMotion 5075 by Eppendorf

6. Biosafety cabinet, Tangerine by Oriental Giken

7. High-Speed Amino Acid Analyzer LA8080 by 2H Instrument

8. EMC Magnetic Cell Holder by EMCLAB Instruments GmbH

9. Hot Head by ELDEX CORPORATION

10. Gas generator for TOC Gas Analysis by cmc Instruments GmbH

11. Sykam Amino Acid Analyzers by Hoa Viet Co., Ltd

12. SCIEX ZenoTOF 7600 SCIEX ZenoTOF 7600 LC-MS/MS System Model: ZenoTOF 7600 by Viet Nguyen Co.,ltd

13. Avio 550 ICP-OES - Perkin Elmer

14. MIRI® Time-Lapse Incubat or by ESCO

15. AI - RIDA®SMART APP Allergen (2024) by R-Biopharm Be Part of analytica Vietnam 2025 – Register Today! To make the most of your experience at analytica Vietnam 2025, we recommend that trade visitors register in advance. This will ensure seamless access to the event and provide updates on the latest developments. For more information and to complete your registration, please visit www.analyticavietnam2025.events-regis.com/ About analytica Vietnam analytica Vietnam is the premier trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology in Southeast Asia. Organized by Messe München, the event brings together industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to showcase the latest technologies, exchange knowledge, and foster business collaborations. analytica Vietnam features an exhibition, conference, pre-event laboratory tours, buyer-seller programs, and networking opportunities, providing a comprehensive platform for the laboratory and biotechnology industries in the region. The upcoming edition is set to take place from April 2 to 4, 2025 at the SECC – Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center. More details can be found at https://www.analyticavietnam.com/. About analytica worldwide Messe München is the world’s leading trade fair organizer for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology. The international network of exhibitions includes analytica, analytica China, analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo, analytica Vietnam, analytica USA, and analytica Lab Africa. Additional information about these exhibitions and their programs of events is available at. About MMI Asia Pte Ltd Established in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe München GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia’s portfolio of events include editions of worldleading trade fairs from Munich – transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, Asia Climate Forum, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.com About Messe München As one of the world’s leading trade fair organizers, Messe München presents the world of tomorrow at its about 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world’s leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT, electronica, and ISPO. Messe München’s portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its subsidiaries, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the U.S. With a network of more than 15 affiliated companies and almost 70 representations worldwide, Messe München is active in more than 130 countries. The more than 150 events held annually attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad. Exhibition Contact:

