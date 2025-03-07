

Tech leaders from Mahindra Group, Adani Group, SBI, NPCI, Alembic Pharma, WNS, Swiggy, Ola Cabs, Bluestar, JSW, Force Motors, Paytm, JBM Group, DTDC and many other influential leaders from private and public sector alike are joining the 14th edition of Big CIO Show in Bengaluru on 20 March.



BENGALURU, INDIA, Mar 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 14th Edition of the Big CIO Show and Awards, organised by Trescon, is set to bring together India's most influential CIOs, Tech Leaders and Policy Makers ‘all under one roof to deliberate the next course of action for India's rapidly evolving business landscape in the wake of emerging technologies.



With a legacy spanning 13 editions, featuring 500+ exhibitors, 800+ speakers and 8,500+ C-level attendees, the Big CIO Show and Awards has established itself as a cornerstone platform for driving transformative conversations around emerging enterprise technologies. Slated for 20th March 2025 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Bengaluru the event will serve as a strategic platform for CIOs, CDOs, CTOs and Tech Leaders to exchange insights, explore transformative technologies, and address enterprise-level challenges shaping the future of business. As enterprises, corporates and business leaders scale up AI adoptions, the attention now shifts from experimentations to driving real and measurable outcomes. AI is not only seen as a critical tool to enhance decision making but also seen as a driver for operational efficiency and strategic agility. This shift is reflected in recent reports revealing that Generative AI companies raised $56 billion in venture capital funding in 2024. This surge in investment underscores both the transformative potential of AI and the growing responsibility of C-level executives to ensure these investments deliver tangible business outcomes while proactively managing associated risks. The Big CIO Show & Awards is an enabler for top notch Tech Leaders, to tackle emerging challenges and potential gaps through insightful panel discussions and keynote presentations. The event will focus on equipping decision-makers with practical strategies for AI, cyber security, cloud transformation, digital business transformation, data analytics and more. Our Distinguished Speaker line-up: Neeta Verma – Director General of Information Technology, Election Commission of India

Ekroop Caur - Secretary, Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka

Sanjay Dubey - Chairman MPSEDC, Government of Madhya Pradesh

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM)

Dr. Rajiv Chetwani – Director DISM, ISRO

Suresh Yadav – Senior Director, Artificial Intelligence and Transformative Technology, Commonwealth International

V Ranganathan Iyer – Senior Executive Vice President & Group CIO, JBM Group

Pallavi Katiyar – Chief Information Officer, Tech Mahindra

Pavan Goyal – Chief Information Officer, Mphasis

Gaurav Duggal – Senior VP - IT & Innovation, Jio Platforms

Tejas Shah – Chief Information Officer, L’Oréal India

Udit Pahwa – Chief Information Officer, Blue Star Limited

Sanjay Maradi – Partner, CIO & Lead, Member Firm Tech Services, KPMG Global Services

Apurva Dalal – Chief Information Officer, Adani Green Energy

Rahul Bharde – SVP, Head of Analytics and Insights, Jubilant Foodworks

Ritesh Mohan Srivastava – Chief AI Officer, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Gaurav Srivastava – Head of Technology, National Payments Corporation of India

Sanjay Rastogi – Vice President Technology, Jio Financial Services

Vivek Zakarde – Head of Data Engineering and Data Sciences, IndiaFirst Life Sciences

Bhargab Dutta – Chief Digital Officer, Century Plyboards

Alok Shankar Pandey – Group General Manager Information Technology & CISO, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited

Arunraja Karthick – Head-IT Services and Security, DTDC Express

Dr. Sushil Meher – Medical Informatics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Dr. Balakrishnan Nair T.M – Director, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services

Anand Deodhar – Group Chief Information Officer and Head IT, Force Motors

Ramkumar Mohan - Senior Vice President & CIO, Air Works Group

Joseph Jeune C.J, Vice President Information Technology, Bangalore International Airport Ltd. Sharing their excitement about the event, Mohammed Saleem, Founder and Chairman, Trescon, said, “CIOs are no longer just managing technology. They are driving transformation, building resilience, and turning strategy into impact. The challenge is not adopting new technology but making it work for real business outcomes. That is why platforms like the Big CIO Show & Awards matter. They bring tech leaders together to shape the future of enterprise innovation.” Looking forward to contributing to the discussions at the Big CIO Show and Awards, Ritesh Mohan Srivastava, Chief AI Officer, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., said, “I'm excited to share insights on strategically scaling AI to optimize performance and drive digital business transformation at Trescon's 14th Edition of Big CIO Show & Awards 2025. We'll explore how AI can enhance operational efficiency, enable agility, and transform decision-making, with a particular focus on the steel industry.” The show will also host the 'Big CIO Show Innovators Awards' and the 'Big CIO Show Leaders Awards'where industry savants will be honored for their contributions to the technology eco-space We are also introducing The Popular Choice Awards, which is a special category for our award nominees, determined through votes from their peer network. This award highlights the outstanding individuals who have made a significant impact, as chosen by their colleagues and industry peers. It’s a celebration of excellence, driven by community support and engagement. Registration for the Big CIO Show & Awards is now open. Submit your nominations here. Explore the world of emerging technologies as you forge partnerships and gain actionable insights at the event. 14th edition of the Big CIO Show & Awards is supported by top media partners:

NDTV Profit (Business News Partner)

Business Standard (Official Print Partner) Daily Hunt, Business World, Silicon India, IT Voice, CIO Tech Outlook, The CEO Magazine, among others. For more information about the event visit: www.bigcioshow.com About Trescon Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. For more information about Trescon, visit: www.tresconglobal.com. For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

