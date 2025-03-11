

NEW YORK, Mar 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hola Prime, a leading prop trading firm, is set to take traders' education a notch up with the upcoming launch of Prime Academy, an exclusive platform where traders can book one-on-one coaching sessions with highly experienced market professionals. This initiative is designed to provide traders with direct mentorship, personalized feedback, and expert insights to refine their trading strategies and improve their decision-making skills. With Prime Academy, traders will have the unique opportunity to learn market analysis and develop their specialised trading strategies. This will further help them to analyze their trades, understand their mistakes, and receive actionable tips directly from the industry's best mentors. Traders need more than just theory; they need hands-on support. Prime Academy is designed to give them exactly that – direct access to top-tier trading professionals who can guide them every step of the way, said Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime. Hola Prime has assembled a team of veteran traders who will be leading the one-on-one mentorship sessions. These industry experts bring decades of experience in Forex, commodities, indices, and market strategies. Some of the key mentors include Bruce Powers, a market strategist with over 20 years of experience, Ian Coleman, a Forex trading expert with 30+ years in the industry, Michael Keller, a Forex day trader and mentor leading Keller Capital INC, and James de Wet, a trader with two decades of experience managing multi-million-dollar funds. Other experienced mentors include Christopher Lewis, Sam Saleh, and Richard Krugel, all accomplished professionals bringing expertise in market analysis, risk management, and trading strategies. "The difference between an average trader and a successful one is structured guidance. Prime Academy will connect traders with experts who can help them refine their approach and avoid costly mistakes", said Christopher Lewis, an experienced mentor with 20+ years' experience in the industry. In addition to preparing for the launch of Prime Academy, Hola Prime is already advancing trader education through its daily live trading sessions. These sessions allow traders to watch professionals trade in real time, ask questions, and gain insights into live market conditions. Unlike traditional courses, these interactive sessions help traders understand how to handle volatility, adjust strategies, make informed decisions, and a lot more. "Live trading sessions provide an unmatched learning experience, where traders can see expert strategies in action and apply them immediately", said Ian Coleman. Beyond daily live trading, Hola Prime Academy is also offering daily technical analysis to keep traders updated on market trends, multiple webinars featuring expert insights and trading strategies, weekly market forecasts to help traders plan ahead, and specialized trading courses designed for all levels of traders. "We are building a complete ecosystem where traders get continuous learning, real-time mentorship, and hands-on support," said Sumedha Sharma, CFO of Hola Prime. "Prime Academy is the next step in our commitment to empowering traders with the best education and resources", she added. About Hola Prime Hola Prime is a global prop firm dedicated to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools, seamless opportunities, and industry-leading support. With innovative features such as lightning-fast 1-hour payouts, Price transparency report, and rewards up to 95%, Hola Prime continues to redefine the landscape of professional trading. For more information about the Instant Account and other offerings from Hola Prime, please visit https://holaprime.com/. Social Links

