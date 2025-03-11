Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Monday, 10 March 2025, 13:00 HKT/SGT
World's Most Sleep-Deprived Nation Has a Gender Crisis: Why Singaporean Women Bear the Heaviest Burden

SINGAPORE, Mar 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Living in a highly-productive and high-performance society like Singapore does have its benefits - breeding a highly-competitive environment where efficiency is achieved, stability is maintained, and getting full value is often the name of the game. In Singapore, its citizens have accepted this as the status quo.

However, Singapore has also been found to be the most exhausted and sleep-deprived nation in the world, scoring 7.2 out of 10 on a fatigue scale, with only 44% of the population getting the recommended seven hours of sleep. As we mark International Women’s Day and World Sleep Day this March, research has shown that this hidden crisis of sleep deprivation disproportionately impacts women. The numbers expose a brutal truth:

Beyond increasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and depression, sleep deprivation launches a direct assault on women’s health and appearance. During sleep, the body’s natural repair mechanisms regenerate skin cells, produce collagen, and fight premature aging. When sleep is compromised, the consequences are profound:

  • Accelerated skin aging
  • Increased inflammation
  • Reduced skin cell turnover
  • Dull, tired complexion

LAC understands that addressing sleep is more than a wellness strategy - it’s a form of empowerment. Their comprehensive range tackles both internal sleep challenges and external skin restoration, supporting women’s holistic health.

LAC addresses this gap with its TriAction Sleep Formula, a supplement designed to support the natural sleep cycle through a unique triple-layer technology. The formula is engineered to release key sleep-supporting nutrients at different stages:

  • Pre-Sleep Phase: While still awake, the first layer works to calm the mind and body using a blend of Valerian Root Extract, Saffron Extract, Magnesium, and Melatonin, signaling that it’s time to unwind and sleep.
  • Transition to Sleep: After settling into bed, the second layer—with ingredients like L-Theanine and GABA—helps ease the transition into sleep, promoting a faster onset and more stable rest.
  • Sustained Rest: Throughout the night, the third layer gradually releases the same actives, reducing interruptions and helping to maintain a consistent sleep cycle. This controlled release is particularly beneficial for adjusting sleep patterns during travel or shifts in routine.

This multi-stage approach aims to help individuals manage common sleep disturbances, ultimately improving mood, reducing daytime fatigue, and supporting the body’s natural repair processes. It is also made with all natural ingredients, preventing over reliance or dependency.

Complementing the emphasis on quality sleep is the LAC Taut range, which focuses on protecting against premature skin aging through advanced collagen support.

This premium collagen drink delivers a potent 13,000mg of Rapid Delivery System (RDS) low molecular weight fish collagen per serving, sourced from deep-sea red snapper. It's formulated to help restore, firm, and hydrate the skin while combatting Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs), which are associated with premature aging.

A high-intensity facial mask infused with hydrolysed collagen, squalane, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants. In just 7-10 minutes, it aims to enhance skin texture and facial contours, leaving the skin feeling smooth, supple, and lifted.

An ultra-lightweight face serum enriched with premium collagen and antioxidants. This serum is designed to hydrate intensively, repair the skin barrier, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, promoting a more youthful complexion.

This March, we invite you to reclaim your rest and restore your vitality: Sleep is not a luxury. It's your most powerful form of self-care. By integrating these products into a regular skincare regimen, alongside prioritising sufficient sleep, individuals can support their skin's natural rejuvenation processes. This combined approach addresses both external care and internal health, reflecting LAC's commitment to comprehensive wellness solutions.




