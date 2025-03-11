

THE 12TH EDITION OF MALAYSIA’S PREMIER REAL ESTATE AWARDS PROGRAMME EXPANDS WITH ADDITIONAL ACCOLADES FOR ACHIEVEMENTS IN DEVELOPMENT AND DESIGN NATIONWIDE The independent panel of judges gather in Kuala Lumpur on 26 February for the launch of the 2025 edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty



KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty return for their 12th edition in 2025 with more categories than ever before. Part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which marks its historic 20th edition in 2025, the enhanced awards programme will recognise excellence in property development and design throughout Malaysia. Supported by the country’s leading property portals, PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my, the awards are expected to set new benchmarks for the property sector nationwide. Key dates for the 2025 edition are as follows: 30 May 2025 – Entries Close

17-29 June 2025 – People’s Choice Awards Voting Period

1-3 July 2025 – Live Judging Days

9 October 2025 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

12 December 2025 – Regional Grand Final Gala Dinner and Awards Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand Expanding award categories With the continued expansion of the real estate market, the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty are launching a total of 132 categories in 2025. These categories were officially unveiled during launch events in Johor Bahru on 24 February 2025 and in Kuala Lumpur on 26 February 2025, attended by industry stakeholders ranging from company representatives to judges and customers.



This year’s edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty also launched from Johor Bahru on 24 February This year’s edition introduces nine new awards recognising outstanding landed and high-rise developments in the Central, Northern, and Southern regions of Malaysia. These are Best Ultra Luxury Landed Development (Central); Best Ultra Luxury Landed Development (Northern); Best Ultra Luxury Landed Development (Southern); Best Mid End Landed Development (Central); Best Mid End Landed Development (Northern); Best Mid End Landed Development (Southern); Best Ultra Luxury High-Rise Development (Central); Best Ultra Luxury High-Rise Development (Northern); and Best Ultra Luxury High-Rise Development (Southern). Seven new categories will honour residential projects across all regions of Malaysia: Best Townhouse Development; Best Completed Mixed Use Development; Best Oceanview High-Rise Development; Best Oceanview Landed Development; Best Serviced Apartment Development; and Best Heritage Development. Two new categories will recognise outstanding commercial projects throughout the country: Best Lifestyle Commercial Development and Best Nature Integrated Development. Finally, six design categories have been introduced to celebrate excellence in architecture and interior aesthetics: Best Townhouse Architectural Design; Best Townhouse Interior Design; Best Sales Gallery Design; Best Retail Interior Design; Best Office Architectural Design; and Best Townhouse Landscape Design. The expansion of categories builds on the success of the ESG Developer Awards introduced at the 2024 awards, reinforcing PropertyGuru’s support for sustainable development. These special awards will return this year and recognise five champions in ESG initiatives. Ongoing, meaningful change Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, president of the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) 2020-2022 and chairperson of the judging panel, said: “The quality of last year’s award winners reflected ongoing, meaningful change within Malaysia's property sector and highlights our market’s ability to adapt and elevate standards. Participating in the awards is essential for developers as it not only establishes higher benchmarks in real estate development and design but also promotes healthy competition as well as collaborative innovation. Ultimately, our industry benefits by guiding consumers toward affordable and aspirational built spaces." Led by Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, a 14-member panel of specialists will assess entries and select winners during the Live Judging Days In July 2025. The panel of judges comprise diverse experts including town planners, ESG consultants, valuers, engineers, property managers, architects, designers, and legal experts.



Various developers and customers join the launch of the awards in Kuala Lumpur As the official supervisor of the awards, HLB Ler Lum Chew – HLB Malaysia, part of “2024 Network of the Year” winner HLB International, will oversee this selection process, ensuring the credibility of the judging system. Meanwhile, the People’s Choice Awards will empower the public to vote in June 2025 for their favourite developers based on reputation, track record, timely project delivery, and overall quality. As official balloting partner, HLB Ler Lum Chew – HLB Malaysia will verify the results of this public voting process. All winners will be revealed during a prestigious gala dinner and awards ceremony at the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur in October 2025. Representing Malaysia on the international stage Major winners of the 12th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty will represent the country on the international stage at the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in December 2025. Leading developers from across Asia Pacific, including those from markets such as the Middle East, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, will compete against those from Malaysia at the 2025 Grand Final. At last year’s Grand Final, Malaysian projects earned various awards, with winners including Bangsar Heights Pavilion, Berinda Group, City Motors Group, Eupe Corporation Berhad, Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd, Iskandar Investment Berhad, JLand Group Sdn Bhd, Malton Berhad, Sime Darby Property Berhad, Tropicana Corporation Berhad, and Triterra Sdn Bhd. Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 12th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty are supported by official portal partners PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my; official ESG knowledge partners Green Building Index, GreenRE and Malaysia Green Building Council; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; and official supervisor and balloting partner HLB. For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com/en/award/malaysia. ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS



PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent. In 2025, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during PropertyGuru Week in December 2025. For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com. ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP



PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 31 million property seekers(2) to connect with over 50,000 agents monthly(3) to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 17 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets. For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn. (1) Based on SimilarWeb data between January 2024 and June 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between January 2024 and June 2024.

(3) Based on data between April 2024 and June 2024.

(4) Based on data between January 2024 and June 2024.



