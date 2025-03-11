

MANILA, Mar 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Philippines moves toward an estimated $40 billion digital economy by 2025, digital transformation has become a strategic priority for businesses nationwide. DX Leaders Philippines 2025 will bring together 100+ CIOs and IT leaders at Fairmont Makati, providing a collaborative platform to explore next-gen technologies—from AI and cloud computing to cybersecurity and IoT—and how they can drive real business impact in today’s digital-first world.



With 60% of global business and IT leaders identifying digital transformation as a key growth driver by 2026(PwC), this forum will explore how enterprises can harness these advancements to enhance efficiency, optimize productivity, and tackle operational challenges. Adding to the momentum, Boomi and Nexus Technologies, Workato as Gold Sponsors, Teleperformance as Plenary Sponsor, Freshworks and Corqspace as Silver Sponsors, and Kissflow as an Associate Partner will play a pivotal role in this year’s event. Meanwhile, Sotnet and RPA Python will spearhead networking initiatives, ensuring high-value conversations and connections among industry leaders. Bridging the Digital Divide: Overcoming Barriers to Innovation While the Philippines is rapidly advancing in digital transformation, challenges remain in achieving a fully tech-enabled future. DX Leaders Philippines 2025 is set to tackle these obstacles under the theme: "Staying Digitally Fit with Next-Gen Tech to Accelerate IT Innovation Surge." This forum will equip CIOs and IT decision-makers with cutting-edge strategies, industry best practices, and actionable insights to drive sustainable digital growth. Through expert-led keynotes, dynamic panel discussions, fireside chats, and interactive roundtables, attendees will gain the knowledge needed to future-proof their organizations and maximize the potential of emerging technologies. A Big Comeback: EDX Expands RoadshowX to Conquer the Digital World Alecs Andrade, Director of Marketing and Operations at EDX, shares his excitement about this year’s expanded roadshow: “We’re thrilled to bring DX Leaders back to the Philippines as part of our RoadshowX series. This year marks a major comeback, and what makes it even more exciting is that we’re not stopping here—we’re also heading to Malaysia and Indonesia once again. The level of innovation and collaboration we’re seeing in these markets is incredible. Our goal is to deliver a high-impact experience, where IT leaders gain invaluable industry insights and build meaningful partnerships that propel their digital transformation journey forward.” Stay Tuned – EDX’s RoadshowX is Set to Conquer the Digital World! With industry pioneers, innovators, and decision-makers coming together, DX Leaders Philippines 2025 at Fairmont Makati promises to be a game-changing event for enterprises looking to thrive in the digital economy. Stay tuned as EDX’s RoadshowX sets out to conquer the digital world—one transformative event at a time! About EDX At EDX Pte. Ltd., we are committed to building alliances that support leaders and companies in addressing the pressing challenges of digital transformation, cybersecurity, and customer experience. Whether through our EDXchange sessions, dynamic forums, one-on-one matched meetings, or custom events catered to your needs, we build engaging platforms meant to accelerate executive learning and collaboration. We enable decision-makers to exchange insights and open up new avenues for growth and innovation by fostering these deep connections. Our mission is to establish a cooperative environment where business executives from many sectors can interact, exchange knowledge, and work together to manage the challenges of the modern digital world enabling them to remain competitive in a constantly shifting environment.



