

HONG KONG, Mar 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong businesses are well placed to make good on the government’s budget commitment to step up e-commerce trade with the ASEAN bloc, according to new research from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). In particular, the findings show that the extension of the E-Commerce Easy initiative may be of huge benefit to Hong Kong’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Titled ASEAN eCommerce opportunities: Insights on Consumer Behaviours and Positioning of Hong Kong Products, the research shows that Hong Kong brands and products are already particularly valued in six key ASEAN markets – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – with every indication that this positive perception will lead to significant growth in future trade. Previewed today, the full report will be released on 19 March during a dedicated session at this year’s HKTDC MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse events at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. HK electronic, fashion, cosmetic products popular in ASEAN Among the key findings of the research is the high level of popularity Hong Kong brands and products enjoy among ASEAN-6 e-consumers. In fact, some 70% of online shoppers within the six-nation grouping indicated they had bought at least one Hong Kong-sourced product within the past 12 months. This preference was particularly pronounced among younger consumers, with the 18-29-year-old demographic indicating the highest regard for goods of Hong Kong origin. In terms of the factors behind the appeal of Hong Kong brands and products for ASEAN consumers, the research identified three primary reasons. Firstly – and most compellingly – some 35% of respondents perceived Hong Kong-sourced goods as less costly and better value for money than those from other sources. Secondly, a significant proportion of respondents (33%) stated that they particularly valued Hong Kong-sourced items for the way they seamlessly and successfully blended Asian and Western elements. A further 32% indicated that the stylish nature of the online inventory of Hong Kong-sourced items was the attribute they valued most highly. In terms of Hong Kong e-commerce categories with the highest level of appeal for ASEAN-6 purchasers, consumer electronic items topped the list, winning favour with 70% of respondents. Taking the number-two spot was Hong Kong-sourced fashion items (38%), while coming a close third was the city’s online range of cosmetic/personal care products (34%). Singaporean, Thai and Malaysian e-shoppers spend the most The survey also found e-shoppers from Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia spent the most per purchase on Hong Kong goods. Take Hong Kong-sourced consumer electronics as an example, Singapore e-shoppers on average spent US$371 per purchase, followed by those in Thailand (US$276). In terms of individual ASEAN markets, it was Thailand that showed the greatest partiality to Hong Kong e-commerce items, with 81% of the relevant survey respondents having purchased such an item within the past 12 months. In second place was Indonesia, with 73% of respondents having ordered a Hong Kong item online within the last year. Slightly below this, in third place, was the Philippines, with 69% of the country’s respondents having made a related purchase over the past 12 months. In terms of age demographics, respondents aged 30-49 had the highest average spending per purchase. Separately, an average of 76% of those 18-29 year-olds across all ASEAN-6 markets had purchased a Hong Kong-sourced item online within the past 12 months. Among the 30-49 segment, the corresponding figure fell marginally to 72%, before falling further – to 52% – for online shoppers aged 50 or above. Reassuringly, even in this older category, a slender majority still manifested a preference for buying from the city via an online channel. Commenting on the significance of the survey, Irina Fan, Director of HKTDC Research, said: “It’s encouraging that the first study of its kind should show just how willing ASEAN consumers are to purchase Hong Kong brands and products via a variety of online channels. In line with our findings, Hong Kong SMEs should particularly bear in mind the high regard consumers in Thailand and Indonesia have for Hong Kong-sourced products.” Ms Fan added: “In terms of product categories, it’s clearly particularly good news for Hong Kong companies in the consumer electronics sector, an area that has long been one of the city’s key strengths.” Full report revealed at eTailingPulse The HKTDC is organising the MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse conferences at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre next Wednesday, 19 March. The full ASEAN e-Commerce opportunities: Insights on Consumer Behaviours and Positioning of Hong Kong Products report will be unveiled at an eTailingPulse panel discussion, where business leaders will share insights from their successful experiences in the ASEAN e-commerce market. The panel is among nearly 30 sessions at the two Pulse events, which bring together more than 65 global elites from diverse industry sectors, including influential marketing experts, economists, retail giants, brand strategists, advertising and PR professionals and e-commerce leaders. Themed Inspiring Possibilities, the events aim to turn visionary ideas into actionable strategies and spark cross-disciplinary collaboration. This year’s event will spotlight six key marketing topics: leveraging data and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive innovative marketing strategies; integrating art, music and culture into brand marketing to explore new frontiers; embracing neurodiversity to foster more inclusive marketing perspectives; opportunities in the ASEAN and halal markets; addressing the challenges and possibilities of global industry transformation in light of the rising trend of single-person households; and empowering the “she economy” through innovative AI solutions to enhance the market competitiveness of e-commerce platforms. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore forward-thinking market dynamics, emerging trends, innovative marketing strategies and compelling success stories. HKTDC support SMEs tapping into e-commerce The HKTDC has been supporting SMEs to tap into the tremendous business opportunities brought by the rapidly developing e-commerce market. The HKTDC Design Gallery online store will extend to Singapore and Malaysia in 2025/26, followed by Thailand in a subsequent phase. Hong Kong suppliers will be able to sell their products to the ASEAN region through this online channel in the form of cross-border e-commerce. The range of products to be offered in the initial stage includes gifts, housewares, bags, baby/kids’ products and eco-friendly products. This year, the HKTDC is also launching a year-long programme called E-Commerce Express to address the pain points faced by local SMEs when developing cross-border e-commerce businesses in the mainland. The programme will involve the HKTDC, together with major e-commerce or social media platforms, arranging a series of thematic training seminars and research sharing sessions. Appendix - E-commerce Easy: The E-commerce Easy initiative was set up by the Hong Kong SAR Government in July 2024 to help fund local businesses as they seek to serve potential mainland clients via a range of e-commerce channels. In the 2024 Policy Address, the Government announced it would expand the scheme to cover ASEAN-10 markets within 2025, with Hong Kong companies looking to access the bloc via online sales platforms eligible for subsidies of up to HK$1 million.

- Methodology: HKTDC Research conducted an online survey of 1,846 online shoppers in June and July 2024 covering the six ASEAN-6 markets of Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore. There were roughly 300 respondents from each country. Typically, respondents were aged 18 to 60, resided within selected major metropolitan areas, made online purchases at least once a month, and were mid- to high-annual income earners. References HKTDC Research website: https://research.hktdc.com/en/ Photo download: https://bit.ly/41zMoAf HKTDC Director of Research Irina Fan previews key findings of a new report, ASEAN eCommerce opportunities: Insights on Consumer Behaviours and Positioning of Hong Kong Products

Media enquiries Please contact the HKTDC’s Communication and Public Affairs Department: Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.org Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org

About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Retail & eCommerce, Daily News, Startups, SMEs

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

