2024 Results of Qunabox Group Released: Leading AI Interactive Marketing with Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

HONG KONG, Mar 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Since the beginning of the year, driven by the explosive popularity of the domestic large model, DeepSeek, Hong Kong technology stocks have continued to strengthen, making AI-related concept stocks a focal point for investors. Among them, Qunabox Group (00917.HK), China’s leading AI interactive marketing service provider, has seen its stock price repeatedly hit new highs. As of the close on March 10, its stock price was reported at HK$ 84.5, with a cumulative increase of 28.0%. In fact, since its listing at the end of May last year, Qunabox Group’s stock price has continued to rise, nearly 2.4 times in just over nine months. It has been selected as a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index, entered the Hong Kong Stock Connect, and has become one of the star stocks in the Hong Kong stock AI industry chain.

The strong stock performance is inseparable from Qunabox Group’s robust fundamentals. On March 10, 2025, Qunabox Group released its 2024 annual report.  Over the past year, the Company has continued to achieve rapid growth by diversifying its service industry, increasing the development and conversion of high-margin products such as AI interactive marketing, expanding cooperation with brand customers, and refining its operations. The Group recorded revenue of RMB1,339.5 million during the Reporting Period, representing a year-on-year increase of 33.1%; the gross profit increased to RMB749.8 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 40.1%.

Leveraging AI to Drive New-Quality Productive Forces in Marketing, Boosting Strong Profitability Through Innovative Products

With the rapid development and widespread adoption of domestic AI large models, represented by DeepSeek, AI’s empowerment of the marketing industry has evolved from marketing content creation and efficiency enhancement of placement and operations to revolutionizing marketing interaction modes and advancing the intelligence of offline marketing carrier. AI technology has become a crucial engine driving the development of new-quality productive forces in the marketing sector. On the demand side, brand owners are demonstrating a growing acceptance and recognition of AI + marketing, the application scenarios are increasingly expanding, and the market demand is currently showing a trend of rapid growth.

In 2024, Qunabox Group, as China’s leader in AI interactive marketing services, continued to heavily invest in the field of AI interaction. The Company launched several innovative AI interactive marketing products, including digital human shopping guide based on AI large language models, AI tactile interaction, and AI emotion recognition. These products have successfully achieved commercial implementation. Meanwhile, it expands the application scenarios and range of multi-sensory AI interactions, such as olfactory interaction, scent diffusion, movement recognition, and voice interaction, effectively driving innovation in the marketing industry. For example, digital human shopping guide based on AI large language models can deliver highly personalized product recommendations tailored to specific scenarios, user needs, and profiles. This not only further enriches marketing models and enhances conversion efficiency but also provides users with a more novel and personalized marketing experience. Without a doubt, Qunabox Group’s AI interactive marketing terminals have become a successful model for the implementation of AI hardware in the marketing industry.

Thanks to these initiatives, revenue from Qunabox Group’s value-added marketing services represented a year-on-year increase of 53.5% in 2024, with a gross profit margin of 90.1%, significantly strengthening the Company’s profitability. Meanwhile, Qunabox Group deepened its cooperation with key clients, with the average revenue per major customer rising to RMB18.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 30.1%.

Supporting the “Debut Economy” Initiative and Providing Comprehensive Solutions for New Product Incubation

In recent years, the government has introduced a series of policies to encourage the development of the “Debut Economy”. In June 2024, the National Development and Reform Commission issued the Notice on Measures to Create New Consumption Scenarios and Foster New Consumption Growth Drivers, explicitly stating the need to cultivate new shopping consumption scenarios and leverage new technologies to enhance the shopping experience. In December 2024, the Central Economic Work Conference emphasized the importance of actively promoting the Debut Economy in 2025. The deep integration of the Debut Economy with cutting-edge technologies is injecting new vitality into the consumer market.

Qunabox Group actively responds to the national call for developing the Debut Economy by leveraging its technological and service advantages in AI marketing. It provides brand clients with comprehensive new product incubation solutions that cover all stages from product development, marketing, to sales and user feedback collection, driving holistic growth for new products through AI and big data technologies. In 2024, through the integration and analysis of user feedback and sales data accumulated on the platform over the years, the Group has further enriched the industry database and launched a new flavor database and pre-scoring service of new products for beverages and snack food, aiming to help beverage and snack food brands quickly screen new flavors during their development phase, accelerate their R&D process, and increase the success rate.

During the marketing and promotion phase, Qunabox Group utilizes AI interactive marketing terminals and online platforms to create unique marketing and sales experiences for new products, capturing consumer attention and engagement while accelerating sales conversion. In 2024, based on the original visual, auditory, olfactory and motor capabilities, the Group further expanded the multi-sensory interaction capabilities of the AI interactive marketing terminals to the sense of touch, driving their evolution towards full-sensory interaction. This evolution delivers more immersive and comprehensive marketing experiences to users, while offering brands a broader range of innovative marketing options to expedite market entry and enhance brand elevation.

Advancing globalization and diversification strategies to expand new avenues for growth

While maintaining its leadership in the domestic market, Qunabox Group is actively driving forward with international expansion and diversification strategies, creating new opportunities for promoting the expansion of its business scale.

Qunabox Group plans to expand beyond its presence in the Middle East market by entering the Singapore market. Additionally, the Company will initiate strategic business acquisitions based on its ecosystem to further integrate resources and enhance synergies across business sectors. This approach aims to achieve high-quality diversified development and build a comprehensive brand service ecosystem. These efforts will further strengthen its overall competitiveness and provide sustained momentum for performance growth.

Conclusion:

As China’s leading AI interactive marketing service provider, Qunabox Group is pioneering the integration of cutting-edge AI technology into the marketing industry, aligning with the national Debut Economy initiative. It has successfully commercialized AI+ marketing solutions, significantly enhancing advertising effectiveness and consumer engagement, driving robust business growth.

Building on its proven domestic success, Qunabox Group is accelerating strategic international expansion, leveraging its AI+ marketing ecosystem to capture new growth opportunities in global markets. Qunabox Group is well-positioned to sustain its rapid growth momentum. Looking ahead, Qunabox Group is poised to solidify its leadership, drive long-term value creation, and redefine the future of AI+ marketing.”




