

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, Mar 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sport inspiration as the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) with a spectacular exhibition game and fashion show in the heart of India's polo capital, Delhi. More than 300 VIP guests attended this milestone event honoring the sport's enduring legacy with a thrilling exhibition match at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds, followed by an exclusive U.S. Polo Assn. Spring-Summer 2025 fashion showcase at the luxurious D'Monde Members Club. U.S. Polo Assn. As part of U.S. Polo Assn.'s global moment, this grand event united polo enthusiasts, fashion aficionados, and cultural tastemakers in an event that paid tribute to the sport's rich heritage and longstanding influence. The highlight of the evening was an intense and action-packed exhibition match, where the USPA India Team, led by HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, took on the USPA Global Team with players from around the world in a gripping championship. The final period saw fierce competition, with both teams battling goal for goal, but USPA India ultimately secured victory with a final score of 8-7, edging ahead by one goal. The Most Valuable Player of the match was HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, whose exceptional performance on USPA India Team captivated the audience, while the Best Playing Pony title was awarded to a horse proudly owned by Bk. Jaisal Singh, who played for the USPA Global Team. Kulin Lalbhai, Vice Chairman, Executive Director of Arvind Fashions Ltd., graced the occasion and threw the opening game ball at the beginning of the first period. Adding to the authenticity of the experience, renowned U.K.-based polo commentator Karl Ude-Martinez brought the match to life with his expert insights and dynamic storytelling, making it an unforgettable experience for attendees. Following the high-octane game, guests were invited to an exclusive fashion showcase at D'Monde Members Club, where U.S. Polo Assn. unveiled its much-anticipated Spring-Summer 2025 Collection. Staying true to the brand's sport-inspired heritage, the Collection masterfully combined classic polo-inspired silhouettes with contemporary styling, embodying the spirit of both effortless elegance and timeless fashion. From signature polo shirts and tailored separates to breathable linens and elevated casuals, the Collection captured the essence of the sport of polo while catering to the evolving preferences of modern consumers. The event witnessed an eclectic mix of sports personalities, fashion insiders, and cultural tastemakers, like Maharaja Narendra Singh of Jaipur and cricketer Nitish Rana, Bollywood glitterati Harshvardhan Kapoor, U.S. Polo Assn. Global Brand Ambassador Palak Tiwari, Rannvijay Singh, Varun Sood, Lakshya, and Babil Khan. Adding to the glamour were Kalyani Chawla, luxury entrepreneur & tastemaker; Samarth & Sameer Kasliwal of the Gem Palace; and Priya Paul & Sethu Vaidyanathan of The Park Hotels. "This 135th Anniversary celebration is a testament to the USPA's legacy in fostering the sport of polo while embracing the future," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand across 190 countries. "Bringing together the thrill of the game with a U.S. Polo Assn. global fashion show in a city as vibrant as Delhi underscores our mission to celebrate the authenticity of our global sports brand and the accessibility of the sport of polo as well as the brand, both on and off field. "Today, India is the fastest-growing market for U.S. Polo Assn. globally, and the brand continues to see very strong momentum. These very special events reflect our ongoing commitment to further building our strong presence here," Prince added. Speaking on the significance of the event, Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director and CEO of Arvind Fashions Ltd., said, "The sport of polo is deeply rooted in India's history, and continues to inspire our consumers. The U.S. Polo Assn. brand seamlessly blends tradition with modern style, and the launch of the Spring-Summer 2025 Collection in this historic setting is a tribute to the sport's timeless appeal. We are thrilled to be part of this grand global anniversary celebration." "Celebrating 135 years of sports inspiration is not just about marking a milestone - it's about honoring a legacy that blends the heritage of the sport of polo with a contemporary fashion sensibility," said Amitabh Suri, CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India. "With this celebration, we are inviting consumers and sports fans across India to become a part of this rich legacy of the sport of polo and celebrate the greatest story of sport and fashion." With Delhi as a key market, this event is a pivotal moment in U.S. Polo Assn.'s year-long global celebrations, which include activations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Fans of the sport and brand enthusiasts will continue to be engaged with the 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection through in-store experiences and digital activations. Stay connected and follow the journey at uspoloassn.in and on social media @USPoloAssnIndia for more updates on the 135th Anniversary celebrations. About U.S. Polo Assn. U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. Visit uspoloassn.in or uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn and @uspoloassnindia. About Arvind Fashions Limited Arvind Fashions Ltd. is India's number one casual and denim retailer, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across sub-categories and price points. Arvind Fashions houses a number of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine. 