

ROMEOVILLE, IL, Mar 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, today launched the Formerra+ ecommerce website, now upgraded to deliver a faster, more intuitive, and personalized experience for customers across multiple industries. The enhanced site provides purchasing, engineering, and quality control customers with easy access to ordering and technical information so that they can get the materials they need faster. "Our customers are looking for efficiency, accuracy, and convenience when managing orders and purchasing materials," said Cathy Dodd, Chief Executive Officer at Formerra. "The upgraded Formerra+ online and mobile experience reflects our commitment to delivering the best digital tools and 24/7 ordering experience to customers worldwide." Formerra+ offers simplified navigation and a modern user interface along with improved search and filtering capabilities, new payment options, and a streamlined checkout process. Together, these improvements make ordering, reordering, documentation downloads, and answers to material availability and pricing quicker and easier. In addition, the site will be rolling out additional features aimed at personalizing individual customer experiences. "We continue to advance our digital capabilities to simplify our customers' access and material selection process," Dodd added. "Our goal is to create an online experience that not only meets industry standards but sets a new benchmark for convenience and accessibility. This development also supports our supplier partners by providing more visibility into material demand, helping to streamline planning and collaboration." Formerra+ reflects the company's ongoing investment in digital innovation to support customers with dependable supply chain solutions, collaborative technical guidance, and proactive sustainability strategies. To access the enhanced site, customers can visit formerra.com and click on Formerra+ in the top menu. About Formerra Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com. Media Contact

