

REDWOOD CITY, CA, Mar 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Bear Robotics is thrilled to announce that its Carti 100 autonomous mobile robot has been awarded the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 in the Product category, Robotics discipline. This achievement reinforces Bear Robotics' position as a leader in innovative robotic design for logistics, building upon the success of the Servi Plus award earlier last year. Carti 100 stood out among nearly 11,000 entries from 66 countries, impressing a panel of 131 international design experts. The iF DESIGN AWARD, recognized globally as a symbol of design excellence, underscores Bear Robotics' commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with user-centric design. Designed by Bear Robotics' in-house design and engineering teams in Silicon Valley, Carti 100 is engineered to revolutionize indoor logistics. Capable of carrying loads up to 220 lbs, and offering extensive customization options, Carti 100 integrates seamlessly into diverse operational environments. This award highlights its innovative design and advanced operational capabilities. "Building on the recognition of Servi Plus, the Carti 100 further demonstrates our dedication to creating robots that are both technologically advanced and intuitively designed for real-world applications," said John Ha, CEO of Bear Robotics. "Carti 100 is designed to increase efficiency in warehouse and factory settings, and we are very proud of this award." Carti 100's compact design allows for agile navigation in confined spaces, making it ideal for various indoor settings. Its multi-robot synchronization capabilities enable efficient, coordinated workflows. For example, in warehouse trials, synchronized Carti 100 units have reduced inventory transfer times by an average of 25%. Equipped with advanced navigation and automated charging, Carti 100 ensures continuous operation, with up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge, maximizing cost-effectiveness and transforming material handling processes. "We have seen that in testing, the Carti 100 has been able to dramatically increase the throughput of goods moved in warehouse settings. The ability for the robots to work together has been a game changer," said a warehouse test participant. About Bear Robotics Founded in 2017, Bear Robotics develops AI-powered autonomous robots designed to improve daily tasks. Our flagship Servi robots are deployed in hospitality, healthcare, and retail sectors across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.bearrobotics.ai. About the iF DESIGN AWARD Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as a globally prestigious symbol of design excellence. Award-winning entries are showcased on ifdesign.com. Media Contact

