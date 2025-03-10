Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 23:58 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Bear Robotics, Inc
Bear Robotics' Carti 100 Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2025, Setting New Standards in Logistics Automation

REDWOOD CITY, CA, Mar 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Bear Robotics is thrilled to announce that its Carti 100 autonomous mobile robot has been awarded the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 in the Product category, Robotics discipline. This achievement reinforces Bear Robotics' position as a leader in innovative robotic design for logistics, building upon the success of the Servi Plus award earlier last year.

Carti 100 stood out among nearly 11,000 entries from 66 countries, impressing a panel of 131 international design experts. The iF DESIGN AWARD, recognized globally as a symbol of design excellence, underscores Bear Robotics' commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with user-centric design.

Designed by Bear Robotics' in-house design and engineering teams in Silicon Valley, Carti 100 is engineered to revolutionize indoor logistics. Capable of carrying loads up to 220 lbs, and offering extensive customization options, Carti 100 integrates seamlessly into diverse operational environments. This award highlights its innovative design and advanced operational capabilities.

"Building on the recognition of Servi Plus, the Carti 100 further demonstrates our dedication to creating robots that are both technologically advanced and intuitively designed for real-world applications," said John Ha, CEO of Bear Robotics. "Carti 100 is designed to increase efficiency in warehouse and factory settings, and we are very proud of this award."

Carti 100's compact design allows for agile navigation in confined spaces, making it ideal for various indoor settings. Its multi-robot synchronization capabilities enable efficient, coordinated workflows. For example, in warehouse trials, synchronized Carti 100 units have reduced inventory transfer times by an average of 25%. Equipped with advanced navigation and automated charging, Carti 100 ensures continuous operation, with up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge, maximizing cost-effectiveness and transforming material handling processes.

"We have seen that in testing, the Carti 100 has been able to dramatically increase the throughput of goods moved in warehouse settings. The ability for the robots to work together has been a game changer," said a warehouse test participant.

About Bear Robotics

Founded in 2017, Bear Robotics develops AI-powered autonomous robots designed to improve daily tasks. Our flagship Servi robots are deployed in hospitality, healthcare, and retail sectors across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.bearrobotics.ai.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as a globally prestigious symbol of design excellence. Award-winning entries are showcased on ifdesign.com.

Media Contact
Gennaro Gallo
Head of Marketing
gennaro@bearrobotics.ai

SOURCE: Bear Robotics, Inc




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Bear Robotics, Inc
Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Automation [IoT]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Bear Robotics' Carti 100 Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2025, Setting New Standards in Logistics Automation  
Mar 11, 2025 23:58 HKT/SGT
Formerra Introduces Formerra+ Upgraded Ecommerce Site to Optimize Customer Experience  
Mar 11, 2025 22:15 HKT/SGT
135 Years of Sport Inspiration: U.S. Polo Assn. Hosts Celebration Cup Exhibition and Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Showcase in Delhi  
Mar 11, 2025 20:00 HKT/SGT
2024 Results of Qunabox Group Released: Leading AI Interactive Marketing with Strong Revenue and Profit Growth  
Mar 11, 2025 17:50 HKT/SGT
JCB Announced Premier Sponsorship for the 10th Edition of Sakura 2025 at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay  
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 5:00:00 PM
Hitachi Energy invests additional $250 million USD to address global transformer shortage  
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 4:49:00 PM
Salary Reality Gap: 52% of Malaysian Employees See Scope for Salary Growth, foundit Survey Reveals  
Mar 11, 2025 11:37 HKT/SGT
APEL Products Shine on the World Stage:Redefining Health and Sustainability - A Roadmap to Transformative Impact  
Mar 10, 2025 21:22 HKT/SGT
Eisai Recognized as "2025 Kenko Investment for Health" for the First Time and Certified as "Outstanding Organization Of Kenko Investment for Health Program (White 500)" for the Sixth Time  
Monday, March 10, 2025 7:24:00 PM
Entertainment Expo makes grand return  
Mar 10, 2025 19:08 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4  -  12   March
Online
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11  -  20   March
Online
10th DX LEADERS PHILIPPINES 2025
13   March
Manila, Philippines
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13  -  20   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18  -  27   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18  -  27   March
Online
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       