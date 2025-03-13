

- This year’s MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse conferences will be held on 19 March under the theme Inspiring Possibilities, bringing together global marketing and e-commerce experts to share forward-looking insights and practical experiences and offer inspiration and actionable strategies to attendees

- The conferences will explore cutting-edge trends and innovative strategies in marketing, including the application of data and AI, the integration of art, music and culture in marketing strategies, and the rising importance of inclusive marketing with a focus on neurodiversity

- Another highlight will be an in-depth discussion on the development potential of the ASEAN and halal markets, and the untapped potential of pet KOLs in shaping effective branding and merchandising and creating strong emotional connections with audiences

- An impressive roster of cross-disciplinary marketing leaders and industry pioneers will share their expertise at the conferences, including: - Nikkia Reveillac, Director (Global), Consumer Insights at Netflix (2021-2024)

- Prof Darren Thayre, Head of Innovation, Global Strategic Initiatives at Google

- Prof Dr Thomas Girst, Global Head of Cultural Engagement, BMW Group

- Fabien Vallérian, International Director of Arts & Culture at LVMH’s Maison Ruinart

- Tony Chen, Director of Public Affairs at Taobao & Tmall Group

- Tina Zhao, Marketing Director, Global Business Solutions, Xiaohongshu

- Edward Bell, General Manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications, Cathay Pacific Airways

- Yi-Fang Chen, Head of Leisure and Beauty Business Department, Meituan

- Jordan Cheung, Chief Marketing Officer, Hang Seng Bank

- Matthew Li, Head of Brand and Marketing at Decathlon Hong Kong HONG KONG, Mar 12, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host the 2025 MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse conferences at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) on 19 March. A premier event on the Asia-Pacific marketing and e-commerce landscape for many years, this year’s conferences are bringing together close to 80 global elites from diverse industry sectors, including influential marketing experts, economists, retail giants, brand strategists, advertising and PR professionals and e-commerce leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore forward-thinking market dynamics, emerging trends, innovative marketing strategies and compelling success stories. Themed Inspiring Possibilities, the conferences aim to turn visionary ideas into actionable strategies and spark cross-disciplinary collaboration. This year’s event will cover a variety of marketing hot topics including leveraging data and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive innovative marketing strategies; integrating art, music and culture into brand marketing to explore new frontiers; embracing neurodiversity to foster more inclusive marketing perspectives; capturing opportunities in the ASEAN and halal markets; empowering the “she economy” in Mainland China; and using innovative AI solutions to enhance competitiveness in this new market segment. Experts explore data-driven innovation in marketing The conferences will feature heavyweight speaker Nikkia Reveillac, Director (Global) of Consumer Insights at Netflix (2021-2024), in a session titled "From Insights to Breakthroughs: Unleashing Innovation through Customer Insights". Ms Reveillac will draw on her experience at Netflix, Twitter and Colgate-Palmolive to share how data-driven insights can ignite innovation. Analysing e-commerce opportunities in the ASEAN market As one of the world's fastest-growing regions, ASEAN offers huge economic potential. The diverse economic landscape is leading to the rapid mainstream adoption of e-commerce across the region. Galvin Chia, HKTDC Principal Economist (Asian and Emerging Markets), will present key insights from a research report that explores consumer behavior and market trends across ASEAN countries, including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia. This session will also provide participants with valuable insights into ASEAN consumers' perceptions of Hong Kong brands, as well as practical strategies to successfully navigate this dynamic market and harness the opportunities of its thriving e-commerce sector. Representatives from local consumer brands, leading e-commerce platforms and cross-border e-commerce payment services – all of which have already achieved notable success in the ASEAN market – will share their experiences and proven strategies for businesses looking to expand into ASEAN and capitalise on the region’s growing opportunities. AI-driven digital transformation and boosting the "she economy" As AI technology continues to advance, its applications in marketing and brand promotion are driving significant innovation and breakthroughs. Prof Darren Thayre, Head of Innovation and Global Strategic Initiatives at Google, will join Brian Hui, Managing Director and Head of Customer Propositions and Marketing for Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) at HSBC Hong Kong, to present a session titled "Journey to the AI Era: Unleashing Digital Transformation Potentials". The speakers will provide a strategic overview of the current state of AI, offering insights into its impact on brand and marketing strategies and exploring how to leverage AI to drive transformation, address challenges, create innovative strategies and reshape industry standards. In addition, Tony Chen, Director of Public Affairs at Taobao & Tmall Group, will share insights into the "she economy" – the increasingly powerful impact of female shoppers and women entrepreneurs, and illustrate how AI technology is helping to offer personalised shopping experiences and elevating customer service standards in his session "Empowering the She Economy: Leveraging AI Innovations for Enhanced E-commerce Marketing on Taobao & Tmall". Integrating art, culture and music into brand promotion The intersection of art, culture, music and business is unlocking new opportunities for brand marketing. Prof Dr Thomas Girst, Global Head of Cultural Engagement at the BMW Group, has led the company’s cultural initiatives since 2003, including BMW's collaborations with various artists to create multiple BMW Art Cars, while UOB Hong Kong has run the annual UOB Art in Ink Awards since 2017 to discover local artistic talents, encourage artistic innovations and rejuvenate time-honoured Chinese artistic traditions. In a session titled "Art & Culture for Global Brand Marketing: Forget the Cliché Gallery Sponsorship", Prof Dr Girst and Marietta Li, Head of Strategic Communications, Brand and Customer Insights, Hong Kong and Taiwan, UOB and Director of the UOB Art Academy, will join marketing and branding experts from renowned international brands Maison Ruinart and Ovolo Hotels to explore innovative ways to redefine the role of art and culture in global brand marketing, challenge traditional marketing paradigms, and share effective strategies for communicating brand values and stories through artistic development and cultural engagement. In a session titled “The Soundtrack of Success: Decoding the ROI of ‘Music Economy for Harnessing Brand Power’”, ChillGOOD TV founder Leo Ku will join forces with Jordan Cheung, Chief Marketing Officer at Hang Seng Bank, and Kenny Sham, General Manager (Hong Kong & Macau) at Klook, to share insights on music marketing, examine the evolvement and commercialisation of Ku’s music platform, and explore how brands can leverage on music to engage with customers and optimise their marketing return on investment. How neurodiversity marketing sparks emotional resonance In today’s evolving marketing landscape, Joseph Chen, Director of Culture at Eaton HK, is committed to advancing social inclusion and fostering diverse development. Mr Chen will be joined by Jake Posner, Founder and Creative Director of the fashion brand No One True Anything – widely recognised for turning dyslexia into a source of creative strength – and Kevin Chesters, a neurodiversity advocate and marketing practitioner, for a discussion titled "Brains in Bloom – Cultivating Neurodiverse Marketing Landscapes. They will explore how brands can craft their narratives through innovative marketing strategies that embrace a neurodiversity perspective. Participants will discover how different approaches can foster deep emotional connections with neurodiverse audiences while championing the value of diversity in society. Connecting with Gen Z consumers Join representatives from Beijing Tong Ren Tang, POIZON, Taobao Papahome and Meituan to discover how traditional brands can revitalise their image through innovative concepts and appealing to youthful trendsetters in Mainland China. Supporting start-ups and fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs is a key priority for the HKTDC. In the “Meet the Leaders’ Dialogue Series”, Matthew Li, Head of Brand and Marketing at Decathlon Hong Kong, will share valuable insights into how the brand has been successful in earning the loyalty of Hong Kong consumers. Joining him, Frankie Chow, Founder of CLS Holiday, will discuss the creation and commercial success of Asia's first "mystery box travel tour", while Jacopo Contiero, Founder of Jacomax & Jacopo Only Friends, will showcase his innovative cross-industry promotional strategies. This session will provide the audience with fresh perspectives on incorporating surprise and creativity into branding, offering practical inspiration for businesses aiming to stand out in a competitive market. In addition, local celebrity Natalie Tong will share her experience as she transitions from television actress to successful entrepreneur and her journey in personal brand building, while Grace Chan will share on her journey from being a successful actress to becoming a prominent KOL. The conferences will feature an exhibition area showcasing more than 40 exhibitors from Hong Kong and across the Asia-Pacific region, including Datawords Hong Kong and Kantar Hong Kong, offering the latest market intelligence, marketing and e-tailing solutions. Practical workshops on digital strategies will feature industry experts sharing actionable skills and insights that can help to boost market competitiveness. Participants can also engage in networking sessions and the one-to-one business matching service offered by the HKTDC. This unique service is designed to create new collaborations and unlock untapped opportunities tailored for attendees’ growth and success. 