

JAKARTA, Mar 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung Tbk (WEGE) a subsidiary of PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (WIKA), in collaboration with PT Dex Solusi Transit (DEX) presents Netro, Indonesia’s first innovative smart modular home with Smart Net-Zero and Growing-modular concept. The Netro launch was part of WIKA’s 65th anniversary ceremony. The launch ceremony was held on the 17th floor of WIKA Tower 2, marked by screening of Netro’s video profile on Tuesday (11/03). Prototypes of Netro version 1.0 model homes are displayed on WIKA Realty’s plot located in Pulo Mas Jaya. The model homes are featured in various floor sizes: the smallest at 33m2, followed by type 49m2, 93m2, and the largest at 129m2. These prototypes demonstrate WEGE and DEX’s commitment to provide a smart, industrial-based green housing model. Netro is designed to meet demand for sustainable housing that operates efficiently, conserves energy, and reduces carbon emissions using its intelligent smart system. It meets the Greenship Net-Zero rating requirements set by the Green Building Council Indonesia (GBCI). Netro is a modular home system that allows systematic expansion, which allows wider market reach and enhances affordability. It also provides homeowners with flexible housing options that align with improvements in living standards, enabling them to expand their living space as needed. With its qualities, Netro raises awareness on the importance of sustainable development by introducing smart modular homes. WIKA’s President Director Agung BW stated during the launch event that “Netro was created based on awareness of climate change and is aligned with WEGE’s commitment to developing modular homes as a building construction method since 2018. In spite of that, DEX introduces a smart “breathing home” concept by maximizing natural air circulation demanded by Net-Zero principles. The smart home also features IoT (Internet of Things) that automates cost-effective data collection for certification processes. This collaboration produces smart homes that are not only sustainable, but also educates their occupants on energy efficiency through integrated technology.” The primary features of Netro include passive cooling, natural ventilation, solar panels, water recycling and energy monitoring systems, thermal comfort, and minimum air quality standards – all of which are integrated in the GBCI Greenship Net-zero app. The system allows occupants and GBCI to digitally monitor energy consumption and renewable energy production, which significantly reduces emissions and meets the requirements for Greenship Net-Zero certification. In line with Agung BW, President Director of WEGE Hadian Pramudita said, “This launch offers a solution in response to demand for housing, not only in urban areas but also in coastal and rural regions. With the support of WEGE and DEX’s construction technology, along with WIKA Realty as the first developer to build Netro in its real estate projects, we are confident that we can meet market needs with the highest quality. This will help promote massive energy efficiency and raise awareness of a sustainable Net-Zero lifestyle.” As a pioneer in sustainable development, WEGE is committed to providing innovative homes that focus on energy efficiency and improve people’s quality of life. Netro serves to meet the needs of society across all segments, including developers and real estate companies (B2B), by providing homes that are quick and easy to build, structurally robust, cost-effective in operational expenses, and in line with sustainable principles. “The fulfilment of Greenship Net-Zero criteria in Netro Products provides a solid and objective basis to meet Green Finance requirements set by banks. We anticipate a major shift in the banking industry towards Green Finance, including KPR Hijau, Green Loan, and similar financial products,” said Iwan Prajitno, President Director of DEX. Products such as Netro are a compelling solution to smart, high-quality, and sustainable homes to help with Indonesia’s housing backlog. We believe that every citizen is entitled to at least one modest, high-quality home. Netro’s Outstanding Features as an Eco-Friendly Home Netro is an eco-friendly home, equipped with exceptional features designed to reduce energy consumption and achieve Net-Zero. It achieves natural thermal comfort, and its modular system allows faster construction times. The key benefits in favour of Netro House as an ideal choice for future housing are as follows: 1. Growth Enable Modular System – Expandable Modular Homes Netro is an industrial-based housing system. This ensures that the product and its components are tried, tested, and meets all required standards. As most of the production processes are done in factories, procurement and construction on-site is significantly faster than conventional construction methods. Netro’s on-site installation process is quick and generates minimum waste, significantly reducing its environmental footprint. Netro is designed to enable expansion without major interruption to its occupants’ daily activities – thanks to systematic design and clear identification of additional required components. 2. High Albedo Roof – Reflective Roofing for Thermal Comfort Netro’s high albedo roof reflects sunlight and minimises heat absorption. This helps maintain a cooler home temperature without excessive reliance on air conditioning. 3. Louvre Window & Operable Window – Maximising Air Circulation Netro incorporates louvre windows and operable windows, designed to optimise natural airflow inside the house. These features enable cross-ventilation, creating a naturally cooler indoor environment, which minimizes the need for air conditioning and improves indoor air quality. 4. Inner Court – A Green Oasis Within the Home The inner court is a multifunctional green area that provides a natural living experience indoors. More than just an aesthetic feature, this space serves as a central airflow hub, allowing fresh air to circulate throughout the house, creating a cooler and more refreshing environment, and providing comfort for its occupants. 5. Permeable Wall – Better Air Circulation Permeable wall is incorporated to allow free airflow, enabling smoother air ventilation and helping to remove heat from inside the house. 6. Drywall with Insulation – Fast and Efficient Construction Walls are sandwiched with thermal insulators to enable faster construction time. In addition, drywall helps to reduce heat absorption from sunlight and maintain stable indoor temperature. 7. Photovoltaic (PV) – Self-Sufficient Energy and Net-Zero Emissions Netro can be equipped with a photovoltaic (PV) cell so the house can generate its own electricity. Using this technology, houses achieve net-zero energy, reduce its dependence on conventional electricity, and contribute to environmental sustainability. 8. Smart Wall – Smart Energy Monitoring Netro features the Smart Wall, a central control system showing real-time data on household electricity consumption, energy generated from solar PV, and indoor air quality. With this feature, occupants can control their energy consumption effectively. Additionally, the post-occupancy evaluation and Net-Zero certification process can be conducted online automatically. With a combination of innovative technology and sustainable design, Netro provides an energy-efficient, cosy, and environmentally friendly home, an ideal solution for those seeking modern living that fulfils their goals of improved well-being and minimal environmental effect. PT Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung Tbk [IDX: WEGE] Contact:

